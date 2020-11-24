FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Burlington Stores Announces its 7th Annual Toy Drive in Puerto Rico, Hosted in

Partnership with Fundacion Infantil Ronald McDonald

Toy donations made by Burlington customers will be given to children in need throughout Puerto

Rico during the holiday season

BURLINGTON, NJ, NOVEMBER 17, 2020 - Burlington Stores, a leading national off-price retailer, is proud to announce its 7th Annual Burlington Toy Drive, hosted in partnership with the local non-profit organization, Fundacion Infantil Ronald McDonald. The organization is committed to improving the health and well-being of children and their families in Puerto Rico.

In a time when the need is greater than ever, customers are encouraged to donate a new and unwrapped toy at any one of Burlington's 13 locations on the Island, now through Christmas Eve. As a thank you for their donation, customers will receive 10% off their entire purchase. Since the Toy Drive commenced in 2013, more than 50,000 toys have been collected and donated to children in need in Puerto Rico.

"As families continue to face extraordinary challenges during this time of uncertainty, we are hopeful that our customers will continue to remain committed to putting smiles on children's faces and continue to be incredibly generous this holiday season," said Michael O'Sullivan, CEO, Burlington Stores. "It's an honor to be able to continue our long-time partnership with Fundacion Infantil Ronald McDonald, and we are committed to their mission of supporting families in need in Puerto Rico."

"Fundacion Infantil Ronald McDonald is grateful to have partners like Burlington who are dedicated to helping children and families in need," said Mariela Jorge, Executive Director, Fundacion Infantil Ronald McDonald. "Our longstanding partnership is a testament to the great work we've done together, allowing us to impact so many lives of those affected during this unprecedented holiday season."

