2021 half-year results encouraging

The Burkhalter Group was able to recover from the impact of the coronavirus within a short period and, as forecast, closed the first half of 2021 with excellent results. The figures can be compared with those of the first half of 2019, which were also very gratifying.

On 30 June 2021, the Burkhalter Group closed the first half of 2021 as follows: The operating result (EBIT) came to CHF 11.2 million (previous year CHF 2.7 million, 2019 CHF 11.4 million), while Group profit stands at CHF 8.9 million (previous year CHF 1.6 million, 2019 CHF 8.8 million) and Group sales were CHF 260.7 million (previous year CHF 235.3 million, 2019 CHF 241.0 million).

Other operating income A subsidiary of Burkhalter Holding Ltd was involved in criminal proceedings itself and with a syndicate partner as the injured party. They are entitled to CHF 734,459.35 in this regard under various headings. Of this figure, CHF 484,459.35 was received in the first half of the year and recognised in the income statement under 'Other operating income'.

Subsequent purchase price payment for Elektro Christoffel, Inhaber Andrea Stiffler AG, Davos On 6 January 2020, Burkhalter Holding Ltd acquired Elektro Christoffel, Inhaber Andrea Stiffler AG, Davos. The subsequent purchase price payment (earn-out) of CHF 468,804.85 due under the purchase agreement was charged to the income statement in accordance with the Burkhalter Group's accounting policies.

Viewed as a whole, the two circumstances therefore have no impact on the Burkhalter Group's operating results in the first half of the year.

Two companies purchased in French-speaking Switzerland On 29 March 2021, the Burkhalter Group purchased Tabelec Force et Commandes SA, a family-owned company specialising in switchboard construction in Aclens (VD), and on 1 July 2021, Mérinat SA in Vevey (VD), a traditional electrical engineering company. Currently, the Burkhalter Group therefore comprises 49 companies in 106 locations.

Outlook remains confident As announced previously, the Management Board still believes that earnings per share on a par with those of the 2019 financial year, namely around CHF 3.72 (pre-coronavirus), can be achieved in the 2021 financial year. However, this presupposes that the negative effects resulting from COVID-19 do not intensify once more.

Figures in comparison

In CHF million 30.06.2019 30.06.2020 30.06.2021 Operating result (EBIT) 11.4 2.7 11.2 Group profit 8.8 1.6 8.9 Group sales 241.0 235.3 260.7 CHF Earnings per share 1.46 0.27 1.48

The 2021 interim report can be downloaded from the Burkhalter website at https://www.burkhalter.ch/en/about-us/ investor-relations/publications

