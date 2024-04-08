Burkhalter Group closes 2023 financial year with very positive annual results

Burkhalter Holding AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
Burkhalter Group can once again look back on a successfully completed financial year. The confident outlook of management with regard to the half-year figures in 2023 has been confirmed and earnings per share were up year on year for the 2023 financial year. In light of the very good annual results, the Board of Directors will ask the Shareholders’ Meeting taking place on 14 May 2024 to approve a dividend of CHF 4.45 per share (previous year CHF 4.25).
The results for the 2023 financial year are as follows: Earnings per share amounted to CHF 4.95 (previous year CHF 4.73, +4.7%), the operating result (EBIT) was CHF 64.8 million (previous year CHF 48.1 million) and the Group profit came to CHF 51.9 million (previous year CHF 38.5 million). Sales were at CHF 1,127.3 million (previous year CHF 800,8 million) and exceeded the billion mark for the first time in the history of the Burkhalter Group. The nominal increase in sales and earnings compared with the previous year was largely attributable to the merger with poenina holding ag as of 29 June 2022. In financial year 2023, a complete financial year of the former poenina holding ag was consolidated for the first time. The figures can therefore only be compared with the previous year’s figures to a limited extent. In addition, Burkhalter made six acquisitions in 2023.
The increase in earnings per share can be attributed, on the one hand, to the growing demand in energy-efficient solutions and the improved process workflows. Secondly, the sharp increases in purchase prices for materials and generally higher costs were offset by efficiency enhancements and price adjustments. Availability of materials normalised for the most part. The continuing high level of construction activity and the existing need for refurbishment with regard to energy efficiency encouraged the demand for appropriate services.
Continued strong growth
Responsibility for the environment and society
To set a good example in its own company, the Burkhalter Group developed its climate transition plan in 2023. Its main sources of emissions are the vehicle fleet and the company’s own buildings. It started with a quantitative analysis of emissions along the supply chain in 2023 and will continue with this work in 2024. The company is aiming to develop its climate transition plan in 2024, which is guided by the Swiss Federal Government’s 2050 net-zero target.
A report on non-financial matters was issued for the first time in financial year 2023 (Art. 964a et seq. CO). The Non-Financial Report 2023 can be viewed at www.burkhalter.ch/en/about-us/investor-relations/publications.
Proposal of a dividend payout planned
Merger of the service organisations
Outlook remains confident
Thanks to our employees
Financial Report 2023 and Non-Financial Report 2023
Download media release as PDF here
Contact:
News Source: Burkhalter Holding AG
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Burkhalter Holding AG
|Hohlstrasse 475
|8048 Zürich
|Switzerland
|Internet:
|www.burkhalter.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0212255803
|Valor:
|21225580
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1874809
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
1874809 08-Apr-2024 CET/CEST