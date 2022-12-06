Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Romania
  4. Bucharest Stock Exchange
  5. Bursa de Valori Bucuresti SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BVB   ROBVBAACNOR0

BURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI SA

(BVB)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-04
33.50 RON   +1.52%
12/02Bursa De Valori Bucuresti : The Ministry of Finance launches on Monday December 5th the 10th IPO for FIDELIS government bonds in RON and EUR with maturities between 1 and 3 years
PU
11/15Bursa De Valori Bucuresti : Over 128 000 investors on the Bucharest Stock Exchange an all-time high for the Romanian capital market
PU
11/11Bursa De Valori Bucuresti : Financial Results for Q3 2022 - Videoconference Presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bursa de Valori Bucuresti : Ascendia continues its financing through the stock exchange with a new bond issue worth RON 4.265 mn

12/06/2022 | 07:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bucharest, 6 December 2022

PRESS RELEASE

Ascendia continues its financing through the stock exchange with a new bond issue worth RON 4.265 mn

Ascendia(ASC), a Romanian eLearning company listed on the AeRO market since 2016, is continuing its financing through the stock market and is today, 6 December, listing a new bond issue on the Multilateral Trading System of the Bucharest Stock Exchange. The bonds, worth RON 4.265 mn, will be traded under the ticker symbol ASC27. The first issue of Ascendia bonds, worth RON 3 mn, was listed in 2019.

"We are delighted that Ascendia, a company listed on the AeRO Market of the Multilateral Trading System of the Bucharest Stock Exchange since 2016, has returned to the stock exchange with a new issue of bonds, worth over RON 4 mn, after the first one reached maturity in June this year. Just over 5 years since listing on the AeRO market, Ascendia has chosen to utilise once again the mechanisms of the capital market to develop its education projects, proving that the stock market is a viable financing channel. Education is extremely important, and the projects developed by Ascendia, with digital components, widen access to new learning opportunities for a much broader group of people." said Radu Hanga, President of the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

"In the context of global instability, prospects for the e-learning industry, in which Ascendia operates, are very strong, with a projected worldwide growth of around 20% every year for the next 5 years. This forecast has not escaped the notice of investors, who gave us their vote of confidence once again by subscribing to the ASC27 bonds at well above our company's target amount. Ascendia's e-learning products and services are growing year on year, and we expect to exceed by far the industry growth rate in each of the next 5 years." said Cosmin Mălureanu, CEO of Ascendia.

Between 16 and 30 August 2022, Ascendia held a private placement in which 78 investors participated, comprising 76 individuals and 2 legal entities, subscribing to 44,895 bonds, including registered, dematerialized, non-guaranteed and non-convertible bonds, issued in RON at the price of 95 RON per bond. The bonds have a nominal value of 100 RON per bond, to mature on 2 September 2027, with a fixed nominal rate of 10.00% per annum. The finance raised will be used to further improve the company's software, increase sales, expand their marketing

Address: Bd. Carol I, Nr. 34-36, Et. 13-14, Sector 2

Trade Register: J40/12328/2005

CP 020922, Bucharest, Romania

CUI: 17777754

Tel: +40 21 307 95 00 / Fax: +40 21 307 95 19

Equity: 80,492,460 RON

Email: bvb@bvb.ro / Web: www.bvb.ro

CNVM Decision No. 369/31.01.2006

teams, and create reserves for potential investments. The offer and bond listing were conducted with the support of TradeVille.

"We welcome the listing of the second bond issue in Ascendia's history. The private placement brokered by TradeVille at the end of this summer revealed an interest from investors that exceeded expectations and, at the same time, was selective for products with an attractive yield in the context of inflation. We hope the funds raised will be of real help in Ascendia's efforts to accelerate the digitalization of education nationally, so that we can advance in the European league tables on this matter as fast as possible." said Miriam Andrei, Managing Director of TradeVille.

Ascendia was founded in 2007 and focuses its activities in the IT industry, particularly the development of software and digital content for the eLearning industry. In 2016, the company listed on the AeRO Market on the Multilateral Trading System of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, using the ticker symbol ASC. Ascendia is developing multiple business lines, like its Enterprise Learning Management System - Coffee LMS platform for large companies and corporations, its personalised e-learning courses for company staff training, Dacobots - an educational game portal for children, its EduTeca collection - the Romania eLearning portal, and its research & development activities.

For more information on the ASC27 bond issue, click here.

For more information:

Mihaela Cocîrță, Communications and Marketing Department, email: mihaela.cocirta@bvb.ro

2

Disclaimer

Bucharest Stock Exchange published this content on 06 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2022 12:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI SA
12/02Bursa De Valori Bucuresti : The Ministry of Finance launches on Monday December 5th the 10..
PU
11/15Bursa De Valori Bucuresti : Over 128 000 investors on the Bucharest Stock Exchange an all-..
PU
11/11Bursa De Valori Bucuresti : Financial Results for Q3 2022 - Videoconference Presentation
PU
11/11Transcript : Bursa de Valori Bucuresti SA, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 11, 202..
CI
11/11Bursa De Valori Bucuresti : Bucharest Stock Exchange signs a cooperation agreement for fin..
PU
11/11Bursa de Valori Bucuresti SA Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mo..
CI
11/10Bursa De Valori Bucuresti : The Bucharest Stock Exchange celebrates 140 years since the fo..
PU
11/10Bursa De Valori Bucuresti : 2022 Q3 Report availability and video-conference details
PU
11/09Bursa De Valori Bucuresti : Sphera Franchise Group the biggest group in the foodservice in..
PU
11/09Bursa De Valori Bucuresti : Sphera Franchise Group the biggest group in the foodservice in..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 51,5 M 11,0 M 11,0 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 52,8 M 11,3 M 11,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 4,18%
Capitalization 268 M 57,4 M 57,4 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,18x
EV / Sales 2023 3,64x
Nbr of Employees 105
Free-Float 94,0%
Chart BURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI SA
Duration : Period :
Bursa de Valori Bucuresti SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 33,50 RON
Average target price 32,50 RON
Spread / Average Target -2,99%
Managers and Directors
Adrian Tanase Chief Executive Officer
Virgil Adrian Stroia CFO, Head-Finance & Administration
Radu Hanga Chairman-Governors Board
Stefan Nanescu Head-IT System Administration
Lavinia David Director-Operational Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI SA31.37%57
CME GROUP INC.-22.69%63 539
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-36.67%13 192
ASX LIMITED-24.45%9 147
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-22.34%7 550
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY29.57%5 204