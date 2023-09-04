Burkhalter Holding AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
2023 half-year results very encouraging
04-Sep-2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The Burkhalter Group can look back on a very successful first half in 2023. Due to the first-time, full consolidation of half-year results according to the accounting standard Swiss GAAP FER of poenina holding ag, which was merged as of 29 June 2022, and strong acquisition-related growth, Group profit and the operating result have increased sharply, as have sales. The income statement and the cash flow statement can therefore only be compared with the previous year’s figures to a limited extent. At 13.3%, earnings per share increased significantly compared with the first half of 2022. The outlook for the 2023 financial year as a whole is confident at the current date.
On 30 June 2023, the Burkhalter Group closed the first half of 2023 as follows: Earnings per share increased to CHF 2.04 (previous year CHF 1.80 (+13.3%), Group profit stands at CHF 21.2 million (previous year CHF 10.8 million), the operating result (EBIT) came to CHF 26.0 million (previous year CHF 13.4 million) and sales amounted to CHF 526.2 million (previous year CHF 277.0 million). Due to the consolidation of half-year results with poenina holding ag, which was merged as of 29 June 2022, for the first time and strong acquisition-related growth, Group profit and the operating result were significantly higher than in the previous year, as were sales. The income statement and the cash flow statement can therefore only be compared with the previous year’s figures to a limited extent.
Strong acquisition-related growth
On 10 January 2023, LKE Haustechnik AG in Landquart (Canton of Grisons) was acquired, on 12 January 2023 Strässle Installationen AG in Amriswil (Canton of Thurgau), on 26 January 2023 Elektro Saas AG in Saas-Fee (Canton of Valais) and on 28 March 2023 Bötschi Holding AG, Mauren (Canton of Thurgau), along with its subsidiaries Bötschi AG Feuer Luft Wasser, Mauren (Canton of Thurgau), Angele AG Feuer Luft Wasser, Bronschhofen (Canton of St. Gallen) and Perl-Pool AG, Mauren (Canton of Thurgau). On 6 July 2023, Riggenbach AG, ventilation and air-conditioning technology, in Olten (Canton of Solothurn), and its branches in Brugg (Canton of Aargau) and Solothurn (Canton of Solothurn) were also taken over.
Acquisition-related growth will continue to be part of Burkhalter’s strategy. Since takeovers are effected opportunistically, it cannot be assumed that additional companies will join the Burkhalter Group to this extent in the second half of 2023.
Outlook remains confident
At the current date, the management assumes that a moderate increase in earnings per share compared with the previous year can be achieved in the 2023 financial year. This is largely dependent on sustained strong demand for building technology services and rising demand for energy-efficient buildings. Burkhalter is ideally positioned to make a significant contribution to achieving the goals of the Swiss Federal Government’s Energy Strategy 2050.
Thanks to our employees
The Burkhalter Group owes its success to the expertise, dedication and flexibility of its employees. To show its appreciation, the Board of Directors and management thanked them with a big staff party on 16 June 2023 at The Valley in Kemptthal (Canton of Zurich).
Comparison of figures
In CHF million
30.06.2022
30.06.2023
Group profit
10.8
21.2
Operating result (EBIT)
13.4
26.0
Group sales
277.0
526.2
CHF
Earnings per share
1.80
2.04
The Interim Report 2023 can be downloaded from the Burkhalter website: www.burkhalter.ch/en/about-us/investor-relations/publications
Telephone conference: Monday, 4 September 2023, from 9 a.m.
The Burkhalter Group will discuss its 2023 consolidated interim financial statements during a telephone conference today. Please call in five minutes before the start of the conference (at 9 a.m.) on
Burkhalter Holding AG is a Switzerland-based company engaged in the distribution and installation of electrotechnical and telecommunication engineering systems. It directs its offering at the construction industry. The Company operates through the electric engineering segment, divided into six service areas: Installations, covering the electric installations and systems in residential and commercial properties, as well as industrial plants; Switchboards, providing the development, planning and montage of bespoke switchgears; Services, engaged in the maintenance of the installed systems and installations; Telematics, active in the field of cabling, information technology (IT) networks, client server systems and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) solutions; Automation, which covers the design, planning, programming and implementation of industrial automation processes, and Security, providing security solutions, such as access control, fire protection and video surveillance.