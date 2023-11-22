No. 5133 / 22.11.2023

To: Financial Supervisory Authority

Financial Instruments and Investments Sector

Bucharest Stock Exchange - Regulated market

CURRENT REPORT

according to Law no. 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations and

Regulation no. 5/2018 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations

Report date: 22.11.2023

Name of the issuing company: BURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI S.A.

Registered office: 34-36 Carol I Blvd, 13-14 floors, district 2, Bucharest

Phone/fax number: + 4 021/307.95.00, + 4 021/307.95.19

Sole Registration Code with the Trade Register Office: 17777754

Order Number in the Trade Register: J40/12328/2005

Share capital

: RON 80,492,460

Regulated market on which the issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange - Premium Tier (market symbol: BVB)

Important events to be reported : Authorization to extend the term of office of BVB Manager

Bursa de Valori Bucuresti S.A. ("BVB") hereby informs investors that, through Authorization no. 156 of November 22, 2023, the Financial Supervisory Authority authorized the extension of the mandate of Mr. Adrian Tanase as Manager of the market operatorBursa de Valori Bucuresti S.A.,in accordance with the Decision of the BVB Board of Governors, until December 31, 2024.

