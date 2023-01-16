Bursa de Valori Bucuresti : On 16 January UniCredit Bank is listing the first bonds issued this year in the amount of RON 488.5mn

Bucharest, 16 January 2023

PRESS RELEASE

On 16 January, UniCredit Bank is listing the first bonds issued this year, in the amount of RON 488.5mn

UniCredit Bank, which is part of the UniCredit Group and one of the major banks in Romania, is listing today, January 16, the first corporate bonds issued this year, worth RON 488.5mn. The bonds will be traded on the Main Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange under the stock ticker UCB27.

UniCredit Bank has issued and sold 977 unsecured senior corporate bonds, with a nominal value of RON 500 000, with maturity on December 21, 2027, to 10 bond bearers who are legal persons. There is a fixed rate of interest of 9.07% per year. The offer was carried out with the support of Alpha Bank.

"Continuing our commitment to contribute to the development of the local capital market, we return to the Bucharest Stock Exchange with a third bond issue, and its success proves our investors' trust in UniCredit Bank. This issue contributes to our strategy to support our clients also in the current economic context, by increasing access to credits, and in particular green mortgages and credits addressed to the sectors of activity that are affected by the economic consequences of the geopolitical situation" stated Răsvan Radu, CEO UniCredit Bank.

'In 2022, the year of challenges, when plenty of corporate, green and sustainable bonds were issued by banking institutions and listed, the local capital market demonstrated its resilience and capacity to adapt in the most unsettled times. We wish to see the same trend in 2023, and the fact that the Bucharest Stock Exchange started the year with the listing of the corporate bonds issued by UniCredit Bank, a bank with tradition on the local capital market, shows that we stand as a long-term partner for the banking system", stated Radu Hanga, President of the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

'We are constantly developing the local capital market and the listing of the first corporate bonds issued in January this year reasserts the trust of financial institutions in the instruments made available by the stock exchange. Ten years after the first issue and listing of bonds, UniCredit Bank chooses once again to rely on the financing mechanisms available at the stock exchange in order to implement development strategies. We are delighted that UniCredit Bank has returned with new corporate bonds before the one issued in 2017 has reached its maturity, thus