Bursa de Valori Bucuresti : DN AGRAR Group benefits from the Issuer Market Maker services provided by BRK Financial Group

Bucharest, June 7, 2023

PRESS RELEASE

DN AGRAR Group benefits from the Issuer Market Maker services provided by BRK Financial Group

DN AGRAR Group (DN), the largest integrated livestock farm in Romania, and leader in cow's milk production, established in 2008 in the central area of Transylvania, benefits from June 2nd, 2023, from the Issuer Market Maker services provided by BRK Financial Group. The company is listed on the AeRO market, the share segment of the Multilateral Trading System of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, from February 2022. Half a year after its listing, DN AGRAR Group was included in the BET AeRO index. On June 6, 2023, the company's capitalization was RON 116 mn.

`We became the largest cow milk producer in Romania last year, following two horizontal mergers and acquisitions, with a 60% increase in total assets. We have followed the announced plans to the market, and what was promised to investors has happened. We have initiated new investments to support integrated agricultural businesses as part of the circular economy. Listing on the Bucharest Stock Exchange has made us adapt our strategy, become more visible, and implement digital tools for more efficient management and reporting of company activities and communication with investors. In the same direction, we have established a new partnership for Market Making services`, stated Peter De Boer, Board Member, and IR Manager DN AGRAR Group.

The DN share is the 17th share of a listed issuer for which the BRK Financial Group team provides Issuer Market Maker services and the 5th on the AeRO market. The total number of financial instruments listed on both markets of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, which benefit from the Issuer's Market Maker services, thus reaches 27. The specific parameters that apply to the Issuer's Market Maker activity carried out by BRK Financial Group for DN AGRAR Group shares are available HERE.

`We congratulate DN AGRAR for its openness to the capital market and to investors, and we thank them for choosing us as partners in the Issuer's Market Maker program. We have calibrated a competitive quotation package, with 60,000 shares for bid and ask each, and we propose that the results of this partnership be as visible as possible in the shortest possible time, in order to improve liquidity from all sides (the volume traded, the number of trades, market depth and