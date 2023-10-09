No. 4428 / October 9, 2023

CURRENT REPORT

according to Law no. 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations and Regulation no. 5/2018 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations

Name of the issuing company: BURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI S.A.

Regulated market on which the issued securities are traded:Bucharest Stock Exchange - Premium Tier (market symbol: BVB)

Important events to be reported :Notification of transactions made pursuant to article 19 of MAR

Bursa de Valori Bucuresti S.A. ("Issuer") hereby informs investors of the transactions with the Issuer's shares made on October 4, 2023 by a persondischarging managerial responsibilities (PDMR). The transactions were notified to the Issuer by thePDMRin accordance with the provisions of the capital market laws. The notification is attached to the present document.

Adrian Tanase

