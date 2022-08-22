Burlington Stores : Download our most recent CSR Report

Statement Chief Executive

Why Growing with Care has never been more important

In the last year, we have seen just how critical off-price retail - and caring service have been to millions of U.S. families. Not long after the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic was over, food and gas prices soared, making every dollar count for so many. Doing business the right way, demonstrating our values, and flexing our offer to meet customer needs have been fundamental to our success. We've not only grown as a business (making solid progress against the Burlington 2.0 strategy), but we've grown with care - our corporate social responsibility (CSR) program delivered on multiple metrics, from diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) to climate action and community giving. To drive further momentum, we added an ESG/CSR Executive Steering Committee in 2021, and hosted our first broker-sponsored,ESG-focused investor meeting. Looking at our main focus - our Associates we've launched our most ambitious DEI strategy yet, steered by our new Chief DEI Officer. I'm personally committed to this issue, joining other CEOs in signing the CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion Pledge to advance DEI across Burlington workplaces.

All of us at Burlington can be proud of how we're doing - Champion of Board Diversity for the third year in a row, Forbes Best Employer for Diversity, and 100 Best Companies to Work For® - to name just a few accolades in 2021. While working to create welcoming and inclusive places to work, we also invest in making sure Associates grow with us - delivering approximately 2 million eCourses and 400,000 hours of eLearning in the last year alone. We also focus on the communities where we operate and live. Tough times make it even more imperative to double down on our commitment to unlock our full potential, and make a positive difference in society. We gave nearly $7.3 million to non-profits through customer point of sale donations bringing our 20-year giving total to more than $73 million. And we launched the Burlington Stores Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-operating private foundation, with a mission of supporting non-profits nominated by Associates that support education, health, and poverty relief in communities across the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Launching Sustainability 2.0, our environmental strategy and third focus in this report, marked a milestone in our journey to grow with care.