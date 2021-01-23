Bursa de Valori Bucuresti : 1/25/2021 - Celebration of 10 years since Fondul Proprietatea listing at BVB. LIVE event January 25th

Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) and Franklin Templeton, Fondul Proprietatea (FP) manager, invite you to the official opening of the trading session on Monday, January 25th, dedicated to the 10th anniversary of FP listing at BVB.
The event will take place on January 25th, starting with 09:45AM and can be watched LIVE on the social media channels of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (Facebook and YouTube).
The official opening and the press conference that will follow will take place at BVB headquarters, in a restricted setting, in compliance with the regulations in force regarding the development of events, in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Agenda & Guests
09.45 - Opening of the conference
09.47 - Welcome speech, Radu Hanga, BVB Chairman of the Board
10.00 - BVB bell rings for the 10 years of FP at BVB
10.02 - Welcome speech, Johan Meyer, Franklin Templeton Romania CEO and Fondul Proprietatea Portfolio Manager
10.10 - Speech, Dan Barna, Romanian Vice-Premier
10.20 - Speech, Claudiu Nasui, Minister of Economy
10.30 - Speech, Adrian Tanase, BVB CEO
10.40 - Speech, Bogdan Badea, Hidroelectrica CEO
10.50 - Speech, Calin Metes, Franklin Templeton Bucharest Vice President/Executive Director
11.00 - Speech, Marius Dan, Franklin Templeton Bucharest Senior Vice President/Senior Executive Director
11.10 - Q&A session with journalists present online in the audience
11.20 - Conclusions
Disclaimer
