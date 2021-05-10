Log in
    BVB   ROBVBAACNOR0

BURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI SA

(BVB)
Bursa de Valori Bucuresti : 5/10/2021 - The first structured products underlying copper futures will start trading on May 11th

05/10/2021 | 09:24am EDT
Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) informs that the first three turbo certificates underlying Copper Futures issued by BRK Financial Group (BRK) will start trading on Tuesday, May 11th, 2021.

The characteristics of these products are presented in the table below:

Name and ticker of financial instrument

Number

ISIN

Type

Issue date

Maturity date

BRK Cupru Turbo Long 3.4 (BKCUPTL1)

3,000,000

ROQHU4VBQP14

Long

April 28th, 2021

Open End

BRK Cupru Turbo Long 3.95 (BKCUPTL2)

500,000

RO9I466Z26A7

Long

April 28th, 2021

Open End

BRK Cupru Turbo Short 5.5 (BKCUPTS1)

3,000,000

RO4ANLZXZZI1

Short

April 28th, 2021

Open End

Disclaimer

Bucharest Stock Exchange published this content on 10 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2021 13:23:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
