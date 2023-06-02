Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. BurgerFi International, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BFI   US12122L1017

BURGERFI INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(BFI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:28:10 2023-06-02 pm EDT
1.335 USD   +1.91%
12:01pThe Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against BurgerFi International, Inc. f/k/a Opes Acquisition Corp. (BFI)
BU
06/01Bfi Important Deadline : ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages BurgerFi International, Inc. f/k/a Opes Acquisition Corp. Investors With Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important June 5 Deadline in Securities Class Action - BFI, OPES
NE
05/31BFI Investors Have Opportunity to Lead BurgerFi International, Inc. f/k/a Opes Acquisition Corp. Securities Fraud Lawsuit
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against BurgerFi International, Inc. f/k/a Opes Acquisition Corp. (BFI)

06/02/2023 | 12:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors of the upcoming June 5, 2023 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who acquired BurgerFi International, Inc. f/k/a Opes Acquisition Corp. (“BurgerFi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BFI) securities between December 17, 2020 and November 15, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On August 11, 2022, before market hours, BurgerFi released its second quarter 2022 financial results, reporting revenue of $45.3 million, missing consensus estimates by $2.28 million, and a net loss of $60.4 million, compared to a net income of $9 million the previous year. The Company attributed its poor results primarily to “goodwill impairment charges of $55.2 million in relation to BurgerFi and Anthony’s coupled with higher depreciation, amortization of intangibles, share-based compensation, interest expense resulting from the acquisition-related debt.”

On this news, BurgerFi’s stock price fell $0.10, or 3%, to close at $3.20 per share on August 11, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on November 16, 2022, before the market opened, BurgerFi released its third quarter 2022 financial results, once again missing consensus estimates for revenue by $0.84 million, disclosing that, for the BurgerFi brand, “same-store sales decreased 11% and 6% in corporate-owned and franchised locations, respectively.”

On this news, BurgerFi’s stock price fell $0.24, or 10.6%, to close at $2.03 per share on November 16, 2022, thereby injuring investors further.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company had overstated the effectiveness of its acquisition and growth strategies; (2) the Company had misrepresented to investors the purported benefits of Anthony’s Acquisition and its post-Business Combination business and financial prospects; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired BurgerFi securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than June 5, 2023 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about BURGERFI INTERNATIONAL, INC.
12:01pThe Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Act..
BU
06/01Bfi Important Deadline : ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages BurgerFi International..
NE
05/31BFI Investors Have Opportunity to Lead BurgerFi International, Inc. f/k/a Opes Acquisit..
PR
05/30Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in BurgerFi Int..
PR
05/30BurgerFi hires former Smashburger president as CEO
AQ
05/30BurgerFi International Names Carl Bachmann Chief Executive
MT
05/30BurgerFi International, Inc. Names Carl Bachmann as CEO, Effective July 10, 2023
CI
05/30Burgerfi International, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Di..
AQ
05/30BurgerFi International, Inc. Names Carl Bachmann as CEO
AQ
05/28ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages BurgerFi International, Inc. f/k/a Opes Acquisiti..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BURGERFI INTERNATIONAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 181 M - -
Net income 2023 -22,1 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -1,41x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 31,2 M 31,2 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,17x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,17x
Nbr of Employees 1 694
Free-Float 59,3%
Chart BURGERFI INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
BurgerFi International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BURGERFI INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,31 $
Average target price 3,75 $
Spread / Average Target 186%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Clive Ian Baines Chief Executive Officer
Michael Rabinovitch Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ophir Sternberg Director
Karl Goodhew Chief Technology Officer
John Iannucci Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BURGERFI INTERNATIONAL, INC.3.97%31
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-1.69%111 791
COMPASS GROUP PLC15.46%48 200
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.16.92%19 558
SODEXO13.88%15 971
HAIDILAO INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD.-27.77%11 516
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer