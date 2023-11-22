|Market News
BURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI SA- BVBAuthorization to extend the term of office of BVB Manager
Release Date: 11/22/2023 4:31:22 PM
IRIS Code: E474D
No. 5133 / 22.11.2023
To: Financial Supervisory Authority
Financial Instruments and Investments Sector
Bucharest Stock Exchange - Regulated market
CURRENT REPORT
according to Law no. 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations and
Regulation no. 5/2018 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations
Report date: 22.11.2023
Name of the issuing company: BURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI S.A.
Registered office: 34-36 Carol I Blvd, 13-14 floors, district 2, Bucharest
Phone/fax number: + 4 021/307.95.00, + 4 021/307.95.19
Sole Registration Code with the Trade Register Office: 17777754
Order Number in the Trade Register: J40/12328/2005Share capital: RON 80,492,460
Regulated market on which the issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange - Premium Tier (market symbol: BVB)
Important events to be reported: Authorization to extend the term of office of BVB Manager
Bursa de Valori Bucuresti S.A. ("BVB") hereby informs investors that, through Authorization no. 156 of November 22, 2023, the Financial Supervisory Authority authorized the extension of the mandate of Mr. Adrian Tanase as Manager of the market operatorBursa de Valori Bucuresti S.A.,in accordance with the Decision of the BVB Board of Governors, until December 31, 2024.
Adrian Tanase
CEO
BVB_20231122161625_RO-BVB-Raport-curent-prelungire-mandat-Director-BVB-AT.pdf
BVB_20231122161627_EN-BVB-Raport-curent-extension-term-of-office-AT.pdf
Information provided by IRIS, the news platform of the Bucharest Stock Exchange.
