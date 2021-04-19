BurgerFi International : Amendment to Current Report (SEC Filing - 8-K/A)

8-K/A
April 16, 2021
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported)
BurgerFi International, Inc.
Delaware
001-38417
82-2418815
105 US Highway 1, North Palm Beach, FL
(Address of Principal Executive Offices)
Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (561) 844-5528
Explanatory Note: The purpose of this Amendment is to correct an inadvertent error in the prior filing in the date the SEC released the Staff Statement referred to below.
As used in this Current Report on Form 8-K,unless the context requires otherwise, the terms 'the Company,' 'BurgerFi,' 'we,' 'us' and 'our' refer to BurgerFi International, Inc. and its subsidiaries.
|
Item 8.01
|
Other Information.
On April 12, 2021, the Division of Corporate Finance of the Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC') issued a 'Staff Statement on Accounting and Reporting Considerations for Warrants Issued by Special Purpose Acquisition Companies' (SPACS). As a result of this Staff Statement, BurgerFi, which prior to its December 2020 business combination was a SPAC, will need additional time to ensure certain aspects of its 2020 audited financial statements to be included in BurgerFi's Annual Report on Form 10-Kfor the year ended December 31, 2020 (the '2020 Form 10-K') and financial statements included in previous reports filed with the SEC are classified correctly according to the newly issued guidelines. As a result, the filing of the 2020 Form 10-Khas been delayed. BurgerFi will provide an updated estimated filing date for filing the 2020 Form 10-Kwith the SEC when available.
