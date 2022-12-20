Bursa de Valori Bucuresti : Anniversary event marking 140 years of the stock exchange in Romania organised by the Bucharest Stock Exchange under the High Patronage of the President of Romania
Bucharest, December 20, 2022
PRESS RELEASE
Anniversary event marking 140 years of the stock exchange in Romania, organised by the Bucharest Stock Exchange under the High Patronage of the President of Romania
The Bucharest Stock Exchange(BVB) celebrated 140 years since the founding of Romania's first stock exchange with an anniversary event on 15th of December. The event was held under the High Patronage of the President of Romania
The anniversary event was opened with a series of speeches on behalf of the Presidential Administration, the Government of Romania, the Financial Supervisory Authority, the National Bank of Romania, the Custodian of the Crown of Romania and with messages from the representatives of international stock markets and other capital market stakeholders.
A fundamental capital market institution, the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) has demonstrated over time how it has successfully fulfilled its crucial role of financing the Romanian economy and, on 15
December this year, as part of an anniversary event, celebrated 140 years since the founding of Romania's
first stock exchange. The event was held under the High Patronage of the President of Romania. For the full programme with an account of the proceedings, click here. The anniversary event held at Parliament Palace was attended by the highest-level representatives of Romanian State authorities, key institutions
for Romania's capital market, international organisations and stock markets in the region, and also of
companies who are listed, or have the potential to be listed.
President of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, Radu Hanga, said: "It's been an honour to see today so much unity around the institution of the Stock Exchange in such a difficult international context. In its140-yearhistory, the Stock Exchange has overcome many challenges, and we believe the most important lesson we've learned is that the Stock Exchange brings together not only capital with ideas, but also the desire to do more with the ability to do better. We have excellent dialogue with the state authorities, the Presidency, the Government, the Parliament, the Financial Supervisory Authority, the National Bank of Romania, and with the entire capital market ecosystem, in order to develop the Romanian stock market and increase its representativeness."
CEO of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, Adrian Tănase, said: "The stock exchange has successfully brought together thehighest-levelrepresentatives of the Romanian state, the authorities and of a number of stakeholders involved either directly or indirectly in the capital market. This anniversary, when we celebrated 140 years since the opening of the first stock exchange in Romania, is a recognition of the importance that the stock exchange has acquired in our national economy, and we would like to thank all who are by our side and support the development of Romania's capital market. I am proud to lead the BVB team who made this recognition possible."
"For the Stock Exchange, 140 years does not only signify its history and traditions; it also signifies our responsibility for the future. It means taking the past, with that experience and the lessons learned, and using it in service of future generations. The Stock Exchange's long history was interrupted, unfortunately, in the decades when communism brutally destroyed the market economy and its principles. However, the Stock Exchange was re-established in 1995, with the tortuous beginnings of the transition to the market economy in Romania. Today, after nearly 30 years of recent history, after significant reforms and progress, the Bucharest Stock Exchange is the institution representing our capital market. The efforts and activities of the Stock Exchange, and also the performance of the listed companies resulted in Romania being awarded emerging market status in 2019. This recognition is an expression of trust by the rating agencies and capital market institutions. By constantly developing and adapting to trends in the field, the Bucharest Stock Exchange today has competitive expertise and modern means, which attract an increasingly high number of investors, around 2.5 times more today than in 2019. The stable portfolio of nearly 400 listed companies, and also the broad range of fields of interest, such as the financial sector, agribusiness, energy and health, have transformed the Bucharest Stock Exchange into a stable financing alternative, complementary to the banking system. And there is plenty of potential for growth. Once again I congratulate the Bucharest Stock Exchange for its contribution to the development of the Romanian financial system."
Message of the President of Romania, H.E. Mr. Klaus Werner Iohannis sent by Mr. Cosmin Marinescu, Presidential Advisor.
"At the Government level, we are convinced that the announced listings of Hidroelectrica and Salrom, approved by the Romanian State, can be a real catalyst for accelerating the pace of listings on the Bucharest Stock Exchange and for attracting investors' attention towards our capital market.With the help of the Stock Exchange, the local business environment becomes more and more transparent, stimulating and predictable, in a word competitive at international level, so as to allow local businesses to run smoothly and, at the same time, attract creative entrepreneurs and solid investments from all corners of the world. The accession process to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, already underway, will boost capital flows and increase interest in the opportunities offered by our stock market. The recent submission of the initial memorandum, in Paris, was very well received and the Government will make all the necessary efforts to adopt the OECD standards, including from capital market the perspective.", stated
Mr. Nicolae Ciucă, Romania's Prime Minister.
"The Romanian stock exchange must become a beacon for the Romanian economy, an major source of financing for it and a trading platform for shares in the most important and attractive Romanian companies. As I have stated on other occasions, we need a dose of "economic patriotism" in supporting the Stock Exchange and directing investment into solid assets in the national economy. This is by no means a reactionary nationalist attitude in response to the challenges of the global economy. Nor is it populist rhetoric. When reframed in the context of studies of the 2008 economic crisis, by well known economists, the term "economic patriotism" is perfectly compatible with market freedom." said thePresident of the
Financial Supervisory Authority, Mr. Nicu Marcu.
Advisor to the Governor of the National Bank of Romania (BNR), Mr.Dan Costin Nițescu, sent a message on behalf of the Governor, H.E. Mugur Isărescu, highlighting: "The old Bucharest Stock Exchange building, opposite the National Bank of Romania, stands in testament of the contribution the Stock Exchange has made right from the beginning of Romania's modern economic life. Even then, the BNR and the BVB constituted a vigorous pair, commensurate with the Romanian option for a market economy and a prosperous society. I welcome the special efforts and focus on putting the Bucharest Stock Exchange where it belongs, as a fundamental pillar of capitalization and financing for the Romanian economy, and I confess enthusiastically that I am one of the supporters of this endeavour. The results
obtained, the variety of industries, and the breadth of companies listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange confirm that they were on the right track."
"The Stock Exchange in our country was founded just a year after the proclamation of the Kingdom of Romania as a sovereign and independent state on the continent of Europe. The founding of the Stock Exchange during the reign of King Carol I was not a random or singular act. From 1866, the Sovereign, and the political, intellectual, economic and military elite of the country began making fundamental reforms to State institutions, and toward modernisation of the national economy. The Stock Exchange in Romania was therefore, from the outset, one of the most powerful symbols of the Romania's attachment to European values and the principles of freedom and democracy. Created at a moment in history when economic and social modernisation was only just beginning in most European countries, the Stock Exchange consolidated over the years, but the twists and turns of our contemporary history forced the Romanian economy into isolation for several decades. Since 1989, I have always been behind the Stock Exchange, just as the Royal Family was alongside, and supported, all of Romania's development based on European and transatlantic principles. On such a wonderful anniversary, I congratulate and wish you all many more years ahead! As this year ends, I wish you, your families and loved ones a Christmas with peace of mind, and a better new year!" , Message of Her Majesty Margareta the Custodian of the Crown of Romania.
The history of the stock exchange in Romania is closely linked with the date of 1st December. In 1882, the stock and commodity exchange began trading in Romania following a High Royal Decree issued by King Carol I. The Romanian capital market has evolved in close alignment with the local economy, seeing both periods of accelerated development, and economic crises specific to the various phases. After the communist regime took hold, the stock exchange was closed in 1948. The Stock exchange was reinstated in 1995, its first trading session taking place on 20 November 1995 when only six companies were listed. By the end of 1995, there were nine.
In 2022, after the first 11 months of the year, there are 373 companies listed on the BVB, 83 of which are on the Regulated Market and 290 are on the Multilateral Trading Facility (MTF). This year, up to 1 December, there have been 1.54 million transactions made using all types of financial instruments. The total value of transactions made on the Regulated Market and the MTF in the first 11 months of 2022, using all types of financial instruments, is more than 19.6 billion RON, the equivalent of approximately 4 billion euros. From 2020, the development of Romania's capital market was recognised internationally through global index provider FTSE Russell and, accordingly, Romania was upgraded to Emerging Market status. Currently, there are 13 Romanian companies included in emerging market indices, one of which is the issuer BVB, a company listed on its own market since 2010.
