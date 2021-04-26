Log in
    BURCA

BURNHAM HOLDINGS, INC.

(BURCA)
Burnham Holdings, Inc. : Declares Dividend And Announces Results Of The Annual Meeting Stockholders' Vote

04/26/2021 | 04:32pm EDT
LANCASTER, Pa., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTC-Pink: BURCA), the parent company of multiple subsidiaries that are leading domestic manufacturers of boilers, and related HVAC products and accessories (including furnaces, radiators, and air conditioning systems) for residential, commercial and industrial applications, announced the results of the stockholder voting from today's Annual Meeting and declared common and preferred stock dividends.

The annual meeting of Burnham Holdings, Inc. was held as a virtual webcast today in Lancaster, PA, beginning at 11:30 a.m., with stockholders voting favorably on two proposals described as follows:

  • The election of Douglas S. Brossman, Christopher R. Drew, and Laura T. Wand as directors for three year terms ending in 2024; and
  • The appointment of Baker Tilly US, LLP, or other auditing firm as the Board may select, as independent auditors for the 2021 year.

At its meeting on April 26, 2021, the Burnham Holdings, Inc. Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly common stock dividend of $0.22 per share payable June 15, 2021, with a record date of June 8, 2021; and a semi-annual preferred stock dividend of $1.50 per share payable June 15, 2021, with a record date of June 8, 2021.

Earlier today, Burnham Holdings, Inc. announced the financial results of the first quarter, which ended March 28, 2021 (please see our press release issued earlier today for details).

AUTHORIZED BY: 

DALE R. BOWMAN


VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO


BURNHAM HOLDINGS, INC.

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/burnham-holdings-inc-declares-dividend-and-announces-results-of-the-annual-meeting-stockholders-vote-301277116.html

SOURCE Burnham Holdings, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
