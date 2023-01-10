Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Burkhalter Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRKN   CH0212255803

BURKHALTER HOLDING AG

(BRKN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30:42 2023-01-10 am EST
79.60 CHF   -1.24%
2022Burkhalter Issues New Shares for Imwinkelried Acquisition
MT
2022Burkhalter Group announces successful completion of authorised capital increase
EQ
2022Switzerland-based Burkhalter Buys Imwinkelried Lüftung und Klima
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LKE Haustechnik AG of Landquart becomes a company of the Burkhalter Group

01/10/2023 | 11:45am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Burkhalter Holding AG / Key word(s): Takeover
LKE Haustechnik AG of Landquart becomes a company of the Burkhalter Group

10-Jan-2023 / 17:40 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Burkhalter Group is to acquire LKE Haustechnik AG, based in Landquart (canton of Grisons) with effect from 10 January 2023. The company generates annual sales of around CHF 7.5 million and employs 23 people. The purchase price is to be settled in cash and by way of the buyer’s registered shares from authorised capital.

The Burkhalter Group is once again making an acquisition in the field of heating, ventilation, air conditioning and plumbing (HVACP) with the purchase of LKE Haustechnik AG based in Landquart. The company has been successful in the regional market since 2011 and offers ventilation, air conditioning and energy technology services. The 23 employees will be retained; the management and company name will remain unchanged.

The purchase price is to be settled in cash and by way of the buyer’s registered shares from authorised capital. To this end, around 42,000 registered shares are to be generated from authorised capital, disregarding the subscription rights of the shareholders. Consequently, Burkhalter Holding Ltd’s Board of Directors will continue to be in a position to increase the company’s share capital at any time before 31 May 2024 as per the conditions set out in Art. 5A of the Articles of Association by issuing a maximum of around 420,000 fully paid-in registered shares (462,000 minus the around 42,000 newly-created shares). The first trading date for the newly-created registered shares will be at the end of February/beginning of March 2023.

The selling party has agreed not to sell the Burkhalter registered shares received from the sale for a period of two years (lock-up agreement). As a result, the registered shares are subject to a prohibition on disposal (blocking period).

Gaining additional market share through the targeted acquisition of other building technology companies remains part of the Burkhalter Group’s strategy.

Download media release as PDF here

Contact:
Burkhalter Holding Ltd
Elisabeth Dorigatti, Head of Communication, Sustainability and Investor Relations
+41 44 439 36 33
e.dorigatti@burkhalter.ch www.burkhalter.ch


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Burkhalter Holding AG
Hohlstrasse 475
8048 Zürich
Switzerland
Internet: www.burkhalter.ch
ISIN: CH0212255803
Valor: 21225580
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1532035

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1532035  10-Jan-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1532035&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about BURKHALTER HOLDING AG
2022Burkhalter Issues New Shares for Imwinkelried Acquisition
MT
2022Burkhalter Group announces successful completion of authorised capital increase
EQ
2022Switzerland-based Burkhalter Buys Imwinkelried Lüftung und Klima
MT
2022Imwinkelried Lüftung und Klima Ltd and its subsidiary exclean ltd become part of the Bu..
EQ
2022Burkhalter Holding AG acquired Imwinkelried Luftung Und Klima Ag.
CI
2022Global markets live: Pfizer, Twitter, Tesco, Blackstone, Sixt...
MS
2022Burkhalter Buys Swiss Electrical Engineering Group Pauli Elektro
MT
2022Burkhalter Group purchases electrical engineering company in Bern
EQ
2022Burkhalter Holding AG acquired Pauli-Elektro AG.
CI
2022Burkhalter Holding AG Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BURKHALTER HOLDING AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 777 M 847 M 847 M
Net income 2022 35,9 M 39,1 M 39,1 M
Net cash 2022 32,7 M 35,6 M 35,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,2x
Yield 2022 5,11%
Capitalization 834 M 909 M 909 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,03x
EV / Sales 2023 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 3 200
Free-Float 62,5%
Chart BURKHALTER HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Burkhalter Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BURKHALTER HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 80,60 CHF
Average target price 81,50 CHF
Spread / Average Target 1,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Zeno Böhm Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Gaudenz F. Domenig Non-Executive Director
Marco Syfrig Director
Willy Hüppi Non-Executive Director
Michèle Novak-Moser Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BURKHALTER HOLDING AG5.22%909
VINCI6.92%60 418
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED1.61%36 271
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED1.84%34 232
FERROVIAL, S.A.4.00%20 092
QUANTA SERVICES-2.71%19 812