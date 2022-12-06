Bursa de Valori Bucuresti : Ascendia continues its financing through the stock exchange with a new bond issue worth RON 4.265 mn

Bucharest, 6 December 2022

PRESS RELEASE

Ascendia continues its financing through the stock exchange with a new bond issue worth RON 4.265 mn

Ascendia(ASC), a Romanian eLearning company listed on the AeRO market since 2016, is continuing its financing through the stock market and is today, 6 December, listing a new bond issue on the Multilateral Trading System of the Bucharest Stock Exchange. The bonds, worth RON 4.265 mn, will be traded under the ticker symbol ASC27. The first issue of Ascendia bonds, worth RON 3 mn, was listed in 2019.

"We are delighted that Ascendia, a company listed on the AeRO Market of the Multilateral Trading System of the Bucharest Stock Exchange since 2016, has returned to the stock exchange with a new issue of bonds, worth over RON 4 mn, after the first one reached maturity in June this year. Just over 5 years since listing on the AeRO market, Ascendia has chosen to utilise once again the mechanisms of the capital market to develop its education projects, proving that the stock market is a viable financing channel. Education is extremely important, and the projects developed by Ascendia, with digital components, widen access to new learning opportunities for a much broader group of people." said Radu Hanga, President of the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

"In the context of global instability, prospects for the e-learning industry, in which Ascendia operates, are very strong, with a projected worldwide growth of around 20% every year for the next 5 years. This forecast has not escaped the notice of investors, who gave us their vote of confidence once again by subscribing to the ASC27 bonds at well above our company's target amount. Ascendia's e-learning products and services are growing year on year, and we expect to exceed by far the industry growth rate in each of the next 5 years." said Cosmin Mălureanu, CEO of Ascendia.

Between 16 and 30 August 2022, Ascendia held a private placement in which 78 investors participated, comprising 76 individuals and 2 legal entities, subscribing to 44,895 bonds, including registered, dematerialized, non-guaranteed and non-convertible bonds, issued in RON at the price of 95 RON per bond. The bonds have a nominal value of 100 RON per bond, to mature on 2 September 2027, with a fixed nominal rate of 10.00% per annum. The finance raised will be used to further improve the company's software, increase sales, expand their marketing