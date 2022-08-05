Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. Bursa Malaysia Berhad
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BURSA   MYL1818OO003

BURSA MALAYSIA BERHAD

(BURSA)
  Report
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA  -  2022-08-03
6.570 MYR   +1.08%
CHANGE OF NAME: GETS GLOBAL BERHAD TO ONE GLOVE GROUP BERHAD

08/05/2022 | 05:11am EDT
Bursa Malaysia Berhad (Bursa Malaysia) wishes to announce the change in the name of the Company as follows:

Old Name

Old Stock Short Name

New Name

New Stock Short Name

GETS

GLOBAL

BERHAD

GETS

ONE

GLOVE

GROUP

BERHAD

ONEGLOVE

The Company's shares will be traded and quoted under the new name with effect from 9.00 a.m., Monday, 8 August 2022.

The Stock Number remains unchanged.


Disclaimer

Bursa Malaysia Berhad published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 09:10:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
