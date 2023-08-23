Effective August 23, 2023, Burin Gold Corp. will change its name to INFINICO METALS CORP.
Burin Gold Corp. will Change its Name to INFINICO METALS CORP
2023-08-23
Effective August 23, 2023, Burin Gold Corp. will change its name to INFINICO METALS CORP.
