Buriram Sugar Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries Review report and interim financial information

For the three-month period ended 31 March 2024

Independent Auditor's Report on Review of Interim Financial Information

To the Shareholders of Buriram Sugar Public Company Limited

I have reviewed the accompanying consolidated statement of financial position of Buriram Sugar Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries as at 31 March 2024, the related consolidated statements of comprehensive income, changes in shareholders' equity, and cash flows for the three-month period then ended, as well as the condensed notes to the interim consolidated financial statements. I have also reviewed the separate financial information of Buriram Sugar Public Company Limited for the same period (collectively "interim financial information"). Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of this interim financial information in accordance with Thai Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting. My responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim financial information based on my review.

Scope of review

I conducted my review in accordance with Thai Standard on Review Engagements 2410, Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity. A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Thai Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable me to obtain assurance that I would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, I do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on my review, nothing has come to my attention that causes me to believe that the accompanying interim financial information is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with Thai Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting.

Serm Brisuthikun

Certified Public Accountant (Thailand) No. 9452

EY Office Limited

Bangkok: 10 May 2024

Buriram Sugar Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries

Statement of financial position

As at 31 March 2024

(Unit: Baht)

Consolidated financial statements

Separate financial statements

Note

31 March 2024

31 December 2023

31 March 2024

31 December 2023

(Unaudited

(Audited)

(Unaudited

(Audited)

but reviewed)

but reviewed)

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

212,300,623

261,871,377

28,547,535

4,015,453

Trade and other receivables

3, 4

569,662,956

468,849,064

29,864,139

17,373,628

Planters receivable

5.1

548,407,689

784,124,224

-

-

Inventories

6

3,177,948,484

911,499,413

-

-

Amounts due from the Office of the Cane and Sugar Fund

7

33,075,063

-

-

-

Short-term loans to subsidiaries

3

-

-

157,822,562

195,715,674

Current portion of

- Long-term loans to subsidiaries

3

-

-

200,000,000

200,000,000

- Long-term loans to planters

8

43,677,250

58,964,815

-

-

Other financial assets - Derivatives

-

119,100,889

-

-

Other current assets

48,339,629

51,188,753

11,655,423

12,115,256

Total current assets

4,633,411,694

2,655,598,535

427,889,659

429,220,011

Non-current assets

Non-current planters receivable

5.2

27,821,759

24,454,403

-

-

Net off current portion

- Long-term loans to subsidiaries

3

-

-

1,242,843,669

1,242,843,669

- Long-term loans to planters

8

105,001,373

103,048,568

-

-

Investments in subsidiaries

-

-

3,386,536,844

3,386,536,844

Investments in associates and joint venture

9

785,193,560

861,156,011

784,070,409

833,809,467

Other non-current financial assets

- Investments in equity instruments

13,995,533

13,995,533

2,175

2,175

Investment properties

4,064,127

4,064,127

4,064,127

4,064,127

Property, plant and equipment

10

5,156,541,784

5,201,061,187

82,289,217

77,638,182

Right-of-use assets

4,148,943

4,250,118

116,178

132,257

Intangible assets

11

18,961,541

19,573,561

9,632,736

10,060,823

Deferred tax assets

27,839,171

2,500,787

-

-

Other non-current assets

7,178,244

8,835,054

330,100

317,100

Total non-current assets

6,150,746,035

6,242,939,349

5,509,885,455

5,555,404,644

Total assets

10,784,157,729

8,898,537,884

5,937,775,114

5,984,624,655

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the interim financial statements.

Buriram Sugar Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries

Statement of financial position (continued)

As at 31 March 2024

(Unit: Baht)

Consolidated financial statements

Separate financial statements

Note

31 March 2024

31 December 2023

31 March 2024

31 December 2023

(Unaudited

(Audited)

(Unaudited

(Audited)

but reviewed)

but reviewed)

Liabilities and shareholders' equity

Current liabilities

Short-term loans from financial institutions

12

1,725,000,000

247,000,000

-

-

Trade and other payables

3, 13

1,065,887,154

1,165,228,422

20,749,463

29,009,541

Current portion of

- Long-term loans from financial institutions

14

279,863,952

279,862,206

-

-

- Long-term loans from related parties

3

284,175,505

284,406,010

-

-

- Lease liabilities

5,903,206

5,004,427

3,090,211

2,208,841

Income tax payable

170,827,255

57,527,040

-

-

Other financial liabilities - Derivatives

48,378,577

-

-

-

Other current liabilities

18,865,370

19,138,482

820,155

2,642,256

Total current liabilities

3,598,901,019

2,058,166,587

24,659,829

33,860,638

Non-current liabilities

Net off current portion

- Long-term loans from financial institutions

14

647,257,184

654,724,670

-

-

- Debentures

15

946,547,670

945,920,587

946,547,670

945,920,587

- Long-term loans from related parties

3

2,059,963,925

2,161,196,278

2,160,158,971

2,224,629,363

- Lease liabilities

16,003,572

13,939,189

9,596,733

6,815,379

Deferred tax liabilities

2,383,710

1,715,362

-

-

Provision for long-term employee benefits

72,222,702

63,858,336

37,218,174

19,014,547

Other non-current liabilities

7,589,127

7,584,871

-

-

Total non-current liabilities

3,751,967,890

3,848,939,293

3,153,521,548

3,196,379,876

Total liabilities

7,350,868,909

5,907,105,880

3,178,181,377

3,230,240,514

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the interim financial statements.

Buriram Sugar Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries

Statement of financial position (continued)

As at 31 March 2024

(Unit: Baht)

Consolidated financial statements

Separate financial statements

31 March 2024

31 December 2023

31 March 2024

31 December 2023

(Unaudited

(Audited)

(Unaudited

(Audited)

but reviewed)

but reviewed)

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

Registered

1,055,729,798 ordinary shares of Baht 1 each

1,055,729,798

1,055,729,798

1,055,729,798

1,055,729,798

Issued and fully paid

812,100,366 ordinary shares of Baht 1 each

812,100,366

812,100,366

812,100,366

812,100,366

Share premium

954,669,200

954,669,200

954,669,200

954,669,200

Retained earnings

Appropriated - statutory reserve

100,251,862

100,251,862

100,251,862

100,251,862

Unappropriated

1,614,178,198

1,169,114,736

892,572,309

887,362,713

Other components of shareholders' equity

(9,563,869)

(9,729,886)

-

-

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

3,471,635,757

3,026,406,278

2,759,593,737

2,754,384,141

Non-controlling interests of the subsidiaries

(38,346,937)

(34,974,274)

-

-

Total shareholders' equity

3,433,288,820

2,991,432,004

2,759,593,737

2,754,384,141

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

10,784,157,729

8,898,537,884

5,937,775,114

5,984,624,655

-

-

-

-

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the interim financial statements.

Directors

(Unaudited but reviewed)

Buriram Sugar Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries

Statement of comprehensive income

For the three-month period ended 31 March 2024

(Unit: Baht)

Consolidated financial statements

Separate financial statements

Note

2024

2023

2024

2023

Profit or loss:

Revenues

Sales and services income

2,543,350,945

2,547,107,681

-

-

Other income

Dividend Income

-

-

20,551,485

-

Others

84,457,315

43,481,795

86,265,757

53,953,742

Total revenues

2,627,808,260

2,590,589,476

106,817,242

53,953,742

Expenses

Cost of sales and services

1,692,378,244

1,963,704,265

-

-

Selling and distribution expenses

91,472,507

97,421,601

-

-

Administrative expenses

93,509,460

96,545,708

41,980,644

39,641,894

Loss on derivative instruments

167,479,466

7,068,590

-

-

Other expenses

-

9,110,958

-

-

Total expenses

2,044,839,677

2,173,851,122

41,980,644

39,641,894

Operating profit

582,968,583

416,738,354

64,836,598

14,311,848

Share of profit (loss) from investments in associates

and joint venture

9

(5,970,501)

24,820,784

-

-

Finance cost

(37,832,413)

(45,072,053)

(42,041,221)

(45,026,550)

Profit (loss) before income tax

539,165,669

396,487,085

22,795,377

(30,714,702)

Income tax

18

(88,709,372)

(55,223,294)

-

-

Profit (loss) for the period

450,456,297

341,263,791

22,795,377

(30,714,702)

Other comprehensive income:

Other comprehensive income to be reclassified to

profit or loss in subsequent periods - net of income tax:

Exchange differences on translation of

financial statements in foreign currency

298,592

459,000

-

-

Other comprehensive income to be reclassified to

profit or loss in subsequent periods - net of income tax

298,592

459,000

-

-

Other comprehensive income not to be reclassified to

profit or loss in subsequent periods - net of income tax:

Actuarial loss

(8,898,073)

-

(17,585,781)

-

Other comprehensive income not to be reclassified to

profit or loss in subsequent periods - net of income tax

(8,898,073)

-

(17,585,781)

-

Other comprehensive income for the period

(8,599,481)

459,000

(17,585,781)

-

Total comprehensive income for the period

441,856,816

341,722,791

5,209,596

(30,714,702)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the interim financial statements.

(Unaudited but reviewed)

Buriram Sugar Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries

Statement of comprehensive income (continued)

For the three-month period ended 31 March 2024

(Unit: Baht)

Consolidated financial statements

Separate financial statements

Note

2024

2023

2024

2023

Profit (loss) attributable to:

Equity holders of the Company

453,961,535

338,842,052

22,795,377

(30,714,702)

Non-controlling interests of the subsidiaries

(3,505,238)

2,421,739

-

450,456,297

341,263,791

Total comprehensive income attributable to:

Equity holders of the Company

445,229,479

339,095,420

5,209,596

(30,714,702)

Non-controlling interests of the subsidiaries

(3,372,663)

2,627,371

441,856,816

341,722,791

Earnings per share

19

Basic earnings per share

Profit (loss) attributable to equity holders of the Company

0.56

0.42

0.03

(0.04)

Diluted earnings per share

Profit (loss) attributable to equity holders of the Company

0.56

0.42

0.03

(0.04)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the interim financial statements.

(Unaudited but reviewed)

Buriram Sugar Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries

Cash flow statement

For the three-month period ended 31 March 2024

(Unit: Baht)

Consolidated financial statements

Separate financial statements

2024

2023

2024

2023

Cash flows from operating activities

Profit (loss) before tax

539,165,669

396,487,085

22,795,377

(30,714,702)

Adjustments to reconcile profit (loss) before tax to

net cash provided by (paid from) operating activities:

Depreciation and amortisation

69,573,166

67,586,842

2,390,994

1,963,043

Allowance for expected credit losses (reversal)

(22,049,321)

9,103,566

(112,541)

(17,244)

Allowance for diminution in value of inventories (reversal)

2,393,448

(1,017,704)

-

-

Unrealised loss (gain) on exchange

(6,689,635)

154,048

-

-

Share of loss (profit) from investments in associates and joint venture

5,970,501

(24,820,784)

-

-

Loss (gain) on sales and written off of property plant and equipment

and intangible assets

(3,798)

53,104

(3,169)

-

Loss on fair value of derivative instruments

167,479,466

7,068,590

-

-

Provision for long-term employee benefits

1,724,732

1,717,533

704,358

416,427

Finance cost

37,832,413

45,072,053

42,041,221

45,026,550

Dividend income

-

-

(20,551,485)

-

Refund of compensation for production and distribution of sugar

(9,922,519)

-

-

-

Interest income

(14,758,015)

(16,310,850)

(28,387,296)

(16,590,704)

Profit from operating activities before changes in

operating assets and liabilities

770,716,107

485,093,483

18,877,459

83,370

Operating assets (increase) decrease

Trade and other receivables

(93,403,399)

(154,051,576)

(1,684)

(444,749)

Planters receivable

241,813,164

192,369,551

112,541

17,244

Inventories

(2,268,842,520)

(1,092,329,567)

-

-

Amounts due from the Office of the Cane and Sugar Fund

(23,152,544)

-

-

-

Other current assets

5,380,712

(3,562,429)

1,189,186

(1,133,009)

Other non-current assets

1,656,810

3,095,851

(13,000)

44,000

Operating liabilities increase (decrease)

Trade and other payables

(77,201,359)

4,105,672

1,462,233

2,548,671

Other current liabilities

7,845,011

1,094,756

(1,822,101)

(1,904,718)

Payment of long-term employee benefits

(86,512)

(3,168,385)

(86,512)

(574,147)

Cash flows from (used in) operating activities

(1,435,274,530)

(567,352,644)

19,718,122

(1,363,338)

Cash paid for interest expenses

(35,377,032)

(22,369,744)

(51,454,704)

(41,387,033)

Cash paid for corporate income tax

(4,782,709)

(918,035)

(729,353)

-

Net cash flows used in operating activities

(1,475,434,271)

(590,640,423)

(32,465,935)

(42,750,371)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the interim financial statements.

(Unaudited but reviewed)

Buriram Sugar Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries

Cash flow statement (continued)

For the three-month period ended 31 March 2024

(Unit: Baht)

Consolidated financial statements

Separate financial statements

2024

2023

2024

2023

Cash flows from investing activities

Increase in short-term loans to subsidiaries

-

-

(55,000,000)

-

Cash received from short-term loans to subsidiaries

-

-

92,893,112

38,000,000

Increase in long-term loans to subsidiaries

-

-

-

(226,082,592)

Cash received from long-term loans to subsidiaries

-

-

-

101,759,388

Cash received from long-term loans to planters

17,085,371

10,381,818

-

-

Cash paid for purchases of investments in subsidiaries

-

-

-

(2,399,940)

Cash received from capital reduction of associate

49,739,058

18,507,556

49,739,058

18,507,556

Cash received from sales of property, plant and equipment

11,299

-

8,028

-

Cash paid for purchases of property, plant and equipment

and intangible assets

(42,184,030)

(8,737,405)

(2,091,791)

(245,880)

Capitalised interest expenses

(1,905,307)

-

-

-

Cash received from dividend income

20,551,485

-

20,551,485

-

Cash received from interest income

14,758,015

16,310,850

15,898,469

22,775,533

Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities

58,055,891

36,462,819

121,998,361

(47,685,935)

Cash flows from financing activities

Increase (decrease) in short-term loans from financial institutions

1,478,000,000

(6,000,000)

-

-

Decrease in short-term loans from Skill Development Fund

-

(1,689,000)

-

(252,000)

Repayments of long-term loans from subsidiaries

-

-

(64,470,392)

(108,339,424)

Decrease in long-term loans from related parties

(101,462,858)

(100,958,387)

-

-

Payments of principle portion of lease liabilities

(1,229,516)

(1,440,251)

(529,952)

(683,612)

Repayments of long-term loans from financial institutions

(7,500,000)

-

-

-

Cash received for share capital of subsidiary

from non-controlling interests

-

60

-

-

Net cash flows from (used in) financing activities

1,367,807,626

(110,087,578)

(65,000,344)

(109,275,036)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(49,570,754)

(664,265,182)

24,532,082

(199,711,342)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

261,871,377

989,095,278

4,015,453

231,897,265

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

212,300,623

324,830,096

28,547,535

32,185,923

-

-

Supplemental cash flows information

Non-cash items consist of:

Accounts payable for purchase of

property, plant and equipment

21,173,571

42,986,831

481,315

234,596

Additions to lease liabilties

4,192,677

5,558,171

4,163,393

-

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the interim financial statements.

(Unaudited but reviewed)

Buriram Sugar Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries

Statement of changes in shareholders' equity

For the three-month period ended 31 March 2024

(Unit: Baht)

Consolidated financial statements

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

Other components of shareholders' equity

Other comprehensive income

Exchange

Retained earnings

differences on

Total other

Total equity

Equity attributable

Issued and

Appropriated

translation of

Gain on change

components of

attributable to

to non-controlling

Total

paid-up

- statutory

financial statements

in fair value of

shareholders'

owners of

interests of the

shareholders'

share capital

Share premium

reserve

Unappropriated

in foreign currency

equity instruments

equity

the Company

subsidiaries

equity

Balance as at 1 January 2023

812,099,845

954,665,813

71,898,802

802,157,389

(17,399,994)

10,068,466

(7,331,528)

2,633,490,321

(19,256,075)

2,614,234,246

Profit for the period

-

-

-

338,842,052

-

-

-

338,842,052

2,421,739

341,263,791

Other comprehensive income for the period

-

-

-

-

253,368

-

253,368

253,368

205,632

459,000

Total comprehensive income for the period

-

-

-

338,842,052

253,368

-

253,368

339,095,420

2,627,371

341,722,791

Increase in equity attributable to

non-controlling interests of the subsidiary

from additional investment in subsidiary

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

60

60

Balance as at 31 March 2023

812,099,845

954,665,813

71,898,802

1,140,999,441

(17,146,626)

10,068,466

(7,078,160)

2,972,585,741

(16,628,644)

2,955,957,097

Balance as at 1 January 2024

812,100,366

954,669,200

100,251,862

1,169,114,736

(19,798,352)

10,068,466

(9,729,886)

3,026,406,278

(34,974,274)

2,991,432,004

Profit for the period

-

-

-

453,961,535

-

-

-

453,961,535

(3,505,238)

450,456,297

Other comprehensive income for the period

-

-

-

(8,898,073)

166,017

-

166,017

(8,732,056)

132,575

(8,599,481)

Total comprehensive income for the period

-

-

-

445,063,462

166,017

-

166,017

445,229,479

(3,372,663)

441,856,816

Balance as at 31 March 2024

812,100,366

954,669,200

100,251,862

1,614,178,198

(19,632,335)

10,068,466

(9,563,869)

3,471,635,757

(38,346,937)

3,433,288,820

-

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the interim financial statements.

