    BNR   US12233L1070

BURNING ROCK BIOTECH LIMITED

(BNR)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Burning Rock Biotech : Q2 2021 Presentation Slides

08/31/2021 | 03:52am EDT
Burning Rock Biotech Limited

BNR US Equity MSCI China index constituent since May 2021

Disclaimer

This presentation has been prepared by Burning Rock Biotech Limited (the "Company") solely for information purpose and has not been independently verified. No representations, warranties or undertakings, express or implied, are made by the Company or any of its affiliates, advisers, or representatives as to, and no reliance should be placed upon, the accuracy, fairness, completeness or correctness of the information or opinions presented or contained in this presentation. None of the Company or any of its affiliates, advisers or representatives accept any responsibility whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss howsoever arising from any information presented or contained in this presentation or otherwise arising in connection with the presentation. The information presented or contained in this presentation is subject to change without notice and its accuracy is not guaranteed.

Certain statements in this presentation, and other statements that the Company may make, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements reflect the Company's intent, beliefs or current expectations about the future. These statements can be recognized by the use of words such as "expects," "plans," "will," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "confident" or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on a number of assumptions about the Company's operations and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and accordingly, actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. The Company or any of its affiliates, advisers or representatives has no obligation and does not undertake to revise forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

This presentation does not constitute an offer to sell or issue or an invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities of the Company for sale in the United States or anywhere else. No part of this presentation shall form the basis of or be relied upon in connection with any contract or commitment whatsoever.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS DOCUMENT IS BEING GIVEN SOLELY FOR YOUR INFORMATION AND ONLY FOR YOUR USE IN CONNECTION WITH THIS PRESENTATION. THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN MAY NOT BE COPIED, REPRODUCED, REDISTRIBUTED, OR OTHERWISE DISCLOSED, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, TO ANY OTHER PERSON IN ANY MANNER. ANY FORWARDING, DISTRIBUTION OR REPRODUCTION OF THIS PRESENTATION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IS UNAUTHORIZED.

By viewing, accessing or participating in this presentation, participants hereby acknowledge and agree to keep the contents of this presentation and these materials confidential. Participants agree not to remove these materials, or any materials provided in connection herewith, from the conference room where such documents are provided. Participants agree further not to photograph, copy or otherwise reproduce this presentation in any form or pass on this presentation to any other person for any purpose, during the presentation or while in the conference room. Participants must return this presentation and all other materials provided in connection herewith to the Company upon completion of the presentation. By viewing, accessing or participating in this presentation, participants agree to be bound by the foregoing limitations. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of applicable securities laws.

Our value-building blocks

Extending leadership of NGS-based precision oncology from late-stage patients to earlier stages, driving the next phase of growth

New Business

Large market potential

At pipeline or early commercial stage

Common

Infrastructure

Accelerating growth of

new business

Base Business

Commercial stage

Early Detection

MRD

Biopharma

Asymptomatic population

Early-stage oncology

Global CDx partner for

patients

pivotal trials of targeted

drugs. Pharma R&D

  • Strong brand to support new product launches & attract talent
  • Broad industry network and synergy across different business units
  • Large volumes supporting lower cost & faster innovation

Therapy Selection

Late-stage oncology patients

Summary of recent progress

Early detection

MRD

Therapy selection

Biopharma

2022 commercialization on track

  • Technology foundation manuscript published on Nature Biomedical Engineering1
  • Early access program ongoing (over 2,000 volunteers tested) to prepare for operational readiness
  • Good commercial traction, with 6 hospitals entering contracting stage

Product development on track for 2022 launch

  • Lung-cancerdata read-out in 1H2022
  • Colon, esophageal and other cancer-types / trials under planning

40% volume growth in 2Q21

  • Continued execution of our strategic focus on in-hospital.In-hospital kit volumes grew by 70% YoY in 2Q21 to over 10,000 tests

Strong growth, international expansion

  • Fast growing backlog. New contract value reached RMB98m during 1H21, 3x vs. 2020 full-year
  • CDx development2 under the FDA pathway, using our CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited lab in California. Live pharma CDx project at our California lab started in 2Q21

  • "Ultrasensitive detection of circulating tumour DNA via deep methylation sequencing aided by machine learning", Nature Biomedical Engineering, Apr 2021
    2 Companion diagnostics development for a drug's pivotal clinical study
Outstanding backlog, as of 30th Jun
122

Pharma collaboration - our first step of global expansion

Newly contracted pharma projects

Coming off a small base, but building rapidly

RMBm 150

100

98

50

32

0

2020 full year

1H 2021

New, strong demand

  • New rules for CDx1 requirement from NMPA
  • Innovative Chinese pharma going global
  • MNCs seeking reliable global NGS CDx partners that can operate in China

Burning Rock advantages

  • CLIA-certifiedand CAP-accredited labs in Guangzhou and California
  • Global registration capability, with NMPA and FDA experience. Recent addition of Dr. Sharon Liang as VP of Regulatory Affairs (US and Europe) and Quality Assurance with extensive FDA experience2
  • Comprehensive product line covering tissue and liquid modalities, with strong product performance

Companion diagnostics, associated with a targeted drug's pivotal study and regulatory approval

2

Dr. Sharon Liang is a human genetics expert with nearly two decades of experience in molecular cancer diagnostic medical device product development and regulatory in academia, government and industry.

She was the US FDA committee member for the US President's Precision Medicine Initiative (PMI) Project, leading Bioinformatics group. She led and contributed to the development of many molecular

diagnostic devices approved by the FDA, including the first NGS sequencer, first NGS Oncopanel, first NGS tumor profiling assay, first Direct-to-Consumer test, first microarray genetic tests, and companion diagnostics. Before joining Burning Rock, Dr. Liang worked at GRAIL, a cancer early detection diagnostic company, primarily responsible for regulatory strategy and execution

Disclaimer

Burning Rock Biotech Ltd. published this content on 31 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2021 07:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 608 M 94,0 M 94,0 M
Net income 2021 -335 M -51,8 M -51,8 M
Net cash 2021 1 385 M 214 M 214 M
P/E ratio 2021 -39,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 13 474 M 2 084 M 2 085 M
EV / Sales 2021 19,9x
EV / Sales 2022 13,9x
Nbr of Employees 938
Free-Float 62,2%
Chart BURNING ROCK BIOTECH LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Burning Rock Biotech Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BURNING ROCK BIOTECH LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 128,88 CNY
Average target price 250,74 CNY
Spread / Average Target 94,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yu Sheng Han Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Leo Li Chief Financial Officer & Director
Zhi Hong Zhang Chief Technology Officer
Shao Kun Chuai Chief Operating Officer & Director
Wendy Hayes Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BURNING ROCK BIOTECH LIMITED-13.72%2 084
SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED32.53%14 902
GUANGZHOU KINGMED DIAGNOSTICS GROUP CO., LTD.-14.83%8 006
NEOGENOMICS, INC.-9.94%5 955
DR. LAL PATHLABS LIMITED71.81%4 297
HEALIUS LIMITED25.20%2 201