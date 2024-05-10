Buriram Sugar Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries Review report and interim financial information
For the three-month period ended 31 March 2024
Independent Auditor's Report on Review of Interim Financial Information
To the Shareholders of Buriram Sugar Public Company Limited
I have reviewed the accompanying consolidated statement of financial position of Buriram Sugar Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries as at 31 March 2024, the related consolidated statements of comprehensive income, changes in shareholders' equity, and cash flows for the three-month period then ended, as well as the condensed notes to the interim consolidated financial statements. I have also reviewed the separate financial information of Buriram Sugar Public Company Limited for the same period (collectively "interim financial information"). Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of this interim financial information in accordance with Thai Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting. My responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim financial information based on my review.
Scope of review
I conducted my review in accordance with Thai Standard on Review Engagements 2410, Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity. A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Thai Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable me to obtain assurance that I would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, I do not express an audit opinion.
Conclusion
Based on my review, nothing has come to my attention that causes me to believe that the accompanying interim financial information is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with Thai Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting.
Serm Brisuthikun
Certified Public Accountant (Thailand) No. 9452
EY Office Limited
Bangkok: 10 May 2024
Buriram Sugar Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries
Statement of financial position
As at 31 March 2024
(Unit: Baht)
Consolidated financial statements
Separate financial statements
Note
31 March 2024
31 December 2023
31 March 2024
31 December 2023
(Unaudited
(Audited)
(Unaudited
(Audited)
but reviewed)
but reviewed)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
212,300,623
261,871,377
28,547,535
4,015,453
Trade and other receivables
3, 4
569,662,956
468,849,064
29,864,139
17,373,628
Planters receivable
5.1
548,407,689
784,124,224
-
-
Inventories
6
3,177,948,484
911,499,413
-
-
Amounts due from the Office of the Cane and Sugar Fund
7
33,075,063
-
-
-
Short-term loans to subsidiaries
3
-
-
157,822,562
195,715,674
Current portion of
- Long-term loans to subsidiaries
3
-
-
200,000,000
200,000,000
- Long-term loans to planters
8
43,677,250
58,964,815
-
-
Other financial assets - Derivatives
-
119,100,889
-
-
Other current assets
48,339,629
51,188,753
11,655,423
12,115,256
Total current assets
4,633,411,694
2,655,598,535
427,889,659
429,220,011
Non-current assets
Non-current planters receivable
5.2
27,821,759
24,454,403
-
-
Net off current portion
- Long-term loans to subsidiaries
3
-
-
1,242,843,669
1,242,843,669
- Long-term loans to planters
8
105,001,373
103,048,568
-
-
Investments in subsidiaries
-
-
3,386,536,844
3,386,536,844
Investments in associates and joint venture
9
785,193,560
861,156,011
784,070,409
833,809,467
Other non-current financial assets
- Investments in equity instruments
13,995,533
13,995,533
2,175
2,175
Investment properties
4,064,127
4,064,127
4,064,127
4,064,127
Property, plant and equipment
10
5,156,541,784
5,201,061,187
82,289,217
77,638,182
Right-of-use assets
4,148,943
4,250,118
116,178
132,257
Intangible assets
11
18,961,541
19,573,561
9,632,736
10,060,823
Deferred tax assets
27,839,171
2,500,787
-
-
Other non-current assets
7,178,244
8,835,054
330,100
317,100
Total non-current assets
6,150,746,035
6,242,939,349
5,509,885,455
5,555,404,644
Total assets
10,784,157,729
8,898,537,884
5,937,775,114
5,984,624,655
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the interim financial statements.
Buriram Sugar Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries
Statement of financial position (continued)
As at 31 March 2024
(Unit: Baht)
Consolidated financial statements
Separate financial statements
Note
31 March 2024
31 December 2023
31 March 2024
31 December 2023
(Unaudited
(Audited)
(Unaudited
(Audited)
but reviewed)
but reviewed)
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Current liabilities
Short-term loans from financial institutions
12
1,725,000,000
247,000,000
-
-
Trade and other payables
3, 13
1,065,887,154
1,165,228,422
20,749,463
29,009,541
Current portion of
- Long-term loans from financial institutions
14
279,863,952
279,862,206
-
-
- Long-term loans from related parties
3
284,175,505
284,406,010
-
-
- Lease liabilities
5,903,206
5,004,427
3,090,211
2,208,841
Income tax payable
170,827,255
57,527,040
-
-
Other financial liabilities - Derivatives
48,378,577
-
-
-
Other current liabilities
18,865,370
19,138,482
820,155
2,642,256
Total current liabilities
3,598,901,019
2,058,166,587
24,659,829
33,860,638
Non-current liabilities
Net off current portion
- Long-term loans from financial institutions
14
647,257,184
654,724,670
-
-
- Debentures
15
946,547,670
945,920,587
946,547,670
945,920,587
- Long-term loans from related parties
3
2,059,963,925
2,161,196,278
2,160,158,971
2,224,629,363
- Lease liabilities
16,003,572
13,939,189
9,596,733
6,815,379
Deferred tax liabilities
2,383,710
1,715,362
-
-
Provision for long-term employee benefits
72,222,702
63,858,336
37,218,174
19,014,547
Other non-current liabilities
7,589,127
7,584,871
-
-
Total non-current liabilities
3,751,967,890
3,848,939,293
3,153,521,548
3,196,379,876
Total liabilities
7,350,868,909
5,907,105,880
3,178,181,377
3,230,240,514
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the interim financial statements.
Buriram Sugar Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries
Statement of financial position (continued)
As at 31 March 2024
(Unit: Baht)
Consolidated financial statements
Separate financial statements
31 March 2024
31 December 2023
31 March 2024
31 December 2023
(Unaudited
(Audited)
(Unaudited
(Audited)
but reviewed)
but reviewed)
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
Registered
1,055,729,798 ordinary shares of Baht 1 each
1,055,729,798
1,055,729,798
1,055,729,798
1,055,729,798
Issued and fully paid
812,100,366 ordinary shares of Baht 1 each
812,100,366
812,100,366
812,100,366
812,100,366
Share premium
954,669,200
954,669,200
954,669,200
954,669,200
Retained earnings
Appropriated - statutory reserve
100,251,862
100,251,862
100,251,862
100,251,862
Unappropriated
1,614,178,198
1,169,114,736
892,572,309
887,362,713
Other components of shareholders' equity
(9,563,869)
(9,729,886)
-
-
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
3,471,635,757
3,026,406,278
2,759,593,737
2,754,384,141
Non-controlling interests of the subsidiaries
(38,346,937)
(34,974,274)
-
-
Total shareholders' equity
3,433,288,820
2,991,432,004
2,759,593,737
2,754,384,141
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
10,784,157,729
8,898,537,884
5,937,775,114
5,984,624,655
-
-
-
-
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the interim financial statements.
Directors
(Unaudited but reviewed)
Buriram Sugar Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries
Statement of comprehensive income
For the three-month period ended 31 March 2024
(Unit: Baht)
Consolidated financial statements
Separate financial statements
Note
2024
2023
2024
2023
Profit or loss:
Revenues
Sales and services income
2,543,350,945
2,547,107,681
-
-
Other income
Dividend Income
-
-
20,551,485
-
Others
84,457,315
43,481,795
86,265,757
53,953,742
Total revenues
2,627,808,260
2,590,589,476
106,817,242
53,953,742
Expenses
Cost of sales and services
1,692,378,244
1,963,704,265
-
-
Selling and distribution expenses
91,472,507
97,421,601
-
-
Administrative expenses
93,509,460
96,545,708
41,980,644
39,641,894
Loss on derivative instruments
167,479,466
7,068,590
-
-
Other expenses
-
9,110,958
-
-
Total expenses
2,044,839,677
2,173,851,122
41,980,644
39,641,894
Operating profit
582,968,583
416,738,354
64,836,598
14,311,848
Share of profit (loss) from investments in associates
and joint venture
9
(5,970,501)
24,820,784
-
-
Finance cost
(37,832,413)
(45,072,053)
(42,041,221)
(45,026,550)
Profit (loss) before income tax
539,165,669
396,487,085
22,795,377
(30,714,702)
Income tax
18
(88,709,372)
(55,223,294)
-
-
Profit (loss) for the period
450,456,297
341,263,791
22,795,377
(30,714,702)
Other comprehensive income:
Other comprehensive income to be reclassified to
profit or loss in subsequent periods - net of income tax:
Exchange differences on translation of
financial statements in foreign currency
298,592
459,000
-
-
Other comprehensive income to be reclassified to
profit or loss in subsequent periods - net of income tax
298,592
459,000
-
-
Other comprehensive income not to be reclassified to
profit or loss in subsequent periods - net of income tax:
Actuarial loss
(8,898,073)
-
(17,585,781)
-
Other comprehensive income not to be reclassified to
profit or loss in subsequent periods - net of income tax
(8,898,073)
-
(17,585,781)
-
Other comprehensive income for the period
(8,599,481)
459,000
(17,585,781)
-
Total comprehensive income for the period
441,856,816
341,722,791
5,209,596
(30,714,702)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the interim financial statements.
(Unaudited but reviewed)
Buriram Sugar Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries
Statement of comprehensive income (continued)
For the three-month period ended 31 March 2024
(Unit: Baht)
Consolidated financial statements
Separate financial statements
Note
2024
2023
2024
2023
Profit (loss) attributable to:
Equity holders of the Company
453,961,535
338,842,052
22,795,377
(30,714,702)
Non-controlling interests of the subsidiaries
(3,505,238)
2,421,739
-
450,456,297
341,263,791
Total comprehensive income attributable to:
Equity holders of the Company
445,229,479
339,095,420
5,209,596
(30,714,702)
Non-controlling interests of the subsidiaries
(3,372,663)
2,627,371
441,856,816
341,722,791
Earnings per share
19
Basic earnings per share
Profit (loss) attributable to equity holders of the Company
0.56
0.42
0.03
(0.04)
Diluted earnings per share
Profit (loss) attributable to equity holders of the Company
0.56
0.42
0.03
(0.04)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the interim financial statements.
(Unaudited but reviewed)
Buriram Sugar Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries
Cash flow statement
For the three-month period ended 31 March 2024
(Unit: Baht)
Consolidated financial statements
Separate financial statements
2024
2023
2024
2023
Cash flows from operating activities
Profit (loss) before tax
539,165,669
396,487,085
22,795,377
(30,714,702)
Adjustments to reconcile profit (loss) before tax to
net cash provided by (paid from) operating activities:
Depreciation and amortisation
69,573,166
67,586,842
2,390,994
1,963,043
Allowance for expected credit losses (reversal)
(22,049,321)
9,103,566
(112,541)
(17,244)
Allowance for diminution in value of inventories (reversal)
2,393,448
(1,017,704)
-
-
Unrealised loss (gain) on exchange
(6,689,635)
154,048
-
-
Share of loss (profit) from investments in associates and joint venture
5,970,501
(24,820,784)
-
-
Loss (gain) on sales and written off of property plant and equipment
and intangible assets
(3,798)
53,104
(3,169)
-
Loss on fair value of derivative instruments
167,479,466
7,068,590
-
-
Provision for long-term employee benefits
1,724,732
1,717,533
704,358
416,427
Finance cost
37,832,413
45,072,053
42,041,221
45,026,550
Dividend income
-
-
(20,551,485)
-
Refund of compensation for production and distribution of sugar
(9,922,519)
-
-
-
Interest income
(14,758,015)
(16,310,850)
(28,387,296)
(16,590,704)
Profit from operating activities before changes in
operating assets and liabilities
770,716,107
485,093,483
18,877,459
83,370
Operating assets (increase) decrease
Trade and other receivables
(93,403,399)
(154,051,576)
(1,684)
(444,749)
Planters receivable
241,813,164
192,369,551
112,541
17,244
Inventories
(2,268,842,520)
(1,092,329,567)
-
-
Amounts due from the Office of the Cane and Sugar Fund
(23,152,544)
-
-
-
Other current assets
5,380,712
(3,562,429)
1,189,186
(1,133,009)
Other non-current assets
1,656,810
3,095,851
(13,000)
44,000
Operating liabilities increase (decrease)
Trade and other payables
(77,201,359)
4,105,672
1,462,233
2,548,671
Other current liabilities
7,845,011
1,094,756
(1,822,101)
(1,904,718)
Payment of long-term employee benefits
(86,512)
(3,168,385)
(86,512)
(574,147)
Cash flows from (used in) operating activities
(1,435,274,530)
(567,352,644)
19,718,122
(1,363,338)
Cash paid for interest expenses
(35,377,032)
(22,369,744)
(51,454,704)
(41,387,033)
Cash paid for corporate income tax
(4,782,709)
(918,035)
(729,353)
-
Net cash flows used in operating activities
(1,475,434,271)
(590,640,423)
(32,465,935)
(42,750,371)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the interim financial statements.
(Unaudited but reviewed)
Buriram Sugar Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries
Cash flow statement (continued)
For the three-month period ended 31 March 2024
(Unit: Baht)
Consolidated financial statements
Separate financial statements
2024
2023
2024
2023
Cash flows from investing activities
Increase in short-term loans to subsidiaries
-
-
(55,000,000)
-
Cash received from short-term loans to subsidiaries
-
-
92,893,112
38,000,000
Increase in long-term loans to subsidiaries
-
-
-
(226,082,592)
Cash received from long-term loans to subsidiaries
-
-
-
101,759,388
Cash received from long-term loans to planters
17,085,371
10,381,818
-
-
Cash paid for purchases of investments in subsidiaries
-
-
-
(2,399,940)
Cash received from capital reduction of associate
49,739,058
18,507,556
49,739,058
18,507,556
Cash received from sales of property, plant and equipment
11,299
-
8,028
-
Cash paid for purchases of property, plant and equipment
and intangible assets
(42,184,030)
(8,737,405)
(2,091,791)
(245,880)
Capitalised interest expenses
(1,905,307)
-
-
-
Cash received from dividend income
20,551,485
-
20,551,485
-
Cash received from interest income
14,758,015
16,310,850
15,898,469
22,775,533
Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities
58,055,891
36,462,819
121,998,361
(47,685,935)
Cash flows from financing activities
Increase (decrease) in short-term loans from financial institutions
1,478,000,000
(6,000,000)
-
-
Decrease in short-term loans from Skill Development Fund
-
(1,689,000)
-
(252,000)
Repayments of long-term loans from subsidiaries
-
-
(64,470,392)
(108,339,424)
Decrease in long-term loans from related parties
(101,462,858)
(100,958,387)
-
-
Payments of principle portion of lease liabilities
(1,229,516)
(1,440,251)
(529,952)
(683,612)
Repayments of long-term loans from financial institutions
(7,500,000)
-
-
-
Cash received for share capital of subsidiary
from non-controlling interests
-
60
-
-
Net cash flows from (used in) financing activities
1,367,807,626
(110,087,578)
(65,000,344)
(109,275,036)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(49,570,754)
(664,265,182)
24,532,082
(199,711,342)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
261,871,377
989,095,278
4,015,453
231,897,265
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
212,300,623
324,830,096
28,547,535
32,185,923
-
-
Supplemental cash flows information
Non-cash items consist of:
Accounts payable for purchase of
property, plant and equipment
21,173,571
42,986,831
481,315
234,596
Additions to lease liabilties
4,192,677
5,558,171
4,163,393
-
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the interim financial statements.
(Unaudited but reviewed)
Buriram Sugar Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries
Statement of changes in shareholders' equity
For the three-month period ended 31 March 2024
(Unit: Baht)
Consolidated financial statements
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
Other components of shareholders' equity
Other comprehensive income
Exchange
Retained earnings
differences on
Total other
Total equity
Equity attributable
Issued and
Appropriated
translation of
Gain on change
components of
attributable to
to non-controlling
Total
paid-up
- statutory
financial statements
in fair value of
shareholders'
owners of
interests of the
shareholders'
share capital
Share premium
reserve
Unappropriated
in foreign currency
equity instruments
equity
the Company
subsidiaries
equity
Balance as at 1 January 2023
812,099,845
954,665,813
71,898,802
802,157,389
(17,399,994)
10,068,466
(7,331,528)
2,633,490,321
(19,256,075)
2,614,234,246
Profit for the period
-
-
-
338,842,052
-
-
-
338,842,052
2,421,739
341,263,791
Other comprehensive income for the period
-
-
-
-
253,368
-
253,368
253,368
205,632
459,000
Total comprehensive income for the period
-
-
-
338,842,052
253,368
-
253,368
339,095,420
2,627,371
341,722,791
Increase in equity attributable to
non-controlling interests of the subsidiary
from additional investment in subsidiary
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
60
60
Balance as at 31 March 2023
812,099,845
954,665,813
71,898,802
1,140,999,441
(17,146,626)
10,068,466
(7,078,160)
2,972,585,741
(16,628,644)
2,955,957,097
Balance as at 1 January 2024
812,100,366
954,669,200
100,251,862
1,169,114,736
(19,798,352)
10,068,466
(9,729,886)
3,026,406,278
(34,974,274)
2,991,432,004
Profit for the period
-
-
-
453,961,535
-
-
-
453,961,535
(3,505,238)
450,456,297
Other comprehensive income for the period
-
-
-
(8,898,073)
166,017
-
166,017
(8,732,056)
132,575
(8,599,481)
Total comprehensive income for the period
-
-
-
445,063,462
166,017
-
166,017
445,229,479
(3,372,663)
441,856,816
Balance as at 31 March 2024
812,100,366
954,669,200
100,251,862
1,614,178,198
(19,632,335)
10,068,466
(9,563,869)
3,471,635,757
(38,346,937)
3,433,288,820
-
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the interim financial statements.
