ABOUT US
A reliable producer of premium rough diamonds to the global luxury market.
Burgundy Diamond Mines is a premier global diamond company that proudly produces and delivers ethically sourced diamonds from its world-renowned Ekati Diamond Mine in Canada's Northwest Territories to market. Burgundy's unique end-to-end business model with total chain of custody provides unquestionable diamond origin and traceability along every step of the process, providing the ability to safeguard the ethical production of its diamonds from mining to marketing and discovery to design.
Q3 Highlights (All currency figures in US Dollars unless otherwise stated)
- Revenue of $91.2 million, up 13% on the prior corresponding period (Q3 2022: $80.9 million)
- Average realised price of $116 per carat up 29% on the prior corresponding period (Q3 2022: $90 per carat)
- Carats recovered of 1.4 million, up 36% on the prior corresponding period (Q3 2022: 1.0 million)
- Average grade of 1.26, up 24% on the prior corresponding period (Q3 2022: 1.02)
- Carats sold of 0.79 million, down 13% on the prior corresponding period (Q3 2022: 0.90 million) in line with previously announced September sales performance as the next auction sale event completed post quarter-end.
- Total tonnes mined of 5.0 million tonnes, down 22% on the prior corresponding period (Q3 2022: 6.4 million tonnes) due in part to lower waste stripping requirements.
- Tonnes processed of 1.1 million tonnes, up 10% on the prior corresponding period (Q3 2022: 1.0 million)
- Adjusted EBITDA of $21.1 million
- Cash of $45.5 million, rough diamond inventory of 156.9 million, and net debt (excluding rough diamond inventory) of 89.1 million to end the quarter.
- Successful completion of the transformational acquisition of Ekati Diamond Mine (Ekati)
Q3 SALES UPDATE
Three months ended 30 September 2023
(All currency figures in US Dollars unless otherwise stated)
Q3 2023
Q3 2022
Variance
Carats Sold
784,681
900,579
-13%
Revenue
$91.2
$80.9
13%
Realised price per carat
$116
$90
29%
Cash cost per carat
$66.9
$47.71
40%
Cash margin per carat
$49.4
$42.3
17%
Cash margin %
43%
47%
-9%
- Three auctions held during the quarter (including one for special stones)
- Four auctions planned for the next quarter (including one for special stones)
Note 1: Q3 2022 Cash cost per carat lower due to high waste capitalization due to catch-up of waste stripping during Q2 & Q3 2022 which flows into PP&E and unwinds as depreciation when strip ratio above average life of mine strip ratio.
DIAMOND MARKET
- Soft market at present due to :
- Retreat from post-covid high point
- Over supply by major producers (Russia)
- Some lab-grown encroachment
- Rough inventory build-up
- Market actions :
- Rough sale suspensions by major producers
- India voluntary import ban
- G7 Sanctions implementation in early 2024
- Increased focus on provenance
- The quality of the Ekati product and Canadian provenance remain highly valued in the market
- Diamond market fundamentals remain sound
Source - Paul Zimnisky - Oct 2023 State of the Diamond Market Monthly Report
Q3 OPERATIONS UPDATE
Three months ended 30 September 2023
Units
Q3
Q3
Variance
2023
2022
Total tonnes mined
Wmt
4.97
6.40
-22%
Ore tonnes mined
Wmt
1.24
0.47
164%
Tonnes processed
Dmt
1.09
0.99
10%
Carats recovered
mCts
1.37
1.01
36%
Grade
C/t
1.26
1.02
24%
Rough diamond inventories
mCts
1.89
1.17
62%
POINT LAKE PROJECT UPDATE
Progress during Q3 2023
- Phase 2 dewatering completed
- 92% of water volume pumped out
- Barge/pump retrieval in progress
- Open pit mining approval received
- WRSA approval expected in early Q4
Q3 FINANCIAL UPDATE
Three months ended 30 September 2023
(All currency figures in US Dollars unless otherwise stated)
Cash
Diamond inventories
Bank loans and Borrowings
Other Obligations (capital leases and notes)
Consolidated Net Debt(Cash)
Consolidated Net Debt(Cash) including diamond inventories
As at 30 As at 30 June September 2023 2023 Pro forma
45.568.5
156.9 129.3
73.873.8
60.863.3
89.169.0
(67.8) (60.7)
Note: The proforma figures represent Burgundy Diamond Mines Ltd. consolidated with Arctic Canadian Diamond Company Ltd and Arctic Canadian Diamond Marketing NV ("Arctic entities") assuming the acquisition of Arctic entities was completed on June 30, 2023.
