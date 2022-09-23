Bursa de Valori Bucuresti : The Bucharest Stock Exchange Made in Romania program has nominated its 5th edition finalists during the Awards Gala. Find out the names of the 15 success stories of this edition.

Bucharest, September 23, 2022 PRESS RELEASE The Bucharest Stock Exchange Made in Romania program has nominated its 5th edition finalists during the Awards Gala. Find out the names of the 15 success stories of this edition. The Made in Romania program of the Bucharest Stock Exchange has selected its 15 finalist companies during the Awards Gala on September 22.

Three of the 15 finalists have been chosen by public vote, while the members of the Made in Romania Jury selected the other 12 Romanian companies that qualified within the Program. Made in Romania, through its platform, https://investingromania.com/ Made in Romania, the Bucharest Stock Exchange program, announced and awarded on Thursday, September 22, the finalists of this year's edition, the future growth drivers of the Romanian economy. Among the 15 finalists, 6 come from the IT&C sector, two from the Commerce sector, 2 from the Manufacturing Industry and one company each belongs to the Agriculture Technology, Pharmaceutical Industry, Food Industry, FMCG and Education zones. The 15 finalist companies, listed in alphabetical order, are: 1 5 to go-public vot 100% Romanian brand, which operates under the slogan Smile, there's coffee! 2 Agricloud The company monitors agricultural crops, vineyards, orchards, and livestock farms using IoT technology. 3 Agroland Business System Romanian entrepreneurial group, which operates one of the -public vot most extensive networks of agricultural stores in Romania. 4 Antibiotice Iași One of the most important Romanian generic drug producers 5 Code of Talent Romanian microlearning platform for corporations and educational institutions.

6 Curtea Veche Publishing Company with Romanian private capital and one of the largest publishing houses in Romania. 7 Cyscale Systems Cyscale Systems helps businesses by protecting applications and data in the cloud. 8 Deltamed One of the leading manufacturers of special intervention vehicles in Eastern Europe with over 20 years of experience. 9 Digisign Among the main suppliers in the field of public key infrastructure (PKI) and information technology security services. 10 dotLumen-public vot dotLumen is a scalable solution for the mobility of blind people. 11 FintechOS Start-up developing digital solutions for the financial industry that meet the changing needs of consumers. 12 IRUM Founded in 1953, IRUM specializes in machinery and equipment construction, committed to manufacture Romanian products. 13 Merlin's Beverages The company is known for the brands: Vitamin Aqua (market leader in the category), LEMONADE, Pop Cola and VITANIMIX. 14 Transavia Family business and the only Romanian producer that produces, raises, processes and distributes all chickens. 15 Zebrapay The company specializes in providing payment solutions through the largest network of self-service terminals in Romania. We have reached the fifth edition of the Made in Romania program, and we see, once again, companies from industries that are developing strongly in our country, harmonizing with the structure of our economy. Thus, companies from the IT&C sector have the largest share, a performance we also saw in the previous edition, followed by those from the consumer goods area and those from the manufacturing industry. All these companies inspire us with their determination and ability to respond to challenges with optimism and turn them into development opportunities. We see companies with a history of over 30 years, being a model of resilience and continuous adaptation to consumer needs, but also companies that have been on the market for only a few years and already stand out in their field. With each new edition in which we meet the semifinalists and then the finalists of the Made in Romania project, we discover successful Romanian entrepreneurial stories that we are proud of. We are happy to provide the platform where they can promote themselves and access strategies to help them grow." said Radu Hanga, President of the Bucharest Stock Exchange. "We have reached this significant stage of the Made in Romania project, strengthening the entrepreneurs' community formed around the program from both leading companies with tradition on the capital market, as well as companies at the beginning of the journey, with the potential to become a benchmark in the Romanian economy. This edition brought to the 2