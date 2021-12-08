Log in
Burgundy Diamond Mines : Annual General Meeting Presentation

12/08/2021
onlyAnnual General Meeting Presentation

use9 December 2021

Burgundy Diamond Mines Limited

ersonalASX: BDM

M naging Director:

Peter Ravenscroft

Building The World's Leading Vertically Integrated Diamond Company | burgundy-diamonds.com

Disclaimer

This presentation has been prepared by Burgundy Diamond Mines Limited (Company). By reading this disclaimer you agree to be bound by it.

Not an offer or financial product advice

The Presentation does not constitute an offer, invitation or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any security in the Company nor does it constitute financial product advice. The Presentation is not a

only

prospectus, product disclosure statement, pathfinder for the purposes of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) or other offer document under any law. The Presentation has not been filed, registered or approved by

regulatory authorities in any jurisdiction. The distribution of this document outside Australia may be restricted by law. Any recipient of this document outside Australia must seek advice on and observe any such

restrictions. Any non compliance with these restrictions may contravene applicable securities laws.

The Presentation is not intended to be relied upon as advice or a recommendation to investors and does not take into account the investment objectives, financial situation, taxation situation or needs of any

particular investor. An investor must make its own assessment of the Company and conduct its own investigations and analysis. Investors should assess their own individual financial circumstances and consider

talki g to a financial adviser, professional adviser or consultant before making any investment decision.

Inf

rmation purposes only

The Presentation is for information purposes only. It provides an overview of the Company but may not contain all information necessary to make an investment decision. The Presentation is of a general nature and

d

es n t purport to be complete or verified by the Company or any other person. Neither the Company nor the Lead Managers have any responsibility or obligation to inform you of any matter arising or coming to

their notice, after the date of the Presentation, which may affect any matter referred to in the Presentation. The information in the Presentation is subject to change without notice. The information in this presentation

is, or is based upon, information that has been released to the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). This Presentation should be read in conjunction with BDM's other periodic and continuous disclosure

use

announcements lodged with ASX, which are available at www.asx.com.au.

No guarantee, representation or warranty

While reasonable care has been taken in relation to the preparation of the Presentation, neither the Company or their respective directors, officers, employees, the Lead Managers, contractors, agents, or advisers

nor any other person (Limited Party) guarantees or makes any representations or warranties, express or implied, as to or takes responsibility for, the accuracy, reliability, completeness or fairness of the information,

opinions, forecasts, reports, estimates and conclusions contained in the Presentation. No Limited Party represents or warrants that the Presentation is complete or that it contains all information about the Company

that a prospective investor or purchaser may require.

To the maximum extent permitted by law, each Limited Party expressly disclaims any and all liability, including, without limitation, any liability arising out of fault or negligence, for any loss arising from the use of or

reliance on information contained in the Presentation including representations or warranties or in relation to the accuracy or completeness of the information, statements, opinions, forecasts, reports or other

matters, express or implied, contained in, arising out or derived from, or for omissions from the Presentation including, without limitation, any financial information, any estimates or projections and any other financial

information derived therefrom.

ersonal

Forward-looking statements

The Presentation includes forward-looking statements and comments about future events, including the Company's expectations about the performance of its businesses. Forward-looking words such as "expect",

"should", "could", "may", "predict", "plan", "will", "believe", "forecast", "estimate", "target" or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and

unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company and which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially

from those expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements are provided as a general guide only, and should not be relied on as an indication or guarantee of future performance. Given these

u

certainties, recipients are cautioned to not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement. Subject to any continuing obligations under applicable law, the Company disclaims any obligation or

u

dertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements in the Presentation to reflect any change in expectations in relation to any forward-looking statements or any change in events,

c

nditi ns or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

No Limited Party or any other person makes any representation, or gives any assurance or guarantee that the occurrence of the events expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements in the Presentation will

occur.

Pa t performance

Past performance is not indicative of future performance and no guarantee of future returns is implied or given.

Building the world's leading vertically integrated diamond company

2

Burgundy Diamonds Snapshot

Strong established base in ASX listing

Building the world's leading mid-cap diamond company An emerging, fast-growingdiamond company.

Innovative strategy.

only

World-class management team and board.

Focus on Fancy Colour diamonds.

Developing end-to-endbusiness from exploration to polished diamond

production and sales.

Planned operational diamond production in 2022.

use

Building a balanced portfolio of the world's best diamond projects in

favourable jurisdictions.

Completed A$50 million capital raise July 2021.

ASX: BDM

Issued Shares

Options Unlisted1

Market Capitalisation

Convertible notes

Cash at hand

Management & Director Ownership

Numbers as of 8 December 2021 1. 10m options subject to Escrow.

337m

23m

A$80m

A$35m

>$44m

17%

Key People:

Michael O'Keeffe

Kim Truter

Peter Ravenscroft

A world-class

leadership group

Great track record.

Deep diamond

experience.

Extensive diamond

networks.

ersonal

  • Exceptional record of recent success.
  • Executive chairman Champion Iron.
  • Previously Riversdale, ex MD Glencore.
  • Focus on pricing upside for rapid growth opportunities in niche markets.
  • Wide experience in diamond operations, marketing and sales.
  • Ex CEO De Beers Canada, COO Rio Tinto Diamonds, MD Argyle Diamonds, President Diavik Diamonds.
  • Focus on operational delivery of innovative projects.
  • One of leading experts on diamond project evaluation.
  • 40 years' diamond industry experience in Africa, Canada, Australia.
  • Ex MD Technical Evaluation in Rio Tinto, global experience on capital projects.
  • Wide diamond network.

Building the world's leading vertically integrated diamond company

3

Review of FY2021

Successfully executing and extending strategy

only

Positioned for next phase of

growth

Fully integrated downstream

use

diamond business

Exploration and development

ersonal

activities

Expansion of project portfolio

Rebranded to Burgundy Diamond Mines.

  • Successfully raised ~A$60 million (initial $10.6m in July 2020 and $49.7m in July 2021.
  • Significantly expanded Board, management and operational team.

Establishment of downstream cutting and polishing operations.

  • First purchase of third-party rough diamonds.
  • Commencement of cutting and polishing first Fancy Colour diamonds.
  • Landmark collaborative sales agreement with Paris jewellery house.

Commenced exploration program in Botswana.

  • Funding commitment provided for Naujaat project to earn 40%.
  • Completion of Naujaat bulk sampling extraction and start of diamond recovery.
  • Expanded exploration portfolio in Botswana through earn-in. agreement between DES and Botswana Diamonds plc.
  • Acquired Ellendale Diamond Project in Western Australia.
  • Continually evaluating new opportunities.

Building the world's leading vertically integrated diamond company

4

Select purchases of Fancy Colour diamonds from global producers
Purchase of Third-PartyRough and Polished
Niche operations,
small footprint, advanced technology.
Production of Rough
Focus on high-value> 1 carat diamonds.

Evolution of Strategy

Identifying opportunities across the value chain

A Fully Integrated Diamond Business focused on Fancy Diamonds

onlyExploration & project development Unique model, breakthrough

strategy.

Potential success already evident.

useersonalEncapsulated in a world-leadingFancy Diamond ultra-luxurybrand Strategy has extended downstream to accelerate cashflow generation and

to capture further significant opportunities across the value chain.

Cutting and Polishing

  • Specialised expertise and facilities in Western Australia.
  • Processing of select third party rough, as well as own production.

Sales and Marketing

  • Sale of polished Fancy Colour diamonds.
  • Branding and certification.
  • Innovative sales agreements with selected jewelers.

Building the world's leading vertically integrated diamond company

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Burgundy Diamond Mines Ltd. published this content on 08 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2021 22:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
