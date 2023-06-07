Bursa de Valori Bucuresti : DN AGRAR Group benefits from the Issuer Market Maker services provided by BRK Financial Group
Bucharest, June 7, 2023
PRESS RELEASE
DN AGRAR Group benefits from the Issuer Market Maker services provided by BRK Financial Group
DN AGRAR Group(DN), the largest integrated livestock farm in Romania, and leader in cow's milk production, established in 2008 in the central area of Transylvania, benefits from June 2nd, 2023, from the Issuer Market Maker services provided by BRK Financial Group. The company is listed on the AeRO market, the share segment of the Multilateral Trading System of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, from February 2022. Half a year after its listing, DN AGRAR Group was included in the BET AeRO index. On June 6, 2023, the company's capitalization was RON 116 mn.
`We became the largest cow milk producer in Romania last year, following two horizontal mergers and acquisitions, with a 60% increase in total assets. We have followed the announced plans to the market, and what was promised to investors has happened. We have initiated new investments to support integrated agricultural businesses as part of the circular economy. Listing on the Bucharest Stock Exchange has made us adapt our strategy, become more visible, and implement digital tools for more efficient management and reporting of company activities and communication with investors. In the same direction, we have established a new partnership for Market Making services`, stated Peter De Boer, Board Member, and IR Manager DN AGRAR Group.
The DN share is the 17th share of a listed issuer for which the BRK Financial Group team provides Issuer Market Maker services and the 5th on the AeRO market. The total number of financial instruments listed on both markets of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, which benefit from the Issuer's Market Maker services, thus reaches 27. The specific parameters that apply to the Issuer's Market Maker activity carried out by BRK Financial Group for DN AGRAR Group shares are available HERE.
`We congratulate DN AGRAR for its openness to the capital market and to investors, and we thank them for choosing us as partners in the Issuer's Market Maker program. We have calibrated a competitive quotation package, with 60,000 shares for bid and ask each, and we propose that the results of this partnership be as visible as possible in the shortest possible time, in order to improve liquidity from all sides (the volume traded, the number of trades, market depth and
trading spread). In this way, we underline BRK Financial Group's continued commitment to the capital market and appreciate the company's trust in our expertise`, said Monica Ivan, CEO of BRK Financial Group.
`We welcome the new partnership for Market Maker services of the Issuer at the Bucharest Stock Exchange, between DN AGRAR Group, issuer from the agriculture sector, and BRK Financial Group, one of the most active intermediaries of entrepreneurial companies on the AeRO market. Romania has significant potential in the agriculture sector, and with the DN AGRAR listing, the presence of this sector at BSE has also increased, a sector that we want to see as well represented as possible in the near future. Almost a year and a half after its listing on the BSE and about a year after its inclusion in the BET AeRO index, in which the company ranked 9th in terms of weight, on June 2, 2023, we are glad that DN AGRAR has decided to take tangible steps to support the liquidity and attractiveness of its shares by concluding this contract for the Issuer's Market Maker services', stated Adrian Tănase, CEO Bucharest Stock Exchange.
The IMM is the participant in BVB's trading system that has taken on the role of sustaining the liquidity of a financial instrument. Further information regarding the general framework for the IMM Program can be found HERE.
For additional information:
Mihaela Cocîrță, Marketing and Communications, Bucharest Stock Exchange, email mihaela.cocirta@bvb.ro
