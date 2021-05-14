Buriram Sugar : Quarter 1/2021

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)
31 MARCH 2021
AUDITOR'S REPORT ON THE REVIEW OF THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION
To the Shareholders and the Board of Directors of Buriram Sugar Public Company Limited
I have reviewed the interim consolidated financial information of Buriram Sugar Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries, and the interim separate financial information of Buriram Sugar Public Company Limited. These comprise the consolidated and separate statements of financial position as at 31 March 2021, the related consolidated and separate statements of comprehensive income, changes in equity, and cash flows for the three-month period then ended, and the condensed notes to the interim financial information. Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of this interim consolidated and separate financial information in accordance with Thai Accounting Standard 34, "Interim Financial Reporting". My responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim consolidated and separate financial information bases on my review.
Scope of review
I conducted my review in accordance with the Thai Standard on Review Engagements 2410, "Review of interim financial information performed by the independent auditor of the entity". A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Thai Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable me to obtain assurance that I would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, I do not express an audit opinion.
Conclusion
Based on my review, nothing has come to my attention that causes me to believe that the accompanying interim consolidated and separate financial information is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with Thai Accounting Standard 34, "Interim Financial Reporting".
PricewaterhouseCoopers ABAS Ltd.
Sa-nga Chokenitisawat
Certified Public Accountant (Thailand) No. 11251
Bangkok
13 May 2021
Buriram Sugar Public Company Limited
Statements of Financial Position
As at 31 March 2021
Consolidated
Separate
financial information
financial information
Unaudited
Audited
Unaudited
Audited
31 March
31 December
31 March
31 December
2021
2020
2021
2020
Notes
Baht
Baht
Baht
Baht
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
83,111,180
60,424,535
8,538,816
5,894,017
Trade and other receivables, net
9, 18
365,097,562
131,089,697
110,773,170
24,897,856
Farmer receivables, net
10
465,252,999
366,576,471
-
-
Accrued income - Office of the Cane and Sugar Fund
-
300,843,909
-
-
Inventories, net
11
2,314,257,141
568,437,971
-
-
Short-term borrowings to a subsidiary
18 (c)
-
-
45,000,000
Current portion of long-term
borrowings to subsidiaries, net
18 (d)
-
-
10,000,000
31,000,000
Current portion of long-term
borrowings to farmer receivables, net
13, 18 (e)
14,429,588
38,248,254
-
-
Other current assets
2,026,248
25,788,633
3,929,654
5,211,686
Total current assets
3,244,174,718
1,491,409,470
178,241,640
67,003,559
Non-current assets
Non-current farmer receivables, net
129,238,265
117,243,396
-
-
Non-current accrued income - Office of the Cane
and Sugar Fund
-
170,201,779
-
-
Investment in an associate
12
1,023,467,720
1,004,925,551
1,013,101,421
1,025,825,366
Investment in subsidiaries
-
-
3,148,475,700
3,148,475,700
Financial assets measured at fair value through
other comprehensive income
13,995,533
11,410,828
2,175
2,175
Long-term borrowings to subsidiaries, net
18 (d)
-
-
758,654,534
811,152,857
Long-term borrowings to farmer receivables, net
13, 18 (e)
150,426,717
145,236,283
-
-
Investment property
3,971,127
3,971,127
3,971,127
3,971,127
Property, plant and equipment, net
14
5,474,647,785
5,532,248,300
34,462,596
35,311,235
Right-of-use assets, net
13,184,736
13,882,811
3,088,694
3,364,709
Intangible assets, net
14
26,637,195
27,248,732
15,268,432
15,773,300
Deferred tax assets, net
124,388,417
128,145,788
-
-
Other non-current assets
22,207,461
17,309,725
328,100
319,900
Total non-current assets
6,982,164,956
7,171,824,320
4,977,352,779
5,044,196,369
Total assets
10,226,339,674
8,663,233,790
5,155,594,419
5,111,199,928
The accompanying notes form part of this interim financial information.
Buriram Sugar Public Company Limited
Statements of Financial Position
As at 31 March 2021
Consolidated
Separate
financial information
financial information
Unaudited
Audited
Unaudited
Audited
31 March
31 December
31 March
31 December
2021
2020
2021
2020
Notes
Baht
Baht
Baht
Baht
Liabilities and equity
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
15, 18
783,978,103
674,594,685
22,846,150
24,692,611
Short-term borrowings from financial institutions
16
2,310,466,000
758,866,000
-
-
Short-term borrowings from a related party
16, 18 (f)
57,750,000
-
-
-
Short-term borrowings from others
16
2,196,000
349,356,430
328,000
580,000
Current portion of long-term borrowings
from financial institutions and other
16
261,297,377
261,253,453
-
-
Current portion of long-term borrowings
from an associate
16, 18 (g)
241,608,457
223,565,086
-
-
Current portion of long-term borrowings
from a subsidiary
16, 18 (h)
-
-
71,042,619
71,042,619
Current portion of lease liabilities
16
6,741,535
7,253,197
3,732,411
3,975,579
Current portion of employee benefit obligations
6,401,855
6,680,584
3,077,616
3,036,802
Income tax payable
21,169,337
16,365,043
-
-
Other current liabilities
22,610,380
15,526,686
2,311,876
1,421,350
Total current liabilities
3,714,219,044
2,313,461,164
103,338,672
104,748,961
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings from
financial institutions and other, net
16
1,469,906,507
1,470,109,674
-
-
Long-term borrowings from an associate, net
16, 18 (g)
2,893,993,900
2,918,132,130
-
-
Long-term borrowings from a subsidiary, net
16, 18 (h)
-
-
2,646,119,162
2,646,119,162
Lease liabilities, net
16
11,895,761
13,508,443
4,540,185
5,379,656
Deferred tax liabilities, net
28,651,312
29,891,137
467,216
467,216
Employee benefit obligations, net
60,594,958
59,174,444
19,948,169
19,505,050
Other non-current liabilities
3,331,711
3,123,397
-
-
Total non-current liabilities
4,468,374,149
4,493,939,225
2,671,074,732
2,671,471,084
Total liabilities
8,182,593,193
6,807,400,389
2,774,413,404
2,776,220,045
The accompanying notes form part of this interim financial information.
Buriram Sugar Public Company Limited
Statements of Financial Position
As at 31 March 2021
Consolidated
Separate
financial information
financial information
Unaudited
Audited
Unaudited
Audited
31 March
31 December
31 March
31 December
2021
2020
2021
2020
Baht
Baht
Baht
Baht
Liabilities and equity (Cont'd)
Equity
Share capital
Authorised share capital
812,099,845 ordinary shares
at par value of Baht 1 each
812,099,845
812,099,845
812,099,845
812,099,845
Issued and paid-up share capital
812,099,845 ordinary shares
fully paid-up of Baht 1 each
812,099,845
812,099,845
812,099,845
812,099,845
Premium on ordinary shares
954,665,813
954,665,813
954,665,813
954,665,813
Retained earnings
Appropriated
- Legal reserve
65,970,655
65,970,655
65,970,655
65,970,655
Unappropriated
199,467,816
13,747,388
548,444,702
502,243,570
Other components of equity
10,068,466
8,000,702
-
-
Equity attributable to owners of the parent
2,042,272,595
1,854,484,403
2,381,181,015
2,334,979,883
Non-controlling interests
1,473,886
1,348,998
-
-
Total equity
2,043,746,481
1,855,833,401
2,381,181,015
2,334,979,883
Total liabilities and equity
10,226,339,674
8,663,233,790
5,155,594,419
5,111,199,928
The accompanying notes form part of this interim financial information.
