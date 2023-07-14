No. 3129 /14.07.2023

FINANCIAL SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY

Financial Instruments and Investments Sector

BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE - Regulated market

CURRENT REPORT

according to Law no. 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations and

Regulation no. 5/2018 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations

Report date: July 14, 2023

Name of the issuing company: BURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI S.A.

Registered office:34-36 Carol I Blvd, 13-14 floors, district 2, Bucharest

Phone/fax number:+ 4 021/307.95.00, + 4 021/307.95.19

Sole Registration Code with the Trade Register Office:17777754

Order Number in the Trade Register:J40/12328/2005

Share capital

: RON 80,492,460

Regulated market on which the issued securities are traded:Bucharest Stock Exchange - Premium Tier (market symbol: BVB)

Important events to be reported : Shareholding structure and total number of voting rights of Bursa de Valori Bucuresti S.A. as of June 30, 2023

Shareholding structure and total number of voting rights of Bursa de Valori Bucuresti S.A. as of June 30, 2023, as received from Depozitarul Central S.A., were as follows:

Shareholder type % of share capital No. of shares Romanian institutional investors 81.60 6,567,781 Foreign institutional investors 0.54 43,348 Romanian private individuals 16.54 1,331,492 Foreign private individuals 1.20 96,781 Bursa de Valori Bucuresti 0.12 9.844 Total 100 8,049,246

The total number of shareholders as of June 30, 2023was 4,027. Please note that the total number of voting rights as of June 30, 2023 was 8,039,402 (the voting right attached to the shares owned by the Company is rightfully suspended).

Adrian Tanase

CEO