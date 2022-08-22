Log in
Burlington Stores : Download our most recent CSR Report

08/22/2022
Growing withCare

Burlington Corporate

Social Responsibility

Report 2021

Burlington CSR Report 2021

Governance

Data And

Overview

Associates

Communities

Environment

Supply Chain

and Ethics

Disclosures

What'sInside

Overview

2

Year at a Glance

3

A Word from our Leadership

4

Our Burlington

5

ESG Prioritization

7

Associates

9

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

P

10

Great Place to Work

16

Growing with Burlington

18

Safety and Wellbeing

20

Communities

21

The Burlington Stores Foundation

22

Giving Merchandise and Time

23

Strategic Partnerships

24

Environment

26

Sustainability 2.0

27

Energy and Climate P

28

Waste and Product End-of-Life

P

31

Supply Chain

33

Supplier Risk Management

34

Human Rights P

36

Product Quality and Safety P

37

Governance & Ethics

38

Governance and Accountability

39

Ethical Conduct

41

Risk Management

43

Data & Disclosures

44

Material ESG Topic Definitions

45

ESG Data

47

GRI Index

51

SASB Index

57

TCFD Index

59

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

60

About This Report

This report highlights our Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts and focuses on the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) issues of greatest importance to our stakeholders. It has been prepared

in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards: Core option, and it also aligns with several broader frameworks, including the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Standards, CDP and the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). We incorporate feedback from stakeholders, including investors, to disclose priority issues, with reporting reviewed with our Board of Directors. Information in this report principally covers our 2021 fiscal year (FY 2021), which ended on January 29, 2022. Where "2021" is referred to, it means FY 2021, and all data refers to FY 2021 unless otherwise stated. Please note that environmental sustainability data points (GHG Emissions, Energy, Waste) are based on activity between February 1, 2021 and January 31 2022. If you would like further information or to provide any feedback, email us at

Info@BurlingtonInvestors.com

Jump to Data and disclosures

Key:

P

Priority Issue per ESG Priority

Topics, See page 8.

2

Burlington CSR

Report 2021

YearataGlance

Governance

Data And

Overview

Associates

Communities

Environment

Supply Chain

and Ethics

Disclosures

AssociatesCommunitiesEnvironmentSupply ChainGovernance & Ethics

6,400+

~$7.3m

New

100%

40%

jobs created1

raised at customer

Sustainability

of new import suppliers were

Board diversity3

point of sale

2.0 Strategy

screened against social criteria2

74%

20 years

44%

~2,000

ESG/CSR

women in the workforce

Honored Friend of The Leukemia

reduction in Scope

import supplier audits conducted

Executive Steering Committee

and Lymphoma Society

1&2 GHG emissions4

established

100

New

9%

4,100+

1st

Best Companies

Burlington Stores Foundation

renewable energy

product test reports issued

ESG-focusedmulti-investor

to Work For®

launched

consumption

meeting

  1. Net figure compared to employee count at the same time as of the end of FY2020.
  2. Social risk criteria cover child labor, anti-slavery, human trafficking, forced and indentured labor risks.
  3. Diversity includes board members who disclosed identities of race, ethnicity and gender.
  4. Square foot intensity compared to 2016 baseline.

3

Burlington CSR Report 2021

Governance

Data And

Overview

Associates

Communities

Environment

Supply Chain

and Ethics

Disclosures

Statement

Chief Executive

Why Growing with Care has never been more important

In the last year, we have seen just how critical off-price retail - and caring service

  • have been to millions of U.S. families. Not long after the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic was over, food and gas prices soared, making every dollar count for so many. Doing business the right way, demonstrating our values, and flexing our offer to meet customer needs have been fundamental to our success.

We've not only grown as a business (making solid progress against the Burlington 2.0 strategy), but we've grown with care - our corporate social responsibility (CSR) program delivered on multiple metrics, from diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) to climate action and community giving. To drive further momentum, we added an ESG/CSR Executive Steering Committee in 2021,

and hosted our first broker-sponsored,ESG-focused investor meeting.

Looking at our main focus - our Associates

  • we've launched our most ambitious DEI strategy yet, steered by our new Chief DEI Officer. I'm personally committed to this issue, joining other CEOs in signing the CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion Pledgeto advance DEI across Burlington workplaces.

All of us at Burlington can be proud of how we're doing - Champion of Board Diversity for the third year in a row, Forbes Best Employer for Diversity, and 100 Best Companies to Work For® - to name just a few accolades

in 2021. While working to create welcoming and inclusive places to work, we also invest in making sure Associates grow with us - delivering approximately 2 million eCourses and 400,000 hours of eLearning in the last year alone.

We also focus on the communities where we operate and live. Tough times make it even more imperative to double down on our commitment to unlock our full potential, and make a positive difference in society. We gave nearly $7.3 million to non-profits through customer point of sale donations

  • bringing our 20-year giving total to more than $73 million. And we launched the Burlington Stores Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-operating private foundation, with a mission of supporting non-profits nominated by Associates that support education, health, and poverty relief in communities across the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

Launching Sustainability 2.0, our environmental strategy and third focus in this report, marked a milestone in our journey to grow with care.

In addition to actions we have taken in our stores, distribution centers (DCs) and corporate offices to reduce waste and energy consumption, we're scaling our ambitions with a new climate target to reduce Scope

1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions 60% by

20304 and achieve 20% renewable energy consumption by 2030. CSR extends into our supply chains too - you will see on page 35 just how many checks we carry out to confirm that our products are safe and responsibly sourced.

These are indeed exciting times, and I know my fellow Board members will echo my optimism about what we can accomplish in the years ahead. For this, on behalf of the Board of Directors, I thank all our Associates and shareholders, and present to you our 2021 CSR Report.

Michael O'Sullivan

Chief Executive Officer (CEO),

Burlington Stores

4.Intensity metric per square foot compared to our 2016 baseline.

4

Burlington CSR

Governance

Data And

Report 2021

Overview

Associates

Communities

Environment

Supply Chain

and Ethics

Disclosures

Our Burlington

At Burlington, we recognize that our long-term success is supported by our commitment to act in sustainable ways. Our CSR programs strive to address impacts inside and outside our walls, allowing us to grow in harmony within the communities where we operate.

With headquarters in New Jersey and operations in 45 states and Puerto Rico, Burlington Stores, Inc. (Burlington), is a nationally recognized off-price retailer with 2021 net revenue of $9.3 billion. We are a Fortune

500 company, and our common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BURL. As of January 29, 2022, we employed 62,395 Associates, including 47,592 part-time and seasonal Associates.

Of those, 86% worked in our 840 stores,

10% in DCs and 4% in corporate offices.

In 2021, we capitalized on a strong consumer demand environment, posting a 15% comparable sales increase6 - a record result for the company. Certainly we benefited from the COVID-19 vaccine rollout and substantial federal stimulus payments to our consumer base in 2021. These factors, combined with pent-up demand, helped drive a strong sales trend across all our markets.

While external factors drove a favorable demand in the environment, we were able to increase our market share by successfully implementing and executing on our Burlington

2.0 strategy. We increased sales by 28%6, a result that surpassed most retailers. Overall, we were MUCH MORE off-price in how we operated our business, which is the foundation of our Burlington 2.0 strategy.

6,400+

jobs created5

  1. Net figure compared to employee count at the same time in 2020.
  2. Baseline of fiscal year 2019 (FY 2019).
  • We Are an Off-Price Retailer
  • We Live by Our Core Values:
    • Drive Results
    • Trust and Respect Each Other
    • Build Teams and Partnerships
  • We Believe Everyone Matters
  • We Win Together
  • We Are a Caring Company

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Burlington Stores Inc. published this content on 22 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2022 17:35:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
