BURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI SA

(BVB)
Bursa de Valori Bucuresti : 2/22/2021 - Exchange Live 2.0 - A new real-time data terminal created by BVB for investors

02/22/2021 | 03:28am EST
  • Bucharest Stock Exchange brings to investors a new market data terminal, ExchangeLive 2.0, created in-house by BVB technology specialists and which includes new features and applications useful to investors.
  • Dozens of technical analysis indicators, graphical comparator for financial instruments and indices, 'heat maps', customizable lists of financial instruments, price alerts and virtual portfolio are just some of the main features of the new platform launched by BVB.
  • Users with an account created on the website www.bvb.ro will have free access to this new terminal until May 22nd, 2021.
  • The presentation movie of the platform can be watched at this LINK.

Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) brings to the market a new product dedicated to investors and all those interested in trading and the evolution of financial instruments listed on BVB. Exchange Live 2.0 was made in-house by the specialists of the Bucharest Stock Exchange and is a web-based desktop terminal accessed via the internet from the browser without the need to install dedicated software.

The real-time market visualization terminal brings a multitude of features, among which we mention: selective and simultaneous visualization of various data sets (quotes, charts, news, financial instruments performance, market depth, intraday trades) to have in a single screen information of interest, customizable drag & drop interface, 'heat maps' for quick and comparative viewing of the historical performance of companies in the index, data export for offline analysis, modern solution for creating charts.

'The voice of investors is in the center of Bucharest Stock Exchange activity and we want to offer them the best technological solutions to use when building their investment strategies, as well as to be up to date with the latest information on the evolution of instruments they follow. The terminal is a real help to all those interested in investments and BVB is focusing on accelerating and adopting tools that are as complex and useful to investors, to make the investment process easier and more accessible', said Radu Hanga, BVB Chairman of the Board.

Very useful are the technical analysis elements, the terminal comprising dozens of indicators, comparator for instruments and indices, price alerts, customizable lists with financial instruments, the book order on several price levels, trading charts and current trading data for all types of instruments and all markets. It is also possible to create a virtual portfolio for those who want to test various investment strategies without actually investing their money in those instruments.

'Technology plays an increasingly important role in the operation of the stock market and it is important to help investors access the market with the help of technology. At the same time, we analyze different technological solutions to facilitate the access of issuers to the market, the process of listing different instruments can be easier using technology. We have already taken the first steps at the level of the Bucharest Stock Exchange Group and soon, through the Central Securities Depository, we will offer brokers a new service for identification and profiling their clients for 100% online opening investment accounts', stated Adrian Tanase, BVB CEO.

Exchange Live can be tested for free until May 22nd, 2021 by any person who creates a user account on Bucharest Stock Exchange website (www.bvb.ro).

The suite of applications developed by Bucharest Stock Exchange includes its own Arena trading system, extended through the ArenaXT, online trading platform, the BVB Trading smartphone applications for retail investors, as well as the Arena Post-Trading platforms for settlement and corporate actions, developed by BVB for the Central Securities Depository.

Disclaimer

Bucharest Stock Exchange published this content on 22 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2021 08:27:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
