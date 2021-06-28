Log in
    BVB   ROBVBAACNOR0

BURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI SA

(BVB)
  Summary
Bursa de Valori Bucuresti : 6/28/2021 - Alser Forest bonds will start trading on the Multilateral Trading System on June 30th

06/28/2021 | 07:49am EDT
Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) informs that on Wednesday, June 30th, Alser Forest bonds will start trading on the Multilateral Trading System (MTS) of BVB under the ticker ALS24E. Alser Forest was established in 2013 and is currently one of the leading players in the sales segment of imported forestry conveyors and equipment.

The company carried out in April 2021 a private placement of bonds worth EUR 1.5mn. The bond issue includes 15,000 corporate bonds with a nominal value of EUR 100/bond and an interest rate of 8%, with a maturity date on April 30th, 2024. The minimum subscription was 5,000 euros, during the private placement 64 investors subscribed to the offer. The funds will be used to consolidate the business, according to the company. The listing was made with the support of Intercapital Invest, as Authorized Advisor.

Alser Forest team will ring BVB's bell to mark the bonds listing on Wednesday, June 30th, at 10 AM. The Opening Bell ceremony will be broadcasted LIVE on BVB's social media channels Facebook and YouTube.

More information about the company is available in the memorandum published on the BVB website at this LINK.

Disclaimer

Bucharest Stock Exchange published this content on 28 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2021 11:48:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
