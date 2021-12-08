Burgundy Diamond Mines : Annual General Meeting Presentation
Building the world's leading vertically integrated diamond company
2
Burgundy Diamonds Snapshot
Strong established base in ASX listing
Building the world's leading mid-cap diamond company An emerging,fast-growingdiamond company.
Innovative strategy.
only
World-class management team and board.
Focus on Fancy Colour diamonds.
Developing end-to-endbusiness from exploration to polished diamond
production and sales.
Planned operational diamond production in 2022.
use
Building a balanced portfolio of the world's best diamond projects in
favourable jurisdictions.
Completed A$50 million capital raise July 2021.
ASX: BDM
Issued Shares
Options Unlisted1
Market Capitalisation
Convertible notes
Cash at hand
Management & Director Ownership
Numbers as of 8 December 2021 1. 10m options subject to Escrow.
337m
23m
A$80m
A$35m
>$44m
17%
Key People:
Michael O'Keeffe
Kim Truter
Peter Ravenscroft
A world-class
leadership group
Great track record.
Deep diamond
experience.
Extensive diamond
networks.
ersonal
Exceptional record of recent success.
Executive chairman Champion Iron.
Previously Riversdale, ex MD Glencore.
Focus on pricing upside for rapid growth opportunities in niche markets.
Wide experience in diamond operations, marketing and sales.
Ex CEO De Beers Canada, COO Rio Tinto Diamonds, MD Argyle Diamonds, President Diavik Diamonds.
Focus on operational delivery of innovative projects.
One of leading experts on diamond project evaluation.
40 years' diamond industry experience in Africa, Canada, Australia.
Ex MD Technical Evaluation in Rio Tinto, global experience on capital projects.
Wide diamond network.
Building the world's leading vertically integrated diamond company
3
Review of FY2021
Successfully executing and extending strategy
only
Positioned for next phase of
growth
Fully integrated downstream
use
diamond business
Exploration and development
ersonal
activities
Expansion of project portfolio
Rebranded to Burgundy Diamond Mines.
Successfully raised ~A$60 million (initial $10.6m in July 2020 and $49.7m in July 2021.
Significantly expanded Board, management and operational team.
Establishment of downstream cutting and polishing operations.
First purchase of third-party rough diamonds.
Commencement of cutting and polishing first Fancy Colour diamonds.
Landmark collaborative sales agreement with Paris jewellery house.
Commenced exploration program in Botswana.
Funding commitment provided for Naujaat project to earn 40%.
Completion of Naujaat bulk sampling extraction and start of diamond recovery.
Expanded exploration portfolio in Botswana through earn-in. agreement between DES and Botswana Diamonds plc.
Acquired Ellendale Diamond Project in Western Australia.
Continually evaluating new opportunities.
Building the world's leading vertically integrated diamond company
4
Select purchases of Fancy Colour diamonds from global producers
Purchase ofThird-PartyRough and Polished
Niche operations,
small footprint, advanced technology.
Production of Rough
Focus onhigh-value> 1 carat diamonds.
Evolution of Strategy
Identifying opportunities across the value chain
A Fully Integrated Diamond Business focused on Fancy Diamonds
onlyExploration & project development Unique model, breakthrough
strategy.
Potential success already evident.
useersonalEncapsulated in a world-leadingFancy Diamondultra-luxurybrandStrategy has extended downstream to accelerate cashflow generation and
to capture further significant opportunities across the value chain.
Cutting and Polishing
Specialised expertise and facilities in Western Australia.
Processing of select third party rough, as well as own production.
Sales and Marketing
Sale of polished Fancy Colour diamonds.
Branding and certification.
Innovative sales agreements with selected jewelers.
Building the world's leading vertically integrated diamond company
5
