Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bucharest Stock Exchange  >  Bursa de Valori Bucuresti SA    BVB   ROBVBAACNOR0

BURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI SA

(BVB)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bursa de Valori Bucuresti : 2/4/2021 - 8 new certificates issued by BRK Financial Group will start trading as of February 5th 2021

02/04/2021 | 10:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) informs that 8 new certificates issued by BRK Financial Group (BRK) will start trading on Friday, February 5th, 2021.

The characteristics of these products are presented in the table below:

Name and ticker of financial instrument

Number

ISIN

Issue date

Maturity date

BRK Dow Turbo Short 33650
(BKDOWTSB4)

5,000,000

ROYWBJC2AFA7

January 27th, 2020

Open End

BRK Dow Turbo Short 33050
(BKDOWTSB5)

500,000

RO5JMXEXFYN6

January 27th, 2020

Open End

BRK Dow Turbo Short 32100
(BKDOWTSB6)

500,000

ROKJJEMWZCU7

January 27th, 2020

Open End

BRK Dow Turbo Long 29350
(BKDOWTLB3)

5,000,000

RO8WGV1S2498

January 27th, 2020

Open End

BRK WTI Turbo Long 48.5
(BKWTITL6)

500,000

ROK9SQ266X46

January 27th, 2020

Open End

BRK WTI Turbo Long 44.5
(BKWTITL5)

5,000,000

ROIKB6Q4R785

January 27th, 2020

Open End

BRK WTI Turbo Short 59.5
(BKWTITS5)

500,000

RO6VWTMZDRB8

January 27th, 2020

Open End

BRK WTI Turbo Short 63.5
(BKWTITS4)

5,000,000

RO9ZQNAJLQF3

January 27th, 2020

Open End

Disclaimer

Bucharest Stock Exchange published this content on 04 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2021 15:04:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI SA
04:05aBURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI : 2/4/2021 - 8 new certificates issued by BRK Financia..
PU
01/28BURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI : 1/29/2021 - The Romanian cybersecurity company Safet..
PU
01/27BURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI : 1/29/2021 - Safetech Innovations shares debut on AeR..
PU
01/25BURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI : 1/26/2021 - The Romanian cybersecurity company Safet..
PU
01/25BURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI : 1/27/2021 - Official opening for the announcement of..
PU
01/23BURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI : 1/25/2021 - Celebration of 10 years since Fondul Pro..
PU
01/20BURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI : 1/21/2021 - The construction materials retailer MAMB..
PU
01/20BURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI : 1/21/2021 - MAMBricolaj shares debut on AeRO. LIVE e..
PU
01/20BURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI : 1/20/2021 - The construction materials retailer MAMB..
PU
01/13BURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI : 1/13/2021 - BNETR08 pre-emptive issued for the capit..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 39,7 M 9,77 M 9,77 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net cash 2020 141 M 34,8 M 34,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 5,10%
Capitalization 204 M 50,3 M 50,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,58x
EV / Sales 2021 1,55x
Nbr of Employees 101
Free-Float 94,0%
Chart BURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI SA
Duration : Period :
Bursa de Valori Bucuresti SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 30,88 RON
Last Close Price 25,50 RON
Spread / Highest target 33,3%
Spread / Average Target 21,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,8%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Adrian Tanase Chief Executive Officer
Radu Hanga Chairman-Governors Board
Lavinia David Director-Operational Department
Virgil Adrian Stroia CFO, Head-Finance & Administration
Stefan Nanescu Head-IT System Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI SA10.39%50
CME GROUP INC.5.46%68 923
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-3.56%12 962
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.3.09%12 114
ASX LIMITED1.25%10 750
MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS-0.66%4 700
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ