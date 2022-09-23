Advanced search
BURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI : The Bucharest Stock Exchange Made in Romania program has nominated its 5th edition finalists during the Awards Gala. Find out the names of the 15 success stories of this edition.
BURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI : The Ministry of Finance lists at BVB a new issue of FIDELIS government bonds with 3 different maturities and a cumulative value of over RON 1bn
BURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI : New milestones for the Romanian capital market. Over 1 million transactions performed through BVB in the first 8 months and over 100000 investors
Bursa de Valori Bucuresti : The Bucharest Stock Exchange Made in Romania program has nominated its 5th edition finalists during the Awards Gala. Find out the names of the 15 success stories of this edition.

09/23/2022 | 03:00am EDT
Bucharest, September 23, 2022

PRESS RELEASE

The Bucharest Stock Exchange Made in Romania program has nominated its 5th edition finalists during the Awards Gala. Find out the names of the 15 success stories of this edition.

  • The Made in Romania program of the Bucharest Stock Exchange has selected its 15 finalist companies during the Awards Gala on September 22.
  • Three of the 15 finalists have been chosen by public vote, while the members of the Made

in Romania Jury selected the other 12 Romanian companies that qualified within the Program.

  • Made in Romania, through its platform, https://investingromania.com/, is the Bucharest Stock Exchange project that aims to identify the future Romanian economy drivers.

Made in Romania, the Bucharest Stock Exchange program, announced and awarded on Thursday, September 22, the finalists of this year's edition, the future growth drivers of the Romanian economy. Among the 15 finalists, 6 come from the IT&C sector, two from the Commerce sector, 2 from the Manufacturing Industry and one company each belongs to the Agriculture Technology, Pharmaceutical Industry, Food Industry, FMCG and Education zones.

The 15 finalist companies, listed in alphabetical order, are:

1

5 to go-public vot

100% Romanian brand, which operates under the slogan Smile,

there's coffee!

2

Agricloud

The company monitors agricultural crops, vineyards, orchards,

and livestock farms using IoT technology.

3

Agroland Business System

Romanian entrepreneurial group, which operates one of the

-public vot

most extensive networks of agricultural stores in Romania.

4

Antibiotice Iași

One of the most important Romanian generic drug producers

5

Code of Talent

Romanian microlearning

platform for corporations and

educational institutions.

6

Curtea Veche Publishing

Company with Romanian private capital and one of the largest

publishing houses in Romania.

7

Cyscale Systems

Cyscale Systems helps businesses by protecting applications

and data in the cloud.

8

Deltamed

One of the leading manufacturers of special intervention vehicles

in Eastern Europe with over 20 years of experience.

9

Digisign

Among the main suppliers in the field of public key infrastructure

(PKI) and information technology security services.

10

dotLumen-public vot

dotLumen is a scalable solution for the mobility of blind people.

11

FintechOS

Start-up developing digital solutions for the financial industry

that meet the changing needs of consumers.

12

IRUM

Founded in 1953, IRUM specializes in machinery and equipment

construction, committed to manufacture Romanian products.

13

Merlin's Beverages

The company is known for the brands: Vitamin Aqua (market

leader in the category), LEMONADE, Pop Cola and VITANIMIX.

14

Transavia

Family business and the only Romanian producer that produces,

raises, processes and distributes all chickens.

15

Zebrapay

The company specializes in providing payment solutions through

the largest network of self-service terminals in Romania.

  • We have reached the fifth edition of the Made in Romania program, and we see, once again, companies from industries that are developing strongly in our country, harmonizing with the structure of our economy. Thus, companies from the IT&C sector have the largest share, a performance we also saw in the previous edition, followed by those from the consumer goods area and those from the manufacturing industry. All these companies inspire us with their determination and ability to respond to challenges with optimism and turn them into development opportunities. We see companies with a history of over 30 years, being a model of resilience and continuous adaptation to consumer needs, but also companies that have been on the market for only a few years and already stand out in their field. With each new edition in which we meet the semifinalists and then the finalists of the Made in Romania project, we discover successful Romanian entrepreneurial stories that we are proud of. We are happy to provide the platform where they can promote themselves and access strategies to help them grow." said Radu Hanga, President of the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

"We have reached this significant stage of the Made in Romania project, strengthening the entrepreneurs' community formed around the program from both leading companies with tradition on the capital market, as well as companies at the beginning of the journey, with the potential to become a benchmark in the Romanian economy. This edition brought to the

2

forefront the 15 Made in Romania stories that stood out through the innovation they bring to their activity field, the business dynamics, and the constant efforts they make to become the Romanian economy drivers. In the list of the finalists, we see diversity and ambitious growth plans, reflecting the Romanian entrepreneurial spirit. Every company is unique, and we are glad to be able to give them this platform to tell their story. We congratulate them and wish them success". said Adrian Tănase, CEO of the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

The results were obtained following the two stages of the finalist companies' selection, which took place on July 31 - the date when the public voting period ended, with the first 3 finalists being chosen, and on August 2 - the date when the jury met, during which 12 of the 15 entrepreneurial success stories were selected. During the public voting stage, 10,132 valid votes were collected, through which voters showed their support for their favorite company. Of these, dotLumen received 1,251 votes from the public, followed by Agroland Business System with 1,049 valid votes and 5 to go with 951 votes.

The Made in Romania project was launched by the Bucharest Stock Exchange in 2017, in order to identify and promote top companies in Romania. By developing the www.investingromania.complatform it has positioned the Bucharest Stock Exchange as the main financing channel for Romania entrepreneurs. At the same time, the platform is also aimed at investors, consultants, and especially companies with growth prospects seeking financing from investors, or companies in the process of preparing a private placement on the AeRO or Main Market.

In 2022, the project is supported by Microsoft, "powered by Microsoft" with partners: BRK Financial Group, SeedBlink European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, UiPath, BRD Asset Management, TradeVille, Impetum Group, Banca Transilvania, BT Capital Partners, Dendrio, Mazars, Bondoc and Associates, Termene.ro, IFB Finwest, with the support of ANIS, DoingBusiness, the Romanian Investor Relations Association (ARIR), Romanian Business Leadersand media partners, Digi24. At the Made in Romania Gala, Purcari Wineries, joined as Networking Cocktail Partner, while NOAH Watchesand Merlins Beveragesas event partners.

For more information:

Mihaela Cocîrță, Marketing and Communication, Bucharest Stock Exchange, e-mailmihaela.cocirta@bvb.ro

Ana-Maria Neațu, Project Manager Made in Romania, ana-maria.neatu@bvb.ro

3

Disclaimer

Bucharest Stock Exchange published this content on 23 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2022 06:59:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
