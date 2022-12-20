Bursa de Valori Bucuresti : Anniversary event marking 140 years of the stock exchange in Romania organised by the Bucharest Stock Exchange under the High Patronage of the President of Romania

Bucharest, December 20, 2022 PRESS RELEASE Anniversary event marking 140 years of the stock exchange in Romania, organised by the Bucharest Stock Exchange under the High Patronage of the President of Romania The Bucharest Stock Exchange ( BVB ) celebrated 140 years since the founding of Romania's first stock exchange with an anniversary event on 15 th of December. The event was held under the High Patronage of the President of Romania

The anniversary event was opened with a series of speeches on behalf of the Presidential Administration, the Government of Romania, the Financial Supervisory Authority, the National Bank of Romania, the Custodian of the Crown of Romania and with messages from the representatives of international stock markets and other capital market stakeholders. A fundamental capital market institution, the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) has demonstrated over time how it has successfully fulfilled its crucial role of financing the Romanian economy and, on 15 December this year, as part of an anniversary event, celebrated 140 years since the founding of Romania's first stock exchange. The event was held under the High Patronage of the President of Romania. For the full programme with an account of the proceedings, click here. The anniversary event held at Parliament Palace was attended by the highest-level representatives of Romanian State authorities, key institutions for Romania's capital market, international organisations and stock markets in the region, and also of companies who are listed, or have the potential to be listed. President of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, Radu Hanga, said: "It's been an honour to see today so much unity around the institution of the Stock Exchange in such a difficult international context. In its 140-yearhistory, the Stock Exchange has overcome many challenges, and we believe the most important lesson we've learned is that the Stock Exchange brings together not only capital with ideas, but also the desire to do more with the ability to do better. We have excellent dialogue with the state authorities, the Presidency, the Government, the Parliament, the Financial Supervisory Authority, the National Bank of Romania, and with the entire capital market ecosystem, in order to develop the Romanian stock market and increase its representativeness." CEO of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, Adrian Tănase, said: "The stock exchange has successfully brought together the highest-levelrepresentatives of the Romanian state, the authorities and of a number of stakeholders involved either directly or indirectly in the capital market. This anniversary, when we celebrated 140 years since the opening of the first stock exchange in Romania, is a recognition of the importance that the stock exchange has acquired in our national economy, and we would like to thank all who are by our side and support the development of Romania's capital market. I am proud to lead the BVB team who made this recognition possible."

"For the Stock Exchange, 140 years does not only signify its history and traditions; it also signifies our responsibility for the future. It means taking the past, with that experience and the lessons learned, and using it in service of future generations. The Stock Exchange's long history was interrupted, unfortunately, in the decades when communism brutally destroyed the market economy and its principles. However, the Stock Exchange was re-established in 1995, with the tortuous beginnings of the transition to the market economy in Romania. Today, after nearly 30 years of recent history, after significant reforms and progress, the Bucharest Stock Exchange is the institution representing our capital market. The efforts and activities of the Stock Exchange, and also the performance of the listed companies resulted in Romania being awarded emerging market status in 2019. This recognition is an expression of trust by the rating agencies and capital market institutions. By constantly developing and adapting to trends in the field, the Bucharest Stock Exchange today has competitive expertise and modern means, which attract an increasingly high number of investors, around 2.5 times more today than in 2019. The stable portfolio of nearly 400 listed companies, and also the broad range of fields of interest, such as the financial sector, agribusiness, energy and health, have transformed the Bucharest Stock Exchange into a stable financing alternative, complementary to the banking system. And there is plenty of potential for growth. Once again I congratulate the Bucharest Stock Exchange for its contribution to the development of the Romanian financial system." Message of the President of Romania, H.E. Mr. Klaus Werner Iohannis sent by Mr. Cosmin Marinescu, Presidential Advisor. "At the Government level, we are convinced that the announced listings of Hidroelectrica and Salrom, approved by the Romanian State, can be a real catalyst for accelerating the pace of listings on the Bucharest Stock Exchange and for attracting investors' attention towards our capital market.With the help of the Stock Exchange, the local business environment becomes more and more transparent, stimulating and predictable, in a word competitive at international level, so as to allow local businesses to run smoothly and, at the same time, attract creative entrepreneurs and solid investments from all corners of the world. The accession process to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, already underway, will boost capital flows and increase interest in the opportunities offered by our stock market. The recent submission of the initial memorandum, in Paris, was very well received and the Government will make all the necessary efforts to adopt the OECD standards, including from capital market the perspective.", stated Mr. Nicolae Ciucă, Romania's Prime Minister. "The Romanian stock exchange must become a beacon for the Romanian economy, an major source of financing for it and a trading platform for shares in the most important and attractive Romanian companies. As I have stated on other occasions, we need a dose of "economic patriotism" in supporting the Stock Exchange and directing investment into solid assets in the national economy. This is by no means a reactionary nationalist attitude in response to the challenges of the global economy. Nor is it populist rhetoric. When reframed in the context of studies of the 2008 economic crisis, by well known economists, the term "economic patriotism" is perfectly compatible with market freedom." said the President of the Financial Supervisory Authority, Mr. Nicu Marcu. Advisor to the Governor of the National Bank of Romania (BNR), Mr.Dan Costin Nițescu, sent a message on behalf of the Governor, H.E. Mugur Isărescu, highlighting: "The old Bucharest Stock Exchange building, opposite the National Bank of Romania, stands in testament of the contribution the Stock Exchange has made right from the beginning of Romania's modern economic life. Even then, the BNR and the BVB constituted a vigorous pair, commensurate with the Romanian option for a market economy and a prosperous society. I welcome the special efforts and focus on putting the Bucharest Stock Exchange where it belongs, as a fundamental pillar of capitalization and financing for the Romanian economy, and I confess enthusiastically that I am one of the supporters of this endeavour. The results 2