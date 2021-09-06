Burkhalter : 2021 half-year results encouraging

Ad-hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 of the LR
2021 half-year results encouraging
The Burkhalter Group was able to recover from the impact of the coronavirus within a short period and, as forecast, closed the first half of 2021 with excellent results. The figures can be compared with those of the first half of 2019, which were also very gratifying.
Zurich, 6 September 2021
On 30 June 2021, the Burkhalter Group closed the first half of 2021 as follows: The operating result (EBIT) came to CHF 11.2 million (previous year CHF 2.7 million, 2019 CHF 11.4 million), while Group profit stands at CHF 8.9 million (previous year CHF 1.6 million, 2019 CHF 8.8 million) and Group sales were CHF 260.7 million (previous year CHF 235.3 million, 2019 CHF 241.0 million).
Other operating income
A subsidiary of Burkhalter Holding Ltd was involved in criminal proceedings itself and with a syndicate partner as the injured party. They are entitled to CHF 734,459.35 in this regard under various headings. Of this figure, CHF 484,459.35 was received in the first half of the year and recognised in the income statement under "Other operating income".
Subsequent purchase price payment for Elektro Christoffel, Inhaber Andrea Stiffler AG, Davos
On 6 January 2020, Burkhalter Holding Ltd acquired Elektro Christoffel, Inhaber Andrea Stiffler AG, Davos. The subsequent purchase price payment (earn-out) of CHF 468,804.85 due under the purchase agreement was charged to the income statement in accordance with the Burkhalter Group's accounting policies.
Viewed as a whole, the two circumstances therefore have no impact on the Burkhalter Group's operating results in the first half of the year.
Two companies purchased in French-speaking Switzerland
On 29 March 2021, the Burkhalter Group purchased Tabelec Force et Commandes SA, a family-owned company specialising in switchboard construction in Aclens (VD), and on 1 July 2021, Mérinat SA in Vevey (VD), a traditional electrical engineering company. Currently, the Burkhalter Group therefore comprises 49 companies in 106 locations.
Outlook remains confident
As announced previously, the Management Board still believes that earnings per share on a par with those of the 2019 financial year, namely around CHF 3.72 (pre-coronavirus), can be achieved in the 2021 financial year. However, this presupposes that the negative effects resulting from COVID-19 do not intensify once more.
Figures in comparison
|
In CHF million
|
30.06.2019
|
30.06.2020
|
30.06.2021
|
Operating result (EBIT)
|
11.4
|
2.7
|
11.2
|
Group profit
|
8.8
|
1.6
|
8.9
|
Group sales
|
241.0
|
235.3
|
260.7
|
|
|
|
|
CHF
|
|
|
|
Earnings per share
|
1.46
|
0.27
|
1.48












The Burkhalter Group is the leading provider of electrical engineering services to the construction sector and, with almost 50 Group companies, is represented at more than 100 locations in Switzerland. As at 31 December 2020, it achieved an operating result (EBIT) of CHF 18.7 million, a Group profit of CHF 14.6 million and sales of CHF 497.6 million and employed 3170 employees (FTE, of whom 696 apprentices). The Group is headquartered in Zurich. Burkhalter Holding Ltd is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol BRKN, security number 21225580, ISIN CH0212255803).
Electrical engineering begins at the power utility company and includes all the processes that culminate in the management of electrical machines and installations for the end user. As a leading provider of electrical engineering services to the construction sector in Switzerland, we provide a full range of high-quality, precision services: installations, switchboards, servicing and maintenance, telematics, automation and security. In short: we offer 360° Swiss electrotechnics.


