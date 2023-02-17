Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Romania
  4. Bucharest Stock Exchange
  5. Bursa de Valori Bucuresti SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BVB   ROBVBAACNOR0

BURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI SA

(BVB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bursa de Valori Bucuresti : CEC Bank lists its first two bonds on the Bucharest Stock Exchange as denominated in RON and EUR with a total value of over 650 million RON

02/17/2023 | 04:56am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bucharest, 17 February 2023

PRESS RELEASE

CEC Bank lists its first two bonds on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, as denominated in RON and EUR, with a total value of over 650 million RON

CEC Bank, the bank with the longest history in the financial-banking market in Romania, which started to operate in 1864, is listing today, 17 February, the first two bonds issued and denominated in RON and EUR, totalling over 650 million RON, on the Main Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange. The bonds issued in RON, with a total value of 175.35 million RON, will be traded under the CECRO25ticker symbol, whereas the bonds issued in EUR, with a total value of 97.3 million EUR, will be traded under the CECRO25Eticker symbol.

The bonds issued by CEC Bank are senior non-preferred unsecured bonds eligible in the light of the MREL requirements. The tranche in RON has a fixed interest rate (coupon) of 9% per year, and the tranche in EUR has a coupon rate of 7.5%, both having the maturity on 30 December 2025.

'Today, CEC Bank has taken the first step on the Bucharest Stock Exchange by listing its first MREL- eligible bonds. This is an important step, in light of the fact that CEC Bank seeks to emerge as an attractive institution for investors in the capital markets as well as in terms of applying the corporate governance and transparence requirements applicable to the stock exchange. Today's listing attests to our commitment to turn CEC Bank into a modern and competitive bank governed by professional principles', declared Bogdan Neacșu, General Manager of the CEC Bank.

'The Bucharest Stock Exchange remains a trusted partner for the Romanian banking system and we are pleased that CEC Bank lists for the first time two bonds in RON and in EUR. Within less than a month from the first listing of bonds this year, again by one of the banking institutions in Romania, we give a welcome to a new issuer from the financial-banking sector, which chose to rely on the Bucharest Stock Exchange in order to finance itself. This trend we saw in the previous year, which also takes shape in 2023, attests to the fact that banks do find the resources they need in the Romanian capital market', declared Radu Hanga, President of the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

A: Bd. Carol I, Nr. 34-36, Et. 13-14, Sector 2

Trade Register: J40/12328/2005

CP 020922, Bucharest, Romania

CUI: 17777754

Tel: +40 21 307 95 00 / Fax: +40 21 307 95 19

Equity: RON 80,492,460

Email: bvb@bvb.ro / Web: www.bvb.ro

CNVM Decision No. 369/31.01.2006

'The first step taken on the local stock exchange by the CEC Bank shows us that the capital market prevails as a solution for the development of the Romanian banking institutions' projects. We are delighted that the CEC Bank, which is a benchmark institution in the financial-banking history of Romania, being closely linked to the development of our country, has joined us as a new issuer. The two bonds issued in RON and in EUR, totalling over 650 million RON, stand as proof of the bank's trust in the resources offered by the Romanian capital market and in the instruments made available by the stock exchange. The debut of the CEC Bank team on the Regulated Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange is a notable moment for us as, from this day forward, we will be able to conjoin for the financing of the local economy', declared Adrian Tănase, CEO of the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

Raiffeisen Bank S.A.was an intermediary for the two tranches issued in December. The issuer has received legal assistance from Dentons and Clifford Chance has provided legal assistance to the intermediary, both of which are law firms acting through the offices established in Bucharest and Frankfurt, whereas the audit was performed by KPMG Audit SRL.

'We are renowned for our involvement in the development of the capital market and financial intermediation in Romania, as well as for our bond-related expertise acquired by our own relevant issuances and by the consultancy we have provided to the other stakeholders in the market. We have entered into a sound partnership with the CEC Bank with a view to gaining MREL eligible financing and we are confidently looking forward, in 2023, to the further stages that are to include wider issuances and to involve the participation of international investors', declared Mihail Ion, Vice-Presidentof Capital Markets, Investment Banking and Personal Financial Planning, a representative of the Raiffeisen Bank.

The two bonds issued and entered for trading today are the first bonds issued by CEC Bank on the Bucharest Stock Exchange. The bonds will be used by CEC Bank for general corporate purposes as well as for liquidity and to ensure compliance with the MREL requirements.

More information on the bonds of CEC Bank in RON is available here, and in EUR, here.

...

About CEC Bank

CEC Bank is the financial institution with the longest tradition in Romania. Founded in 1864, CEC Bank currently has the most extended national network, with over 1 000 branches and territorial

2

units and with assets worth of more than 53.4 billion RON as at the end of the first semester of 2022.

CEC Bank is a top universal bank in the Romanian market, offering a comprehensive range of products and services to natural persons, SMEs and large corporations through multiple distribution channels: bank units, ATM networks, internet banking, mobile banking and the CEC_INe-shop - where banking products and services can be fully accessed online.

You may find more details about the products and services offered by CEC Bank in any unit of the Bank, by calling free of charge the Customer Service number 0.800.800.848 or by accessing the website www.cec.ro.

About Bucharest Stock Exchange

The Bucharest Stock Exchange, a fundamental institution for the capital market, is the only securities market operator in Romania. The Bucharest Stock Exchange, listed on its own market since 2010, is part of the BVB Group which also includes the Central Depository, the institution responsible for the register and settlement operations in Romania; in October 2019, the central counterparty, i.e. CCP.RO, was established as an institution that is to take up the clearing of securities transactions in Romania and to contribute to the re-launching of the derivatives market on the local stock exchange. The cumulated market capitalisation of all companies listed with the Bucharest Stock Exchange (local and international) exceeds EUR 47 bn (figure as at 16 February 2023). In 2022, the BET index counted 20 companies for the first time in its history. Moreover, at the end of 2022, Romania had 13 companies listed under the FTSE Russell indexes dedicated to emerging markets, 7 companies listed under the FTSE Global Micro Cap indexes and 6 companies listed under the FTSE Global All Cap indexes. For more information on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, please go to www.bvb.ro.

For more information:

Mihaela Cocîrță, Marketing and Communications, Bucharest Stock Exchange, email mihaela.cocirta@bvb.ro

3

Disclaimer

Bucharest Stock Exchange published this content on 17 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2023 09:55:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI SA
04:56aBursa De Valori Bucuresti : CEC Bank lists its first two bonds on the Bucharest Stock Exch..
PU
02/16Bursa De Valori Bucuresti : On the occasion of the 10th edition of the now traditional eve..
PU
02/16Bursa De Valori Bucuresti : European exchanges collaborate for the provision of a consolid..
PU
02/14Bursa De Valori Bucuresti : The Romanian capital market kicks off the year with a 4 percen..
PU
02/09Bursa De Valori Bucuresti : 2022 Preliminary Financial Report availability and video confe..
PU
02/06Bursa De Valori Bucuresti : Safetech Innovations cyber security company transferred to the..
PU
01/31Bursa De Valori Bucuresti : Meta Estate Trust benefits from the Issuer Market Maker servic..
PU
01/18Bursa De Valori Bucuresti : The Bucharest Stock Exchange is expanding the BVB Research Hub..
PU
01/17Bursa De Valori Bucuresti : New all-time highs for the Bucharest Stock Exchange in 2022. T..
PU
01/16Bursa De Valori Bucuresti : EBRD and Bucharest Stock Exchange launch Investor Relations an..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 51,5 M 11,2 M 11,2 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 329 M 71,7 M 71,7 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,39x
EV / Sales 2023 5,54x
Nbr of Employees 105
Free-Float 94,0%
Chart BURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI SA
Duration : Period :
Bursa de Valori Bucuresti SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 41,10 RON
Average target price 31,00 RON
Spread / Average Target -24,6%
Managers and Directors
Adrian Tanase Chief Executive Officer
Virgil Adrian Stroia CFO, Head-Finance & Administration
Radu Hanga Chairman-Governors Board
Stefan Nanescu Head-IT System Administration
Lavinia David Director-Operational Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI SA16.43%72
CME GROUP INC.11.97%67 809
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.12.83%15 239
ASX LIMITED3.28%9 362
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.3.61%7 724
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY-10.83%5 165