BURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI SA- BVB

Extension of the CEO mandate

Release Date: 10/3/2023 6:30:16 PM

IRIS Code: 5FBD2

No. 4354/03.10.2023

To: Financial Supervisory Authority

Financial Instruments and Investments Sector

Bucharest Stock Exchange - Regulated market

CURRENT REPORT

according to Law no. 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations and Regulation no. 5/2018 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations

Report date:03.10.2023

Name of the issuing company: BURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI S.A.

Registered office:34-36 Carol I Blvd, 13-14 floors, district 2, Bucharest

Phone/fax number:+ 4 021/307.95.00, + 4 021/307.95.19

Sole Registration Code with the Trade Register Office:17777754

Order Number in the Trade Register:J40/12328/2005

Share capital: RON 80,492,460

Regulated market on which the issued securities are traded:Bucharest Stock Exchange - Premium Tier (market symbol: BVB)

Important events to be reported: extension of the CEO Mandate

Bursa de Valori Bucuresti S.A. informs the investors that, by the Decision adopted by the Board of Governors during the meeting held on October 3, 2023, the mandate of Mr. Adrian Tanase as CEO, which is due to expire on December 31, 2023, has been extended until December 31, 2024.

The extension of mandate of the CEO shall take effect on the date on which the extension is approved by the Financial Supervisory Authority, in accordance with the applicable legal provisions.

Adrian Tanase

CEO


