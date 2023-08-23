Effective August 23, 2023, Burin Gold Corp. will change its TSX Venture Exchange stock ticker symbol to INFM from BURG.
Today at 12:00 am
|Delayed Bourse de Toronto - 09:30:00 2023-08-22 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|0.0900 CAD
|+5.88%
|+12.50%
|+125.00%
|06:00am
|CI
|06:00am
|Burin Gold Corp. will Change its Name to INFINICO METALS CORP
|CI
Effective August 23, 2023, Burin Gold Corp. will change its TSX Venture Exchange stock ticker symbol to INFM from BURG.
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|0.0900 CAD
|+5.88%
|+12.50%
|3 M $
