Bursa de Valori Bucuresti : Ascendia continues its financing through the stock exchange with a new bond issue worth RON 4.265 mn

12/06/2022 | 07:22am EST
Bucharest, 6 December 2022
Ascendia continues its financing through the stock exchange with a new bond issue worth RON 4.265 mn
Ascendia(ASC), a Romanian eLearning company listed on the AeRO market since 2016, is continuing its financing through the stock market and is today, 6 December, listing a new bond issue on the Multilateral Trading System of the Bucharest Stock Exchange. The bonds, worth RON 4.265 mn, will be traded under the ticker symbol ASC27. The first issue of Ascendia bonds, worth RON 3 mn, was listed in 2019.
"We are delighted that Ascendia, a company listed on the AeRO Market of the Multilateral Trading System of the Bucharest Stock Exchange since 2016, has returned to the stock exchange with a new issue of bonds, worth over RON 4 mn, after the first one reached maturity in June this year. Just over 5 years since listing on the AeRO market, Ascendia has chosen to utilise once again the mechanisms of the capital market to develop its education projects, proving that the stock market is a viable financing channel. Education is extremely important, and the projects developed by Ascendia, with digital components, widen access to new learning opportunities for a much broader group of people." said Radu Hanga, President of the Bucharest Stock Exchange.
"In the context of global instability, prospects for the e-learning industry, in which Ascendia operates, are very strong, with a projected worldwide growth of around 20% every year for the next 5 years. This forecast has not escaped the notice of investors, who gave us their vote of confidence once again by subscribing to the ASC27 bonds at well above our company's target amount. Ascendia's e-learning products and services are growing year on year, and we expect to exceed by far the industry growth rate in each of the next 5 years." said Cosmin Mălureanu, CEO of Ascendia.
Between 16 and 30 August 2022, Ascendia held a private placement in which 78 investors participated, comprising 76 individuals and 2 legal entities, subscribing to 44,895 bonds, including registered, dematerialized, non-guaranteed and non-convertible bonds, issued in RON at the price of 95 RON per bond. The bonds have a nominal value of 100 RON per bond, to mature on 2 September 2027, with a fixed nominal rate of 10.00% per annum. The finance raised will be used to further improve the company's software, increase sales, expand their marketing
teams, and create reserves for potential investments. The offer and bond listing were conducted with the support of TradeVille.
"We welcome the listing of the second bond issue in Ascendia's history. The private placement brokered by TradeVille at the end of this summer revealed an interest from investors that exceeded expectations and, at the same time, was selective for products with an attractive yield in the context of inflation. We hope the funds raised will be of real help in Ascendia's efforts to accelerate the digitalization of education nationally, so that we can advance in the European league tables on this matter as fast as possible." said Miriam Andrei, Managing Director of TradeVille.
Ascendia was founded in 2007 and focuses its activities in the IT industry, particularly the development of software and digital content for the eLearning industry. In 2016, the company listed on the AeRO Market on the Multilateral Trading System of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, using the ticker symbol ASC. Ascendia is developing multiple business lines, like its Enterprise Learning Management System - Coffee LMS platform for large companies and corporations, its personalised e-learning courses for company staff training, Dacobots - an educational game portal for children, its EduTeca collection - the Romania eLearning portal, and its research & development activities.
