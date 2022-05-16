Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Burning Rock Biotech Limited
  News
  Summary
    BNR   US12233L1070

BURNING ROCK BIOTECH LIMITED

(BNR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/13 04:00:00 pm EDT
3.320 USD   -5.68%
Burning Rock Schedules First Quarter of 2022 Earnings Release on May 31, 2022

05/16/2022 | 04:01am EDT
GUANGZHOU, China, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR, the “Company” or “Burning Rock”), a company focused on the application of next generation sequencing (NGS) technology in the field of precision oncology, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2022 before the U.S. market opens on May 31, 2022. Following the release, company management will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET (8:30 p.m. Hong Kong time) on the same day to discuss its financial results for the first quarter of 2022.

Details of the conference call are as follows:

International:+65 67135640
U.S.:+1 3322089718
U.K.:+44 2036928124
Hong Kong:+852 30186768
China Mobile:4008209615
China Landline:8008207535
Conference ID:8942518

A replay of the conference call will be available for one week (dial-in number: +61 2 8199 0299; same conference ID as shown above).

Please visit the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.brbiotech.com/news-events/news-releases on May 31, 2022 to view the earnings release prior to the conference call.

About Burning Rock

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR), whose mission is to Guard Life via Science, focuses on the application of next generation sequencing (NGS) technology in the field of precision oncology. Its business consists of i) NGS-based therapy selection testing for late-stage cancer patients, and ii) NGS-based cancer early detection, which has moved beyond proof-of-concept R&D into the clinical validation stage.

For more information about Burning Rock, please visit: www.brbiotech.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “target,” “confident” and similar statements. Burning Rock may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Burning Rock’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon management’s current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Burning Rock’s control. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such statements. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Burning Rock does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

Contact: IR@brbiotech.com


Financials
Sales 2022 620 M 91,3 M 91,3 M
Net income 2022 -656 M -96,6 M -96,6 M
Net cash 2022 673 M 99,1 M 99,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,62x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 371 M 349 M 349 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,74x
EV / Sales 2023 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 1 394
Free-Float 67,8%
Chart BURNING ROCK BIOTECH LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Burning Rock Biotech Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BURNING ROCK BIOTECH LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 22,54 CNY
Average target price 84,82 CNY
Spread / Average Target 276%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yu Sheng Han Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Leo Li Chief Financial Officer & Director
Zhi Hong Zhang Chief Technology Officer
Shao Kun Chuai Chief Technology Officer
Wendy Hayes Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BURNING ROCK BIOTECH LIMITED-65.16%349
SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED-22.69%11 853
GUANGZHOU KINGMED DIAGNOSTICS GROUP CO., LTD.-23.12%5 875
SYNLAB AG-30.30%3 773
DR. LAL PATHLABS LIMITED-40.22%2 438
DIAGNOSTICOS DA AMÉRICA S.A.-42.71%2 136