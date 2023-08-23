Burin Gold Corp. is a Canada-based junior gold exploration company. The Company is engaged in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in the Avalonian terrane on the Burin Peninsula, in the southeastern part of the island of Newfoundland. Its Hickey's Pond-Paradise Gold Project is a high-sulphidation gold system located in south-eastern Newfoundland on the Burin Peninsula. It has several mineral licenses, such as 025964M, 025965M, and 030955M. The 025964M license consist of approximately 256 claims. The 025965M license includes approximately 256 claims. The 030955M license includes approximately 12 claims .

Sector Gold