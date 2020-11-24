FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Burlington Stores Announces its 7th Annual Toy Drive in Puerto Rico, Hosted in
Partnership with Fundacion Infantil Ronald McDonald
Toy donations made by Burlington customers will be given to children in need throughout Puerto
Rico during the holiday season
BURLINGTON, NJ, NOVEMBER 17, 2020 - Burlington Stores, a leading national off-price retailer, is proud to announce its 7th Annual Burlington Toy Drive, hosted in partnership with the local non-profit organization, Fundacion Infantil Ronald McDonald. The organization is committed to improving the health and well-being of children and their families in Puerto Rico.
In a time when the need is greater than ever, customers are encouraged to donate a new and unwrapped toy at any one of Burlington's 13 locations on the Island, now through Christmas Eve. As a thank you for their donation, customers will receive 10% off their entire purchase. Since the Toy Drive commenced in 2013, more than 50,000 toys have been collected and donated to children in need in Puerto Rico.
"As families continue to face extraordinary challenges during this time of uncertainty, we are hopeful that our customers will continue to remain committed to putting smiles on children's faces and continue to be incredibly generous this holiday season," said Michael O'Sullivan, CEO, Burlington Stores. "It's an honor to be able to continue our long-time partnership with Fundacion Infantil Ronald McDonald, and we are committed to their mission of supporting families in need in Puerto Rico."
"Fundacion Infantil Ronald McDonald is grateful to have partners like Burlington who are dedicated to helping children and families in need," said Mariela Jorge, Executive Director, Fundacion Infantil Ronald McDonald. "Our longstanding partnership is a testament to the great work we've done together, allowing us to impact so many lives of those affected during this unprecedented holiday season."
ABOUT BURLINGTON STORES, INC.
Burlington Stores, Inc., headquartered in New Jersey, is a nationally recognized off -price retailer with Fiscal 2019 net sales of $7.3 billion. The Company is a Fortune 500 company and its common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the tic ker symbol "BURL." The Company operated 739 stores as of the end of the second quarter of Fiscal 2020, in 45 states
and Puerto Rico, principally under the name Burlington Stores. Burlington offers great values on a wide assortment of merchandise - with products for ladies, men, kids, baby, and the
home. Every time they shop, Burlington customers can find new and amazing deals on their favorite brands - at up to 60% off other retailers' prices. For more, visit Burlington.comand
follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.
ABOUT FUNDACION INFANTIL RONALD MCDONALD
Fundacion Infantil Ronald McDonald strives to be part of the solution. Families are challenged with how to stay near and support a hospitalized child, how to afford staying together in another city while a child is undergoing treatment, or even getting hearing and vision care in vulnerable communities. We use our resources to help families gain access to health care services during
critical points in their children's lives. With a network of Ronald McDonald House Ch arities
Chapters in 64 countries and regions around the world, we help children and their families through Ronald McDonald Houses, Ronald McDonald Family Rooms, Ronald McDonald Care Mobiles, and other programs. For more, visit www.casaronald.org.pr.
