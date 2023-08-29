Burkhalter Group announces successful completion of capital increase

In signing the contract on 29 June 2023 to acquire all shares in Riggenbach AG, ventilation and air-conditioning technology, based in Olten (SO) and its branch offices in Brugg (AG) and Solothurn (SO), the Burkhalter Group pledged to pay a portion of the purchase price in listed Burkhalter Holding Ltd registered shares.

Burkhalter Holding Ltd has now successfully completed the corresponding capital increase by issuing a total of 148,774 new registered shares with a par value of CHF 0.04 each from the existing capital band. As a result, the company’s share capital now amounts to CHF 424,885.20, divided into 10,622,130 registered shares with a par value of CHF 0.04 each. The first trading day for the new shares on the SIX Swiss Exchange will be 30 August 2023.