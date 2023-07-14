|Market News
BURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI SA- BVBShareholding structure as of June 30, 2023
Release Date: 7/14/2023 5:35:21 PM
IRIS Code: 30A31
No. 3129 /14.07.2023
Report date: July 14, 2023
Name of the issuing company: BURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI S.A.
Registered office:34-36 Carol I Blvd, 13-14 floors, district 2, Bucharest
Phone/fax number:+ 4 021/307.95.00, + 4 021/307.95.19
Sole Registration Code with the Trade Register Office:17777754
Order Number in the Trade Register:J40/12328/2005Share capital: RON 80,492,460
Regulated market on which the issued securities are traded:Bucharest Stock Exchange - Premium Tier (market symbol: BVB)
Important events to be reported: Shareholding structure and total number of voting rights of Bursa de Valori Bucuresti S.A. as of June 30, 2023
Shareholding structure and total number of voting rights of Bursa de Valori Bucuresti S.A. as of June 30, 2023, as received from Depozitarul Central S.A., were as follows:
Shareholder type
% of share capital
No. of shares
Romanian institutional investors
81.60
6,567,781
Foreign institutional investors
0.54
43,348
Romanian private individuals
16.54
1,331,492
Foreign private individuals
1.20
96,781
Bursa de Valori Bucuresti
0.12
9.844
Total
100
8,049,246
The total number of shareholders as of June 30, 2023was 4,027. Please note that the total number of voting rights as of June 30, 2023 was 8,039,402 (the voting right attached to the shares owned by the Company is rightfully suspended).
Adrian Tanase
CEO
|BVB_20230714173042_RO-Raport-curent-structura-actionariat-30062023.pdf
BVB_20230714173046_EN-Raport-curent-structura-actionariat-30062023.pdf
