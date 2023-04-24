Bursa de Valori Bucuresti : The listings uptrend carries on in the first quarter at the Bucharest Stock Exchange as the capital market goes up by 4 percent

3

The uptrend of listings continued on the Romanian capital market in the first quarter of the year amid a volatile period for international capital markets. The 7 financing rounds carried out through the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) totaled EUR 428 million: there were 6 bond issues with a cumulative value of EUR 427 million and one equity issue of almost EUR 1 million. In addition, the first quarter also saw the launch of the first sectoral ETF. The Patria Tradeville Energy ETF aims to replicate the performance of the BET-NG index of the Bucharest Stock Exchange dedicated to the energy and related utilities sector, an important area for the national economy and for investors. Also in the first quarter, there was a transfer from the AeRO to the Main Market: Safetech Innovations (SAFE), a Romanian cyber security company, present on the capital market since January 2021, debuted on February 6th on the Regulated Market of the BVB under stock symbol SAFE, following the transfer from the AeRO market. The continuation of the uptrend of listings is even more important as the Romanian stock exchange has reached multiple trading records in the previous years, especially in 2021 and 2022. Moreover, regarding the listing situation in the last 5 years, at BVB there have been 156 financing rounds with a cumulative value of EUR 6.5 billion.

At a general level, the capital market in Romania increased by 3.8% at the end of the January- March period this year, taking into account the evolution of the companies in the composition of the BET-TR index, which also includes dividends. It can thus be observed a moderation of the growth rate which had exceeded 5.5% at the end of the first two months of this year. Also, the increase recorded at the end of the first quarter occurred against the backdrop of decreasing liquidity.

Zooming in the capital market, several issuers attracted attention in March due to the growth rate they reported. The share price of the BVB issuer, a company listed on its own market, reached an all-time level of RON 47.7 in March. The BVB share had the biggest increase among the issuers in the BET index: plus 13.5% in a single month.

Radu Hanga, President of the Bucharest Stock Exchange said: "The performance reported in March by BVB as an issuer, namely +13.5%, comes after the share had a yield of 42% last year, including the dividend, and thus obtained the highest growth pace among the companies in the BET index. The BVB share reached RON 47.7 in March, the highest level since the listing, while simultaneously setting another record high: the BVB issuer had over 3,300 shareholders. In a broader context, the number of investors in the capital market reached 133,000, a level that represents an all-time high. Our projects, from the new brand identity, which is fresher and friendlier, to those on increasing the visibility and attractiveness of the capital market as a platform for financing local companies, are elements that add value and have received the appreciation of investors."

Adrian Tănase, CEO of the Bucharest Stock Exchange said: "The uptrend we witness regarding the continuation of listings of either stocks or bonds on the stock exchange confirms that the capital market is successfully fulfilling its role in the economy. In the last 5 years, 156 rounds of financing with either equities or bonds were carried out at the BVB, the cumulative value of which topped EUR 6.5 billion. As the uptrend of listings of financial instruments at the BVB continues, we believe that it is feasible to reach 200,000 investors in the short term, if the pace that we have seen in recent years is maintained, combined with the implementation of the FIDELIS program, the listing of Hidroelectrica, and the simplification of fiscal procedures that is in force since January 1st this year."