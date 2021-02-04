Bursa de Valori Bucuresti : 2/4/2021 - 8 new certificates issued by BRK Financial Group will start trading as of February 5th 2021
Bucharest Stock Exchange ( BVB) informs that 8 new certificates issued by BRK Financial Group ( BRK) will start trading on Friday, February 5 th, 2021.
The characteristics of these products are presented in the table below:
Name and ticker of financial instrument
Number
ISIN
Issue date
Maturity date
BRK Dow Turbo Short 33650
(BKDOWTSB4)
5,000,000
ROYWBJC2AFA7
January 27
th, 2020
Open End
BRK Dow Turbo Short 33050
(BKDOWTSB5)
500,000
RO5JMXEXFYN6
January 27
th, 2020
Open End
BRK Dow Turbo Short 32100
(BKDOWTSB6)
500,000
ROKJJEMWZCU7
January 27
th, 2020
Open End
BRK Dow Turbo Long 29350
(BKDOWTLB3)
5,000,000
RO8WGV1S2498
January 27
th, 2020
Open End
BRK WTI Turbo Long 48.5
(BKWTITL6)
500,000
ROK9SQ266X46
January 27
th, 2020
Open End
BRK WTI Turbo Long 44.5
(BKWTITL5)
5,000,000
ROIKB6Q4R785
January 27
th, 2020
Open End
BRK WTI Turbo Short 59.5
(BKWTITS5)
500,000
RO6VWTMZDRB8
January 27
th, 2020
Open End
BRK WTI Turbo Short 63.5
(BKWTITS4)
5,000,000
RO9ZQNAJLQF3
January 27
th, 2020
Open End
