    BRR   TH6011010001

BURIRAM SUGAR

(BRR)
Buriram Sugar : Quarter 1/2021

05/14/2021 | 12:40am EDT
BURIRAM SUGAR PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

31 MARCH 2021

AUDITOR'S REPORT ON THE REVIEW OF THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION

To the Shareholders and the Board of Directors of Buriram Sugar Public Company Limited

I have reviewed the interim consolidated financial information of Buriram Sugar Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries, and the interim separate financial information of Buriram Sugar Public Company Limited. These comprise the consolidated and separate statements of financial position as at 31 March 2021, the related consolidated and separate statements of comprehensive income, changes in equity, and cash flows for the three-month period then ended, and the condensed notes to the interim financial information. Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of this interim consolidated and separate financial information in accordance with Thai Accounting Standard 34, "Interim Financial Reporting". My responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim consolidated and separate financial information bases on my review.

Scope of review

I conducted my review in accordance with the Thai Standard on Review Engagements 2410, "Review of interim financial information performed by the independent auditor of the entity". A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Thai Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable me to obtain assurance that I would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, I do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on my review, nothing has come to my attention that causes me to believe that the accompanying interim consolidated and separate financial information is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with Thai Accounting Standard 34, "Interim Financial Reporting".

PricewaterhouseCoopers ABAS Ltd.

Sa-nga Chokenitisawat

Certified Public Accountant (Thailand) No. 11251

Bangkok

13 May 2021

Buriram Sugar Public Company Limited

Statements of Financial Position

As at 31 March 2021

Consolidated

Separate

financial information

financial information

Unaudited

Audited

Unaudited

Audited

31 March

31 December

31 March

31 December

2021

2020

2021

2020

Notes

Baht

Baht

Baht

Baht

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

83,111,180

60,424,535

8,538,816

5,894,017

Trade and other receivables, net

9, 18

365,097,562

131,089,697

110,773,170

24,897,856

Farmer receivables, net

10

465,252,999

366,576,471

-

-

Accrued income - Office of the Cane and Sugar Fund

-

300,843,909

-

-

Inventories, net

11

2,314,257,141

568,437,971

-

-

Short-term borrowings to a subsidiary

18 (c)

-

-

45,000,000

Current portion of long-term

borrowings to subsidiaries, net

18 (d)

-

-

10,000,000

31,000,000

Current portion of long-term

borrowings to farmer receivables, net

13, 18 (e)

14,429,588

38,248,254

-

-

Other current assets

2,026,248

25,788,633

3,929,654

5,211,686

Total current assets

3,244,174,718

1,491,409,470

178,241,640

67,003,559

Non-current assets

Non-current farmer receivables, net

129,238,265

117,243,396

-

-

Non-current accrued income - Office of the Cane

and Sugar Fund

-

170,201,779

-

-

Investment in an associate

12

1,023,467,720

1,004,925,551

1,013,101,421

1,025,825,366

Investment in subsidiaries

-

-

3,148,475,700

3,148,475,700

Financial assets measured at fair value through

other comprehensive income

13,995,533

11,410,828

2,175

2,175

Long-term borrowings to subsidiaries, net

18 (d)

-

-

758,654,534

811,152,857

Long-term borrowings to farmer receivables, net

13, 18 (e)

150,426,717

145,236,283

-

-

Investment property

3,971,127

3,971,127

3,971,127

3,971,127

Property, plant and equipment, net

14

5,474,647,785

5,532,248,300

34,462,596

35,311,235

Right-of-use assets, net

13,184,736

13,882,811

3,088,694

3,364,709

Intangible assets, net

14

26,637,195

27,248,732

15,268,432

15,773,300

Deferred tax assets, net

124,388,417

128,145,788

-

-

Other non-current assets

22,207,461

17,309,725

328,100

319,900

Total non-current assets

6,982,164,956

7,171,824,320

4,977,352,779

5,044,196,369

Total assets

10,226,339,674

8,663,233,790

5,155,594,419

5,111,199,928

Director ________________________________

Date ________________________________

The accompanying notes form part of this interim financial information.

2

Buriram Sugar Public Company Limited

Statements of Financial Position

As at 31 March 2021

Consolidated

Separate

financial information

financial information

Unaudited

Audited

Unaudited

Audited

31 March

31 December

31 March

31 December

2021

2020

2021

2020

Notes

Baht

Baht

Baht

Baht

Liabilities and equity

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

15, 18

783,978,103

674,594,685

22,846,150

24,692,611

Short-term borrowings from financial institutions

16

2,310,466,000

758,866,000

-

-

Short-term borrowings from a related party

16, 18 (f)

57,750,000

-

-

-

Short-term borrowings from others

16

2,196,000

349,356,430

328,000

580,000

Current portion of long-term borrowings

from financial institutions and other

16

261,297,377

261,253,453

-

-

Current portion of long-term borrowings

from an associate

16, 18 (g)

241,608,457

223,565,086

-

-

Current portion of long-term borrowings

from a subsidiary

16, 18 (h)

-

-

71,042,619

71,042,619

Current portion of lease liabilities

16

6,741,535

7,253,197

3,732,411

3,975,579

Current portion of employee benefit obligations

6,401,855

6,680,584

3,077,616

3,036,802

Income tax payable

21,169,337

16,365,043

-

-

Other current liabilities

22,610,380

15,526,686

2,311,876

1,421,350

Total current liabilities

3,714,219,044

2,313,461,164

103,338,672

104,748,961

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings from

financial institutions and other, net

16

1,469,906,507

1,470,109,674

-

-

Long-term borrowings from an associate, net

16, 18 (g)

2,893,993,900

2,918,132,130

-

-

Long-term borrowings from a subsidiary, net

16, 18 (h)

-

-

2,646,119,162

2,646,119,162

Lease liabilities, net

16

11,895,761

13,508,443

4,540,185

5,379,656

Deferred tax liabilities, net

28,651,312

29,891,137

467,216

467,216

Employee benefit obligations, net

60,594,958

59,174,444

19,948,169

19,505,050

Other non-current liabilities

3,331,711

3,123,397

-

-

Total non-current liabilities

4,468,374,149

4,493,939,225

2,671,074,732

2,671,471,084

Total liabilities

8,182,593,193

6,807,400,389

2,774,413,404

2,776,220,045

The accompanying notes form part of this interim financial information.

3

Buriram Sugar Public Company Limited

Statements of Financial Position

As at 31 March 2021

Consolidated

Separate

financial information

financial information

Unaudited

Audited

Unaudited

Audited

31 March

31 December

31 March

31 December

2021

2020

2021

2020

Baht

Baht

Baht

Baht

Liabilities and equity (Cont'd)

Equity

Share capital

Authorised share capital

812,099,845 ordinary shares

at par value of Baht 1 each

812,099,845

812,099,845

812,099,845

812,099,845

Issued and paid-up share capital

812,099,845 ordinary shares

fully paid-up of Baht 1 each

812,099,845

812,099,845

812,099,845

812,099,845

Premium on ordinary shares

954,665,813

954,665,813

954,665,813

954,665,813

Retained earnings

Appropriated

- Legal reserve

65,970,655

65,970,655

65,970,655

65,970,655

Unappropriated

199,467,816

13,747,388

548,444,702

502,243,570

Other components of equity

10,068,466

8,000,702

-

-

Equity attributable to owners of the parent

2,042,272,595

1,854,484,403

2,381,181,015

2,334,979,883

Non-controlling interests

1,473,886

1,348,998

-

-

Total equity

2,043,746,481

1,855,833,401

2,381,181,015

2,334,979,883

Total liabilities and equity

10,226,339,674

8,663,233,790

5,155,594,419

5,111,199,928

The accompanying notes form part of this interim financial information.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Buriram Sugar pcl published this content on 14 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2021 04:39:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
