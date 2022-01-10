BurgerFi International : Provides Fiscal Year 2021 Business Update Sets Initial Guidance for Fiscal Year 2022 - Form 8-K

BurgerFi Provides Fiscal Year 2021 Business Update

Sets Initial Guidance for Fiscal Year 2022

PALM BEACH, FL - January 10, 2021 - BurgerFi International Inc. (Nasdaq: BFI, BFIIW) ("BurgerFi" or the "Company"), owner of one of the nation's fastest-growing premium fast-casual and casual dining concepts through the BurgerFi brand, and the premium, casual dining brand Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings ("Anthony's"), today released guidance for both the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, and its fiscal year 2022.

Management Commentary

Ophir Sternberg, Executive Chairman of BurgerFi, stated, "I am encouraged by the opportunities that lie ahead from the Anthony's acquisition and impressed by the speed of execution our refreshed management team is preparing Anthony's for integration into the BurgerFi system to begin realizing synergies. I am thrilled for the year ahead, and confident we now have the right management team in place to maximize the potentials of our two strong restaurant brands."

Ian Baines, Chief Executive Officer of BurgerFi, added, "In the fourth quarter, we focused on laying the groundwork for the efficient integration of Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza into our network, while navigating the challenges presented by the new Omicron variant on our core business. In 2022, we expect to begin to realize the synergies from the combination of the BurgerFi and Anthony's brands, providing improved financial performance and additional growth strategies. Lastly, we plan to continue our investment in technological advancements and innovation to provide our customers with a seamless omni-channel experience at all touch points. We are very excited to continue progressing on each vertical of our growth strategy here at BurgerFi in 2022, and I believe this will be a great year for the Company."

Fourth Quarter/Fiscal Year 2021 Update

Total revenue for fiscal year 2021 is expected to be approximately $68 million and is comprised of 12 months of BurgerFi brand revenue of $46 million and $22 million for the Anthony's brand for the period from acquisition on November 3, 2021, through the end of the fiscal year. Same store sales increased 5% during the fourth quarter and 14% for the full year for company owned BurgerFi's while franchised BurgerFi's same store sales increased 8% for the fourth quarter and 15% for the full year. BurgerFi opened 16 new locations throughout fiscal year 2021, comprised of 10 company owned and 6 franchised BurgerFi brand restaurants.

Fiscal Year 2022 Outlook

The impacts of Covid-19 are expected to continue to challenge our industry and our business and are reflected in the following preliminary outlook for BurgerFi in 2022:

Total revenue for fiscal year 2022 is expected to be between $180 million-$190 million. Same store sales are assumed to modestly increase through 2022 representing a full year mid-single digit percentage increase. To offset the increased cost of food and labor continuing in our industry, both brands have implemented modest price increases that will go into effect in January of approximately 3% at BurgerFi and 2% at Anthony's. Also planned are 15 to 20 new restaurant openings throughout the year, mostly through new franchise locations.

The Company has identified annualized G&A synergies of $1.5 million through the combination of the businesses, of which over half are planned to contribute to 2022 Adjusted EBITDA.

Total Adjusted EBITDA for fiscal year 2022 is expected to be between $12 million-$14 million.

ICR Conference Virtual Fireside Chat Discussion

Ian Baines, Chief Executive Officer, and Mike Rabinovitch, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat hosted by Peter Saleh, Managing Director at BTIG, on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at the 24th Annual ICR Virtual Conference.

The fireside chat will be webcast live on the Company's Investor Relations website at https://ir.burgerfi.com/ , and available for replay for 90 days. For more information, please contact your ICR representative.

Key Metrics Definitions

The following definitions apply to the terms listed below:

"Adjusted EBITDA," a non-GAAP measure, is defined as net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders and controlling interests before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, merger, acquisition and integration related costs, preopening costs, share-based compensation expense, gains and losses on change in value of warrant liabilities, Paycheck Protection Program loan gain, certain legal matters costs, and may include certain other non-recurring items, such as store closure costs and loss on disposal of property and equipment.

About BurgerFi International (Nasdaq: BFI, BFIIW)

Established in 2011, BurgerFi is among the nation's fastest-growing better burger concepts with 118 BurgerFi restaurants (25 company owned, 93 franchised) domestically and internationally as of December 31, 2021. The concept is chef-founded and is committed to serving fresh food of transparent quality. BurgerFi uses 100% American Angus Beef with no steroids, antibiotics, growth hormones, chemicals, or additives. BurgerFi's menu also includes high quality wagyu beef, antibiotic and cage-free chicken offerings, fresh, hand-cut sides and custard shakes and concretes. On November