Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bucharest Stock Exchange  >  Bursa de Valori Bucuresti SA    BVB   ROBVBAACNOR0

BURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI SA

(BVB)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bursa de Valori Bucuresti : 1/25/2021 - Celebration of 10 years since Fondul Proprietatea listing at BVB. LIVE event January 25th

01/23/2021 | 08:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) and Franklin Templeton, Fondul Proprietatea (FP) manager, invite you to the official opening of the trading session on Monday, January 25th, dedicated to the 10th anniversary of FP listing at BVB.

The event will take place on January 25th, starting with 09:45AM and can be watched LIVE on the social media channels of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (Facebook and YouTube).

The official opening and the press conference that will follow will take place at BVB headquarters, in a restricted setting, in compliance with the regulations in force regarding the development of events, in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Agenda & Guests
09.45 - Opening of the conference
09.47 - Welcome speech, Radu Hanga, BVB Chairman of the Board
10.00 - BVB bell rings for the 10 years of FP at BVB
10.02 - Welcome speech, Johan Meyer, Franklin Templeton Romania CEO and Fondul Proprietatea Portfolio Manager
10.10 - Speech, Dan Barna, Romanian Vice-Premier
10.20 - Speech, Claudiu Nasui, Minister of Economy
10.30 - Speech, Adrian Tanase, BVB CEO
10.40 - Speech, Bogdan Badea, Hidroelectrica CEO
10.50 - Speech, Calin Metes, Franklin Templeton Bucharest Vice President/Executive Director
11.00 - Speech, Marius Dan, Franklin Templeton Bucharest Senior Vice President/Senior Executive Director
11.10 - Q&A session with journalists present online in the audience
11.20 - Conclusions

Disclaimer

Bucharest Stock Exchange published this content on 25 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2021 01:15:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about BURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI SA
01:16aBURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI : 1/25/2021 - Celebration of 10 years since Fondul Pro..
PU
01/21BURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI : 1/21/2021 - The construction materials retailer MAMB..
PU
01/20BURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI : 1/21/2021 - MAMBricolaj shares debut on AeRO. LIVE e..
PU
01/20BURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI : 1/20/2021 - The construction materials retailer MAMB..
PU
01/13BURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI : 1/13/2021 - BNETR08 pre-emptive issued for the capit..
PU
01/12BURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI : 1/12/2021 - All-time high trading value on Bucharest..
PU
2020BURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI : 12/23/2020 - BVB and Central Securities Depository a..
PU
2020BURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI : 12/15/2020 - Patria Bank lists on BVB a new issue of..
PU
2020BURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI : 12/14/2020 - 24 new certificates issued by Erste Gro..
PU
2020BURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI : 12/14/2020 - The bonds issued by Patria Bank will st..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 39,7 M 9,93 M 9,93 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net cash 2020 141 M 35,3 M 35,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 5,22%
Capitalization 199 M 49,7 M 49,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,46x
EV / Sales 2021 1,43x
Nbr of Employees 101
Free-Float 94,0%
Chart BURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI SA
Duration : Period :
Bursa de Valori Bucuresti SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 30,88 RON
Last Close Price 24,90 RON
Spread / Highest target 36,5%
Spread / Average Target 24,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,5%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Adrian Tanase Chief Executive Officer
Radu Hanga Chairman-Governors Board
Lavinia David Director-Operational Department
Virgil Adrian Stroia CFO, Head-Finance & Administration
Stefan Nanescu Head-IT System Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI SA7.79%50
CME GROUP INC.1.09%66 069
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.1.29%13 780
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.2.99%12 102
ASX LIMITED-0.54%10 697
MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS-0.95%4 747
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ