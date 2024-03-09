Burnpur Cement Limited announced that Mr. Jit Roy Choudhury, Company Secretary & Compliance Officer (Key Managerial Personnel) of the company, has tendered his resignation vide letter dated March 9, 2024 for pursuing career opportunities outside the Company and he will be relieved from his duties effective end of business hours of March 11, 2024. Mr. Roy Choudhury shall also cease to be a Key Managerial Personnel under the provisions of Section 203 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 30(5) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, for determining materiality of any event or transaction for making the required disclosures to the Stock Exchanges with effect from close of business hours of March 11, 2024.