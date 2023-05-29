Advanced search
Burning Rock Biotech : Q1 2023 Presentation Slides

05/29/2023
Burning Rock Biotech Limited

1Q2023 results

Nasdaq and LSE: BNR 30 May 2023

Disclaimer

This presentation has been prepared by Burning Rock Biotech Limited (the "Company") solely for information purpose and has not been independently verified. No representations, warranties or undertakings, express or implied, are made by the Company or any of its affiliates, advisers, or representatives as to, and no reliance should be placed upon, the accuracy, fairness, completeness or correctness of the information or opinions presented or contained in this presentation. None of the Company or any of its affiliates, advisers or representatives accept any responsibility whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss howsoever arising from any information presented or contained in this presentation or otherwise arising in connection with the presentation. The information presented or contained in this presentation is subject to change without notice and its accuracy is not guaranteed.

Certain statements in this presentation, and other statements that the Company may make, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements reflect the Company's intent, beliefs or current expectations about the future. These statements can be recognized by the use of words such as "expects," "plans," "will," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "confident" or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on a number of assumptions about the Company's operations and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and accordingly, actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. The Company or any of its affiliates, advisers or

representatives has no obligation and does not undertake to revise forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

This presentation does not constitute an offer to sell or issue or an invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities of the Company for sale in the United States or anywhere else. No part of this presentation shall form the basis of or be relied upon in connection with any contract or commitment whatsoever.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS DOCUMENT IS BEING GIVEN SOLELY FOR YOUR INFORMATION AND ONLY FOR YOUR USE IN CONNECTION WITH THIS PRESENTATION. THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN MAY NOT BE COPIED, REPRODUCED, REDISTRIBUTED, OR OTHERWISE DISCLOSED, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, TO ANY OTHER PERSON IN ANY MANNER. ANY FORWARDING, DISTRIBUTION OR REPRODUCTION OF THIS PRESENTATION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IS UNAUTHORIZED.

By viewing, accessing or participating in this presentation, participants hereby acknowledge and agree to keep the contents of this presentation and these materials confidential. Participants agree not to remove these materials, or any materials provided in connection herewith, from the conference room where such documents are provided. Participants agree further not to photograph, copy or otherwise reproduce this presentation in any form or pass on this presentation to any other person for any purpose, during the presentation or while in the conference room. Participants must return this presentation and all other materials provided in connection herewith to the Company upon completion of the presentation. By viewing, accessing or participating in this presentation, participants agree to be bound by the foregoing limitations. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of applicable securities laws.

2

Our value-building blocks

Extending leadership in NGS-based precision oncology from late-stage to earlier stage patients

New Businesses

Large market potential

At early commercial phase

Common

Infrastructure

Accelerating growth of

new businesses

Developed Business

Commercial phase

Early Detection

MRD1

Biopharma

Asymptomatic population

Early-stage oncology

Global CDx2 partner for

patients

pivotal trials of targeted

drugs. Pharma R&D

  • Strong brand to support new product launches & attract talent
  • Broad industry network and synergy across different business units
  • Large volumes supporting lower cost & faster innovation

Therapy Selection

Late-stage oncology patients

Notes:

3

  1. Minimal residual disease of solid tumors
  2. Companion diagnostics

2023 goals and outlook

Goal #1, profitability

• Achieve adjusted profitability breakeven excluding R&D during a 2023 quarter (defined as Non-GAAP gross profit minus SG&A expenses)

Corporate

Goal #2, profitable growth

• 20% revenue growth in 2023

Goal #3, further our lead in multi-cancer early detection as the #1 in China and a top player globally

• R&D spend focused on early detection clinical studies

Therapy selection

MRD

Biopharma

Early detection

  • Improve sales productivity
  • Drive growth via in-hospital channel
  • Roll-outof personalized brPROPHETTM test to additional hospitals
  • Execute interventional studies to build further clinical evidence
  • Continue profitable growth
  • Validate 6-cancer test (PREVENT study), interim read-out expected in 2H23
  • Develop 22-cancer test (PREDICT and PRESCIENT studies)
  • Establish regulatory pathways with the FDA and NMPA

Commercialization pilot at selected public hospitals

4

1Q2023 executing on track towards breakeven

Defined as Non-GAAP gross profit minus SG&A

Non-GAAP gross profit minus SG&A* (RMB millions)

(16.0)

(3.8)

(36.8)

(53.1)

(84.2)

1Q22

2Q22

3Q22

4Q22

1Q23

Notes:

* Non-GAAP gross profit, which is defined as gross profit excluding depreciation and amortization (D&A). Non-GAAP SG&A excludes share based compensation (SBC) and D&A.

5

Disclaimer

Burning Rock Biotech Ltd. published this content on 30 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2023 03:18:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
