CHANGE OF NAME: GETS GLOBAL BERHAD TO ONE GLOVE GROUP BERHAD

Bursa Malaysia Berhad (Bursa Malaysia) wishes to announce the change in the name of the Company as follows:

Old Name Old Stock Short Name New Name New Stock Short Name GETS GLOBAL BERHAD GETS ONE GLOVE GROUP BERHAD ONEGLOVE

The Company's shares will be traded and quoted under the new name with effect from 9.00 a.m., Monday, 8 August 2022.

The Stock Number remains unchanged.