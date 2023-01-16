Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Romania
  Bucharest Stock Exchange
  Bursa de Valori Bucuresti SA
  News
  Summary
    BVB   ROBVBAACNOR0

BURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI SA

(BVB)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-12
38.50 RON   -2.28%
Bursa de Valori Bucuresti : On 16 January UniCredit Bank is listing the first bonds issued this year in the amount of RON 488.5mn

01/16/2023 | 02:40am EST
Bucharest, 16 January 2023

PRESS RELEASE

On 16 January, UniCredit Bank is listing the first bonds issued this year, in the amount of RON 488.5mn

UniCredit Bank, which is part of the UniCredit Group and one of the major banks in Romania, is listing today, January 16, the first corporate bonds issued this year, worth RON 488.5mn. The bonds will be traded on the Main Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange under the stock ticker UCB27.

UniCredit Bank has issued and sold 977 unsecured senior corporate bonds, with a nominal value of RON 500 000, with maturity on December 21, 2027, to 10 bond bearers who are legal persons. There is a fixed rate of interest of 9.07% per year. The offer was carried out with the support of Alpha Bank.

"Continuing our commitment to contribute to the development of the local capital market, we return to the Bucharest Stock Exchange with a third bond issue, and its success proves our investors' trust in UniCredit Bank. This issue contributes to our strategy to support our clients also in the current economic context, by increasing access to credits, and in particular green mortgages and credits addressed to the sectors of activity that are affected by the economic consequences of the geopolitical situation" stated Răsvan Radu, CEO UniCredit Bank.

'In 2022, the year of challenges, when plenty of corporate, green and sustainable bonds were issued by banking institutions and listed, the local capital market demonstrated its resilience and capacity to adapt in the most unsettled times. We wish to see the same trend in 2023, and the fact that the Bucharest Stock Exchange started the year with the listing of the corporate bonds issued by UniCredit Bank, a bank with tradition on the local capital market, shows that we stand as a long-term partner for the banking system", stated Radu Hanga, President of the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

'We are constantly developing the local capital market and the listing of the first corporate bonds issued in January this year reasserts the trust of financial institutions in the instruments made available by the stock exchange. Ten years after the first issue and listing of bonds, UniCredit Bank chooses once again to rely on the financing mechanisms available at the stock exchange in order to implement development strategies. We are delighted that UniCredit Bank has returned with new corporate bonds before the one issued in 2017 has reached its maturity, thus

maintaining its presence as an issuer with the Bucharest Stock Exchange on the capital market in Romania' stated Adrian Tănase, the CEO of the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

The issue of bonds was carried out with Alpha Bank Romania's support, a member of the Alpha Bank Group.

"The UniCredit bond issuance proves one more time the complementarity between the local banking sector and the capital market, which positively impacts the performance of the Romanian financial system as a whole and its integration within the European one. Alpha Bank Romania is glad to be part of this transformation and support its clients in their endeavors", declared Nicoleta Ruxandescu, Director of the Investments and Capital Markets Unit within Alpha Bank Romania.

The issued bonds entered for trading today account for the third listing by UniCredit Bank S.A. with the Bucharest Stock Exchange. The first bonds issued under the UCT18 stock symbol in 2013 have reached their maturity. The second bonds issued under the UCB20, UCB22 and UCB24ticker symbols were entered for trading in 2017, having three different maturity dates, i.e. after 3, 5 and 7 years, the last bonds issued reaching maturity on July 17, 2024. The UniCredit Bank bonds available for trading amount to RON 672mn today.

For more information on UniCredit Bank bonds, click here.

For information: Mihaela Cocîrță, Marketing and Communications BVB, e-mail:mihaela.cocirta@bvb.ro

Disclaimer

Bucharest Stock Exchange published this content on 16 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2023 07:39:02 UTC.


Financials
Sales 2022 51,5 M 11,3 M 11,3 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 52,8 M 11,6 M 11,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 3,64%
Capitalization 308 M 67,5 M 67,5 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,96x
EV / Sales 2023 4,32x
Nbr of Employees 105
Free-Float 94,0%
Chart BURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI SA
Duration : Period :
Bursa de Valori Bucuresti SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 38,50 RON
Average target price 32,50 RON
Spread / Average Target -15,6%
Managers and Directors
Adrian Tanase Chief Executive Officer
Virgil Adrian Stroia CFO, Head-Finance & Administration
Radu Hanga Chairman-Governors Board
Stefan Nanescu Head-IT System Administration
Lavinia David Director-Operational Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI SA9.07%67
CME GROUP INC.4.44%63 175
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.10.29%14 896
ASX LIMITED-0.44%9 117
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-1.98%7 677
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY-1.66%5 796