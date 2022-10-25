Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Burning Rock Biotech Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BNR   US12233L1070

BURNING ROCK BIOTECH LIMITED

(BNR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-24 pm EDT
1.730 USD   -18.40%
12:47aBurning Rock Provides Third Quarter 2022 Business Updates and Schedules Earnings Release on November 16, 2022
GL
10/21Burning Rock Announces Publication of Registration Document and Potential Direct Listing on the London Stock Exchange
GL
09/08Burning Rock Announces Results of 2022 Annual General Meeting
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Burning Rock Provides Third Quarter 2022 Business Updates and Schedules Earnings Release on November 16, 2022

10/25/2022 | 12:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR, the “Company” or “Burning Rock”), a company focused on the application of next generation sequencing (NGS) technology in the field of precision oncology, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2022 before the U.S. market opens on November 16, 2022. Following the release, company management will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET (9:30 p.m. Hong Kong time) on the same day to discuss its financial results for the third quarter of 2022.

While the Company has not completed preparation of its financial statements for the third quarter of 2022, it expects to report strong double-digit growth in revenues on a year-over-year basis, despite the ongoing negative impact of COVID-19 related lockdowns and restrictions.

Please register in advance of the conference using the link provided below and dial in 15 minutes prior to the call, using participant dial-in numbers and unique registrant ID which would be provided upon registering.

PRE-REGISTER LINK:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI96c581babaf44021ab6c34af9f7ce42b.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the company’s investor relations website at http://ir.brbiotech.com or through link https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8fj2edsi.

A replay of the webcast will be available for 12 months via the same link above.

Please visit the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.brbiotech.com/news-events/news-releases on November 16, 2022 to view the earnings release prior to the conference call.

About Burning Rock

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR), whose mission is to Guard Life via Science, focuses on the application of next generation sequencing (NGS) technology in the field of precision oncology. Its business consists of i) NGS-based therapy selection testing for late-stage cancer patients, and ii) NGS-based cancer early detection, which has moved beyond proof-of-concept R&D into the clinical validation stage.

For more information about Burning Rock, please visit: www.brbiotech.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “target,” “confident” and similar statements. Burning Rock may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Burning Rock’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon management’s current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Burning Rock’s control. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such statements. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Burning Rock does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

Contact: IR@brbiotech.com


All news about BURNING ROCK BIOTECH LIMITED
12:47aBurning Rock Provides Third Quarter 2022 Business Updates and Schedules Earnings Releas..
GL
10/21Burning Rock Announces Publication of Registration Document and Potential Direct Listin..
GL
09/08Burning Rock Announces Results of 2022 Annual General Meeting
GL
08/31Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Narrowly Lower in Late Trade
MT
08/31Top Midday Gainers
MT
08/31Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Slipping in Afternoon Trade
MT
08/31Sector Update: Health Care
MT
08/31Burning Rock Biotech Shares Rise After Q2 Revenue Gains Despite Wider Loss
MT
08/31Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Mixed Premarket Wednesday
MT
08/31Transcript : Burning Rock Biotech Limited, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 31, 202..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BURNING ROCK BIOTECH LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 609 M 84,0 M 84,0 M
Net income 2022 -748 M -103 M -103 M
Net cash 2022 621 M 85,6 M 85,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 -1,76x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 320 M 182 M 182 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,15x
EV / Sales 2023 1,59x
Nbr of Employees 1 394
Free-Float 59,4%
Chart BURNING ROCK BIOTECH LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Burning Rock Biotech Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BURNING ROCK BIOTECH LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 12,55 CNY
Average target price 54,22 CNY
Spread / Average Target 332%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yu Sheng Han Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Leo Li Chief Financial Officer & Director
Zhi Hong Zhang Chief Technology Officer
Shao Kun Chuai Chief Technology Officer
Wendy Hayes Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BURNING ROCK BIOTECH LIMITED-81.85%182
SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED-33.97%9 312
GUANGZHOU KINGMED DIAGNOSTICS GROUP CO., LTD.-34.77%4 809
SYNLAB AG-46.54%2 718
DR. LAL PATHLABS LIMITED-33.27%2 582
DIAGNOSTICOS DA AMÉRICA S.A.-41.70%2 122