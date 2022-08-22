Burlington Stores : Download our most recent CSR Report
08/22/2022 | 01:36pm EDT
Growing withCare
Burlington Corporate
Social Responsibility
Report 2021
Burlington CSR Report 2021
Governance
Data And
Overview
Associates
Communities
Environment
Supply Chain
and Ethics
Disclosures
What'sInside
Overview
2
Year at a Glance
3
A Word from our Leadership
4
Our Burlington
5
ESG Prioritization
7
Associates
9
Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion
P
10
Great Place to Work
16
Growing with Burlington
18
Safety and Wellbeing
20
Communities
21
The Burlington Stores Foundation
22
Giving Merchandise and Time
23
Strategic Partnerships
24
Environment
26
Sustainability 2.0
27
Energy and Climate P
28
Waste and Product End-of-Life
P
31
Supply Chain
33
Supplier Risk Management
34
Human Rights P
36
Product Quality and Safety P
37
Governance & Ethics
38
Governance and Accountability
39
Ethical Conduct
41
Risk Management
43
Data & Disclosures
44
Material ESG Topic Definitions
45
ESG Data
47
GRI Index
51
SASB Index
57
TCFD Index
59
Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements
60
About This Report
This report highlights our Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts and focuses on the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) issues of greatest importance to our stakeholders. It has been prepared
in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards: Core option, and it also aligns with several broader frameworks, including the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Standards, CDP and the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). We incorporate feedback from stakeholders, including investors, to disclose priority issues, with reporting reviewed with our Board of Directors. Information in this report principally covers our 2021 fiscal year (FY 2021), which ended on January 29, 2022. Where "2021" is referred to, it means FY 2021, and all data refers to FY 2021 unless otherwise stated. Please note that environmental sustainability data points (GHG Emissions, Energy, Waste) are based on activity between February 1, 2021 and January 31 2022. If you would like further information or to provide any feedback, email us at
Net figure compared to employee count at the same time as of the end of FY2020.
Social risk criteria cover child labor, anti-slavery, human trafficking, forced and indentured labor risks.
Diversity includes board members who disclosed identities of race, ethnicity and gender.
Square foot intensity compared to 2016 baseline.
3
Burlington CSR Report 2021
Governance
Data And
Overview
Associates
Communities
Environment
Supply Chain
and Ethics
Disclosures
Statement
Chief Executive
Why Growing with Care has never been more important
In the last year, we have seen just how critical off-price retail - and caring service
have been to millions of U.S. families. Not long after the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic was over, food and gas prices soared, making every dollar count for so many. Doing business the right way, demonstrating our values, and flexing our offer to meet customer needs have been fundamental to our success.
We've not only grown as a business (making solid progress against the Burlington 2.0 strategy), but we've grown with care - our corporate social responsibility (CSR) program delivered on multiple metrics, from diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) to climate action and community giving. To drive further momentum, we added an ESG/CSR Executive Steering Committee in 2021,
and hosted our first broker-sponsored,ESG-focused investor meeting.
Looking at our main focus - our Associates
we've launched our most ambitious DEI strategy yet, steered by our new Chief DEI Officer. I'm personally committed to this issue, joining other CEOs in signing theCEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion Pledgeto advance DEI across Burlington workplaces.
All of us at Burlington can be proud of how we're doing - Champion of Board Diversity for the third year in a row, Forbes Best Employer for Diversity, and 100 Best Companies to Work For® - to name just a few accolades
in 2021. While working to create welcoming and inclusive places to work, we also invest in making sure Associates grow with us - delivering approximately 2 million eCourses and 400,000 hours of eLearning in the last year alone.
We also focus on the communities where we operate and live. Tough times make it even more imperative to double down on our commitment to unlock our full potential, and make a positive difference in society. We gave nearly $7.3 million to non-profits through customer point of sale donations
bringing our 20-year giving total to more than $73 million. And we launched the Burlington Stores Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-operating private foundation, with a mission of supporting non-profits nominated by Associates that support education, health, and poverty relief in communities across the U.S. and Puerto Rico.
Launching Sustainability 2.0, our environmental strategy and third focus in this report, marked a milestone in our journey to grow with care.
In addition to actions we have taken in our stores, distribution centers (DCs) and corporate offices to reduce waste and energy consumption, we're scaling our ambitions with a new climate target to reduce Scope
1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions 60% by
20304 and achieve 20% renewable energy consumption by 2030. CSR extends into our supply chains too - you will see on page 35 just how many checks we carry out to confirm that our products are safe and responsibly sourced.
These are indeed exciting times, and I know my fellow Board members will echo my optimism about what we can accomplish in the years ahead. For this, on behalf of the Board of Directors, I thank all our Associates and shareholders, and present to you our 2021 CSR Report.
Michael O'Sullivan
Chief Executive Officer (CEO),
Burlington Stores
4.Intensity metric per square foot compared to our 2016 baseline.
4
Burlington CSR
Governance
Data And
Report 2021
Overview
Associates
Communities
Environment
Supply Chain
and Ethics
Disclosures
Our Burlington
At Burlington, we recognize that our long-term success is supported by our commitment to act in sustainable ways. Our CSR programs strive to address impacts inside and outside our walls, allowing us to grow in harmony within the communities where we operate.
With headquarters in New Jersey and operations in 45 states and Puerto Rico, Burlington Stores, Inc. (Burlington), is a nationally recognized off-price retailer with 2021 net revenue of $9.3 billion. We are a Fortune
500 company, and our common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BURL. As of January 29, 2022, we employed 62,395 Associates, including 47,592 part-time and seasonal Associates.
Of those, 86% worked in our 840 stores,
10% in DCs and 4% in corporate offices.
In 2021, we capitalized on a strong consumer demand environment, posting a 15% comparable sales increase6 - a record result for the company. Certainly we benefited from the COVID-19 vaccine rollout and substantial federal stimulus payments to our consumer base in 2021. These factors, combined with pent-up demand, helped drive a strong sales trend across all our markets.
While external factors drove a favorable demand in the environment, we were able to increase our market share by successfully implementing and executing on our Burlington
2.0 strategy. We increased sales by 28%6, a result that surpassed most retailers. Overall, we were MUCH MORE off-price in how we operated our business, which is the foundation of our Burlington 2.0 strategy.
6,400+
jobs created5
Net figure compared to employee count at the same time in 2020.
Baseline of fiscal year 2019 (FY 2019).
We Are an Off-Price Retailer
We Live by Our Core Values:
Drive Results
Trust and Respect Each Other
Build Teams and Partnerships
We Believe Everyone Matters
We Win Together
We Are a Caring Company
5
