Bursa de Valori Bucuresti : 5/10/2021 - The first structured products underlying copper futures will start trading on May 11th

Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) informs that the first three turbo certificates underlying Copper Futures issued by BRK Financial Group (BRK) will start trading on Tuesday, May 11th, 2021.
The characteristics of these products are presented in the table below:
|
Name and ticker of financial instrument
|
Number
|
ISIN
|
Type
|
Issue date
|
Maturity date
|
BRK Cupru Turbo Long 3.4 (BKCUPTL1)
|
3,000,000
|
ROQHU4VBQP14
|
Long
|
April 28th, 2021
|
Open End
|
BRK Cupru Turbo Long 3.95 (BKCUPTL2)
|
500,000
|
RO9I466Z26A7
|
Long
|
April 28th, 2021
|
Open End
|
BRK Cupru Turbo Short 5.5 (BKCUPTS1)
|
3,000,000
|
RO4ANLZXZZI1
|
Short
|
April 28th, 2021
|
Open End
Disclaimer
Bucharest Stock Exchange published this content on 10 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2021 13:23:00 UTC.