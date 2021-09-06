Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Burkhalter Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRKN   CH0212255803

BURKHALTER HOLDING AG

(BRKN)
  Report
01:22aBURKHALTER : 2021 half-year results encouraging
PU
01:02aDes résultats réjouissants pour le premier semestre 2021
DJ
01:02a2021 half-year results encouraging
DJ
Burkhalter : 2021 half-year results encouraging

09/06/2021 | 01:22am EDT
Ad-hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 of the LR

2021 half-year results encouraging

The Burkhalter Group was able to recover from the impact of the coronavirus within a short period and, as forecast, closed the first half of 2021 with excellent results. The figures can be compared with those of the first half of 2019, which were also very gratifying.

Zurich, 6 September 2021

On 30 June 2021, the Burkhalter Group closed the first half of 2021 as follows: The operating result (EBIT) came to CHF 11.2 million (previous year CHF 2.7 million, 2019 CHF 11.4 million), while Group profit stands at CHF 8.9 million (previous year CHF 1.6 million, 2019 CHF 8.8 million) and Group sales were CHF 260.7 million (previous year CHF 235.3 million, 2019 CHF 241.0 million).

Other operating income

A subsidiary of Burkhalter Holding Ltd was involved in criminal proceedings itself and with a syndicate partner as the injured party. They are entitled to CHF 734,459.35 in this regard under various headings. Of this figure, CHF 484,459.35 was received in the first half of the year and recognised in the income statement under "Other operating income".

Subsequent purchase price payment for Elektro Christoffel, Inhaber Andrea Stiffler AG, Davos

On 6 January 2020, Burkhalter Holding Ltd acquired Elektro Christoffel, Inhaber Andrea Stiffler AG, Davos. The subsequent purchase price payment (earn-out) of CHF 468,804.85 due under the purchase agreement was charged to the income statement in accordance with the Burkhalter Group's accounting policies.

Viewed as a whole, the two circumstances therefore have no impact on the Burkhalter Group's operating results in the first half of the year.

Two companies purchased in French-speaking Switzerland

On 29 March 2021, the Burkhalter Group purchased Tabelec Force et Commandes SA, a family-owned company specialising in switchboard construction in Aclens (VD), and on 1 July 2021, Mérinat SA in Vevey (VD), a traditional electrical engineering company. Currently, the Burkhalter Group therefore comprises 49 companies in 106 locations.

Outlook remains confident

As announced previously, the Management Board still believes that earnings per share on a par with those of the 2019 financial year, namely around CHF 3.72 (pre-coronavirus), can be achieved in the 2021 financial year. However, this presupposes that the negative effects resulting from COVID-19 do not intensify once more.

Figures in comparison

In CHF million

30.06.2019

30.06.2020

30.06.2021

Operating result (EBIT)

11.4

2.7

11.2

Group profit

8.8

1.6

8.9

Group sales

241.0

235.3

260.7

CHF

Earnings per share

1.46

0.27

1.48

The 2021 interim report can be downloaded from the Burkhalter website at https://www.burkhalter.ch/en/about-us/investor-relations/publications

Telephone conference: Monday, 6 September 2021, from 09h00

The Burkhalter Group will discuss its 2021 consolidated interim financial statements during a telephone conference today.

Please call in five minutes before the start of the conference (at 09h00) on +41 (0)58 310 50 00 (Europe)

+44 (0)207 107 06 13 (UK)

+1 (1)631 570 56 13 (USA)

The moderator for the telephone conference will connect you with the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Mr Gaudenz F. Domenig, the CEO and the delegate of the Board of Directors, Mr Marco Syfrig and the CFO, Mr. Zeno Böhm.

More information:

Burkhalter Holding Ltd

Elisabeth Dorigatti, Communication and Investor Relations Manager +41 44 439 36 33

e.dorigatti@burkhalter.ch

www.burkhalter.ch

The Burkhalter Group is the leading provider of electrical engineering services to the construction sector and, with almost 50 Group companies, is represented at more than 100 locations in Switzerland. As at 31 December 2020, it achieved an operating result (EBIT) of CHF 18.7 million, a Group profit of CHF 14.6 million and sales of CHF 497.6 million and employed 3170 employees (FTE, of whom 696 apprentices). The Group is headquartered in Zurich. Burkhalter Holding Ltd is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol BRKN, security number 21225580, ISIN CH0212255803).

Page 2/3

Electrical engineering begins at the power utility company and includes all the processes that culminate in the management of electrical machines and installations for the end user. As a leading provider of electrical engineering services to the construction sector in Switzerland, we provide a full range of high-quality, precision services: installations, switchboards, servicing and maintenance, telematics, automation and security. In short: we offer 360° Swiss electrotechnics.

Are you already familiar with our Sustainability Report?

https://www.burkhalter.ch/en/about-us/investor-relations/publications

Disclaimer

This media release contains forward-looking statements such as projections, forecasts and estimates. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could mean that actual results, performance or events differ significantly from those anticipated in this media release. The forward-looking statements in this media release are based on Burkhalter Holding AG's current opinions and assumptions. Also, Burkhalter Holding AG assumes no obligation to update or supplement this media release. This media release does not constitute an advertisement, quotation, recommendation or invitation to purchase shares in any jurisdiction. It is neither an (issue) prospectus in accordance with Art. 35 of the Federal Act on Financial Services or Art. 652a (repealed as of 1 January 2020) of the Swiss Civil Code nor a listing prospectus in accordance with Art. 27 of the listing rules of SIX Swiss Exchange.

Page 3/3

Disclaimer

Burkhalter Holding AG published this content on 06 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2021 05:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
