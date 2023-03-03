Burkhalter Group announces successful completion of capital increase

As part of its acquisition of all shares in LKE Haustechnik AG, based in Landquart (Canton of Grisons) on 10 January 2023, and Strässle Installationen AG, based in Amriswil (Canton of Thurgau) on 12 January 2023, the Burkhalter Group had pledged to pay a portion of the purchase price in listed Burkhalter Holding Ltd registered shares.

Burkhalter Holding Ltd has now successfully completed the corresponding capital increase by issuing 62,732 new registered shares with a par value of CHF 0.04 each from the approved capital. As a result, the company’s share capital now amounts to CHF 417,026.96, divided into 10,425,674 registered shares with a par value of CHF 0.04 each. The first trading day for the new shares on the SIX Swiss Exchange will be 6 March 2023.

