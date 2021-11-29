Burin Gold mobilises airborne geophysics crew to Hickey's Pond, Newfoundland

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burin Gold Corp. (TSXV:BURG), (“Burin Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that following its successful IPO and listing on the TSX Venture Exchange on November 22nd, 2021, the Company has moved rapidly to mobilise an airborne geophysical survey crew to its property on the Burin Peninsula of Newfoundland. The Company has contracted Geotech Ltd. (“Geotech”) to conduct a +1,600 line-km airborne Versatile Time-Domain Electromagnetic (“VTEM”) geophysical survey over the Hickey’s Pond – Paradise Gold Project. Geotech personnel are now at the property site and the survey will be ongoing over the next several days, subject to favourable aviation weather.



The Company previously completed a VTEM survey over parts of the property in 2019. The airborne inductively induced polarization (“AIIP”) anomaly generated from the survey data by Geotech correlated closely with the spatial footprint of alteration and mineralisation around the Hickey’s Pond showing and delineated a 7 km long anomaly that is as-yet untested. With this new survey, the Company will have complete VTEM coverage over the property and will test for the first time a second trend of showings 6 km in length that has neither historical geophysical coverage nor historical drill holes.

David Clark, CEO of Burin Gold said, “We are serious about moving quickly and generating exploration results right out of the gate of our IPO. This survey will help us define drill targets on the Paradise trend, a 6 km long series of undrilled epithermal gold showings located west of our main Hickey’s Pond trend, will extend our previous survey along strike of the Hickey’s Pond trend, and help us better interpret the geology of the district. We plan to mobilise a drill in early Q1/2022 to start our resource-level drill program at Hickey’s Pond.”

Preliminary results from the airborne survey are expected in December 2021. The survey results will help define targets along strike of the known alteration trends on the Company’s property and help with district-scale geological interpretation.

About Burin Gold Corp.

Burin Gold is a newly listed public company on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company’s principal asset is its Hickey’s Pond-Paradise Gold Project on the Burin Peninsula, Newfoundland. This project contains the Hickey’s Pond gold prospect, drill tested with an initial 1,000 m drill program in 2020 with best results of 10.8 m of 4.43 g/t Au, as well as numerous other historical high-sulphidation epithermal gold showings that have yet to be drill tested. With the successful completion of its IPO, the Company is well-positioned to commence a significant diamond drilling campaign at the Hickey’s Pond prospect, planned to start Q1/2022.

Qualified Person

David Clark, MSc, PGeo, CEO of Burin Gold, is the Company’s designated Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”). He has prepared the technical content of this news release.

Acknowledgement

The Company acknowledges the financial assistance of the Mineral Development Division, Department of Industry, Energy, and Technology, Government of Newfoundland & Labrador, via its Junior Exploration Assistance Program. The program provides valuable financial rebates on exploration expenditures made in the province to qualifying exploration companies. The Company has benefited from the program yearly since 2018.

