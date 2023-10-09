|Market News
BURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI SA- BVBManager's transactions - art.19 MAR
Release Date: 10/9/2023 5:36:51 PM
IRIS Code: 293ED
No. 4428 / October 9, 2023
To: Financial Supervisory Authority
Financial Instruments and Investments Sector
Fax: 021- 659.60.51
Bucharest Stock Exchange - Regulated market
Fax: 021- 256.92.76
From: Bursa de Valori Bucuresti S.A. (Bucharest Stock Exchange)
CURRENT REPORT
according to Law no. 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations and Regulation no. 5/2018 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations
Report date:09.10.2023
Name of the issuing company: BURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI S.A.
Registered office:34-36 Carol I Blvd, 13-14 floors, district 2, Bucharest
Phone/fax number:+ 4 021/307.95.00, + 4 021/307.95.19
Sole Registration Code with the Trade Register Office:17777754
Order Number in the Trade Register:J40/12328/2005Share capital: RON 80,492,460
Regulated market on which the issued securities are traded:Bucharest Stock Exchange - Premium Tier (market symbol: BVB)
Important events to be reported:Notification of transactions made pursuant to article 19 of MAR
Bursa de Valori Bucuresti S.A. ("Issuer") hereby informs investors of the transactions with the Issuer's shares made on October 4, 2023 by a persondischarging managerial responsibilities (PDMR). The transactions were notified to the Issuer by thePDMRin accordance with the provisions of the capital market laws. The notification is attached to the present document.
Adrian Tanase
CEO
|BVB_20231009173448_Raportare-tranzactii-oct-2023.pdf
