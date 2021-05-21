Bursa de Valori Bucuresti : 5/21/2021 - Laptaria cu Caimac went public today on AeRO following the largest private placement and the fastest listing on this market intermediated by BT Capital Partners

Agroserv Mariuta, the company that owns the dairy brand Laptaria cu Caimac, went public on Friday, May 21st, on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB). The shares are traded under MILK ticker. The listing of the company follows a private placement carried out on April 26th, 2021 by which Agroserv Mariuta attracted RON 19.4mn from investors in the capital market, the largest amount attracted through a private placement for shares on the AeRO market. The listing of shares took place 15 working days from the closing date of the private placement, representing the fastest listing of shares on the AeRO market.

'The last half of the year was an effervescent and full of achievements period for Laptaria cu Caimac. If at the end of 2020 we made the first step on the capital market with a bond issue, today we carried out the offer to investors by becoming a listed company. These are two important moments for us, and the answer received showed us that in these three years of activity we have managed to successfully position ourselves on the market segment we were targeting, the premium one, and to become a company of interest also for capital market investors, not only through our quality products. We have ambitious plans. The funds raised allow us to move forward with the development of the bottle and jar washing station, through which we aim to recycle and reuse the packaging of our products. In this way we can achieve our main goal, to be a carbon neutral company in 2030', says Adrian Cocan, Project Manager of Laptaria cu Caimac.

In April 2021, the company carried out a private placement through which it sold 431,020 shares at a price of RON 45 per share. The private placement was oversubscribed by 3,6 times, in total being registered subscriptions of approximately RON 70mn, given that the maximum subscription per investor was limited to RON 1mn.

'Agroserv Mariuta is one of the success stories of the Romanian entrepreneurship. In less than four years since the reorientation of the business and the creation of Laptaria cu Caimac products, the company managed to convince investors in the capital market of the solidity of the business and the development strategy. Agroserv Mariuta starts today a new stage in the company's development, and we are glad that the entrepreneurs behind Laptaria cu Caimac brand have chosen Bucharest Stock Exchange and the capital market investors to finance their growth plans. The accelerated route of the company on the stock exchange, from the first step made in December last year with bonds, to the listing of the company on the AeRO market today, shows the market's ability to support Romanian entrepreneurs. We congratulate the Agroserv Mariuta team and, at the same time, the intermediary, BT Capital Partners', says Radu Hanga, Bucharest Stock Exchange Chairman of the Board.

BT Capital Partners, the investment banking and capital markets division of Banca Transilvania Financial Group, is the Authorized Advisor who assisted Agroserv Mariuta in the private placement and listing on the AeRO market.

'We are happy to be part of the success story of the company operating under the Laptaria cu Caimac brand and we are honored to be with them on the road for financing on the capital market. The close collaboration with the Laptaria cu Caimac team and the capital market authorities made it possible to list the shares in just 3 weeks from the closing of the private placement, confirming once again the success of the project and our mission to ensure the link between companies, investors and capital market', says Daniela Secara, BT Capital Partners CEO.

Agroserv Mariuta was assisted in the listing process by Schoenherr, one of the international law firms operating on the Romanian market since 1996, offering consultancy in areas such as financial services, energy, construction, retail or IT&C.

The dairy processor made the first step on the capital market in November 2020, when it carried out a private placement through which it sold EUR denominated bonds, worth EUR 3mn, traded since December 2020, on BVB's Multilateral Trading System (MTS), under the MILK25E ticker. Agroserv Mariuta is the first company with activity in the dairy field that listed bonds on the MTS.

Agroserv Mariuta was established in 1994 and until 2018 had exclusively agricultural activities, large crops (wheat, barley, rapeseed, corn, alfalfa and others, on an area of 3,000 ha) and dairy farm (with over 2,500 animals). In 2018, the company started a dairy factory, which involved an investment of over EUR 5mn, and launched the Laptaria cu Caimac brand, under which it produces and sells milk packaged in glass, matured cheeses, sour cream, yogurt etc.

**

Laptaria cu Caimac has its own farm and uses the latest means to produce quality dairy, natural, safe, nutritious and without unnecessary additives. The dairy processing factory, in which more than EUR 5mn have been invested, has a technical processing capacity of about 75 tones of milk per day, and modern processing techniques that allow milk to be pasteurized at a lower-than-average temperature, to preserve the true taste of cow's milk and as much of the nutrients as possible. More information about Laptaria cu Caimac and brand products can be found at http://www.laptariacucaimac.ro or on the Facebook / Instagram page Laptaria cu Caimac.

BT Capital Partners, the investment banking and capital markets division of Banca Transilvania, is an exclusive member in Romania of Oaklins, the most important international alliance of M&A specialists and the largest retail broker in the Romanian capital market. BT Capital Partners offers support services for attracting investors through the capital market, brokerage services, consulting for M&A, structuring complex financing schemes, market research and consulting for strategic management.