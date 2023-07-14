Market News

BURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI SA- BVB

Shareholding structure as of June 30, 2023

Release Date: 7/14/2023 5:35:21 PM

IRIS Code: 30A31

No. 3129 /14.07.2023

FINANCIAL SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY

Financial Instruments and Investments Sector

BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE - Regulated market

CURRENT REPORT

according to Law no. 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations and

Regulation no. 5/2018 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations

Report date: July 14, 2023

Name of the issuing company: BURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI S.A.

Registered office:34-36 Carol I Blvd, 13-14 floors, district 2, Bucharest

Phone/fax number:+ 4 021/307.95.00, + 4 021/307.95.19

Sole Registration Code with the Trade Register Office:17777754

Order Number in the Trade Register:J40/12328/2005

Share capital: RON 80,492,460

Regulated market on which the issued securities are traded:Bucharest Stock Exchange - Premium Tier (market symbol: BVB)

Important events to be reported: Shareholding structure and total number of voting rights of Bursa de Valori Bucuresti S.A. as of June 30, 2023

Shareholding structure and total number of voting rights of Bursa de Valori Bucuresti S.A. as of June 30, 2023, as received from Depozitarul Central S.A., were as follows:

Shareholder type

% of share capital

No. of shares

Romanian institutional investors

81.60

6,567,781

Foreign institutional investors

0.54

43,348

Romanian private individuals

16.54

1,331,492

Foreign private individuals

1.20

96,781

Bursa de Valori Bucuresti

0.12

9.844

Total

100

8,049,246

The total number of shareholders as of June 30, 2023was 4,027. Please note that the total number of voting rights as of June 30, 2023 was 8,039,402 (the voting right attached to the shares owned by the Company is rightfully suspended).

Adrian Tanase

CEO


BVB_20230714173042_RO-Raport-curent-structura-actionariat-30062023.pdf
BVB_20230714173046_EN-Raport-curent-structura-actionariat-30062023.pdf

Print

Information provided by IRIS, the news platform of the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

______________________

Bucharest Stock Exchange ("BVB") is not responsible for the content of this News item. Issuers whose financial instruments are traded on markets operated by BVB are required to report in accordance with current legal and regulatory provisions. BVB publishes these Reports as market administrator, appointed by ASF. When, for investors' information, Reports are published, either signed by different persons, or with conflicting information, legal liability lies fully with the signatories. BVB disclaims any obligation or responsibility towards issuers or third parties, regarding the reality, completeness and accuracy of information provided by them and distributed by BVB. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.

©2016 Bucharest Stock Exchange. All rights reserved

Attachments

Disclaimer

Bucharest Stock Exchange published this content on 14 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2023 14:40:06 UTC.