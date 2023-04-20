Burning Rock Biotech : Supplemental Submission Pursuant to Item 15I of Form 20-F - Form 6-K

Supplemental Submission Pursuant to Item 15I of Form 20-F

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (the "Company") is submitting to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") the following information as required under Item 15I of Form 20-F in relation to the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act (the "HFCAA").

In May 2022, the Company was conclusively identified by the SEC as a Commission Identified Issuer pursuant to the HFCAA because it filed an annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 with the SEC on April 29, 2022 with an audit report issued by Ernst & Young Hua Ming LLP, a registered public accounting firm retained by the Company, for the preparation of the audit report on the Company's financial statements included therein. Ernst & Young Hua Ming LLP is a registered public accounting firm headquartered in mainland China, a jurisdiction where the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (the "PCAOB") determined that it had been unable to inspect or investigate completely registered public accounting firms headquartered there until December 2022 when the PCAOB vacated its previous determination.

To the best knowledge of the Company, Burning Rock Biotech Limited is a company controlled by Mr. Yusheng Han, who beneficially owned 16.9% of the Company's issued and outstanding share capital and held 54.9% of the Company's aggregate voting power as of March 31, 2023.

In response to Item 15I of Form 20-F, the Company believes that the following information establishes that it is not owned or controlled by a governmental entity in China.

Based on an examination of the Company's register of members as of March 31, 2023 and public filings made by its shareholders, no shareholder other than Quantum Boundary Holdings Limited, NLVC Entities, LYFE Entities, SCC Entities, CMB Entities and Kynam Capital Management, LP owned more than 5% of the Company's outstanding shares.

• Quantum Boundary Holdings Limited beneficially owned 16.9% of the Company's total outstanding shares and holds 54.9% of the Company's aggregate voting power as of March 31, 2023. Quantum Boundary Holdings Limited is indirectly wholly owned and ultimately controlled by a family trust, a trust established under the laws of the Republic of Singapore and managed by J.P. Morgan Trust Company (Singapore) Pte. Ltd as the trustee. Mr. Han is the settlor of the trust. Mr. Han and his family members are the beneficiaries of the trust.

• NLVC Entities refer to Northern Light Venture Capital III, Ltd, Northern Light Partners III, L.P., Northern Light Venture Fund III, L.P., Northern Light Strategic Fund III, L.P., and Northern Light Partners Fund III, L.P. Based on the total issued and outstanding share capital of the Company as of March 31, 2023 and assuming the shareholding of NLVC Entities based on the Schedule 13G/A they jointly filed on February 13, 2023 has not changed since December 31, 2022, NLVC Entities beneficially own 11.6% of the Company's total issued and outstanding share capital and hold 6.3% of the Company's aggregate voting power as of March 31, 2023. To the Company's knowledge, none of the NLVC Entities is owned or controlled by a governmental entity of China.