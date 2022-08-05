CHANGE OF NAME: GETS GLOBAL BERHAD TO ONE GLOVE GROUP BERHAD

Bursa Malaysia Berhad (Bursa Malaysia) wishes to announce the change in the name of the Company as follows:
|
Old Name
|
Old Stock Short Name
|
New Name
|
New Stock Short Name
|
GETS
GLOBAL
BERHAD
|
GETS
|
ONE
GLOVE
GROUP
BERHAD
|
ONEGLOVE
The Company's shares will be traded and quoted under the new name with effect from 9.00 a.m., Monday, 8 August 2022.
The Stock Number remains unchanged.
