Bursa de Valori Bucuresti : The Bucharest Stock Exchange Made in Romania program has nominated its 5th edition finalists during the Awards Gala. Find out the names of the 15 success stories of this edition.
Bucharest, September 23, 2022
The Made in Romania program of the Bucharest Stock Exchange has selected its 15 finalist companies during the Awards Gala on September 22.
Three of the 15 finalists have been chosen by public vote, while the members of the Made
in Romania Jury selected the other 12 Romanian companies that qualified within the Program.
Made in Romania, through its platform,https://investingromania.com/, is the Bucharest Stock Exchange project that aims to identify the future Romanian economy drivers.
Made in Romania, the Bucharest Stock Exchange program, announced and awarded on Thursday, September 22, the finalists of this year's edition, the future growth drivers of the Romanian economy. Among the 15 finalists, 6 come from the IT&C sector, two from the Commerce sector, 2 from the Manufacturing Industry and one company each belongs to the Agriculture Technology, Pharmaceutical Industry, Food Industry, FMCG and Education zones.
The 15 finalist companies, listed in alphabetical order, are:
We have reached the fifth edition of the Made in Romania program, and we see, once again, companies from industries that are developing strongly in our country, harmonizing with the structure of our economy. Thus, companies from the IT&C sector have the largest share, a performance we also saw in the previous edition, followed by those from the consumer goods area and those from the manufacturing industry. All these companies inspire us with their determination and ability to respond to challenges with optimism and turn them into development opportunities. We see companies with a history of over 30 years, being a model of resilience and continuous adaptation to consumer needs, but also companies that have been on the market for only a few years and already stand out in their field. With each new edition in which we meet the semifinalists and then the finalists of the Made in Romania project, we discover successful Romanian entrepreneurial stories that we are proud of. We are happy to provide the platform where they can promote themselves and access strategies to help them grow."said Radu Hanga, President of the Bucharest Stock Exchange.
"We have reached this significant stage of the Made in Romania project, strengthening the entrepreneurs' community formed around the program from both leading companies with tradition on the capital market, as well as companies at the beginning of the journey, with the potential to become a benchmark in the Romanian economy. This edition brought to the
forefront the 15 Made in Romania stories that stood out through the innovation they bring to their activity field, the business dynamics, and the constant efforts they make to become the Romanian economy drivers. In the list of the finalists, we see diversity and ambitious growth plans, reflecting the Romanian entrepreneurial spirit. Every company is unique, and we are glad to be able to give them this platform to tell their story. We congratulate them and wish them success". said Adrian Tănase, CEO of the Bucharest Stock Exchange.
The results were obtained following the two stages of the finalist companies' selection, which took place on July 31 - the date when the public voting period ended, with the first 3 finalists being chosen, and on August 2 - the date when the jury met, during which 12 of the 15 entrepreneurial success stories were selected. During the public voting stage, 10,132 valid votes were collected, through which voters showed their support for their favorite company. Of these, dotLumen received 1,251 votes from the public, followed by Agroland Business System with 1,049 valid votes and 5 to go with 951 votes.
The Made in Romania project was launched by the Bucharest Stock Exchange in 2017, in order to identify and promote top companies in Romania. By developing the www.investingromania.complatform it has positioned the Bucharest Stock Exchange as the main financing channel for Romania entrepreneurs. At the same time, the platform is also aimed at investors, consultants, and especially companies with growth prospects seeking financing from investors, or companies in the process of preparing a private placement on the AeRO or Main Market.
