Buru Energy : Farm-out of Canning Basin portfolio

ASX Announcement

21 December 2020

Farm-out of Buru's Canning Basin portfolio kicks off basin-wide exploration program

Buru Energy Limited (Buru) (ASX: BRU) is pleased to announce it has entered into a farm- out transaction with the Origin Energy Group (Origin) (ASX:ORG) for a Canning Basin-wide exploration program that will include the drilling of the world class Rafael conventional oil prospect (the Transaction).

Transaction Highlights

In return for funding the agreed exploration program (the Initial Work Program) as set out in detail in the attachment, Origin will earn a 50% interest in all of Buru's five currently 100% held exploration permits (Buru Permits). In a separate transaction announced today Origin will also earn an interest in the EP 457 and EP 458 permits held by subsidiaries of Buru and Rey Resources Ltd.

The Initial Work Program includes a commitment to drilling the Rafael 1 and Kurrajong 1 wells as soon as practicable in 2021 after the end of the current northern Australian wet season. Origin will provide individual carry amounts totaling $16 million for these well costs, and will provide an additional $1 million payment to Buru in recognition of past costs.

The Initial Work Program further includes the acquisition of extensive regional and prospect level seismic programs on the Buru Permits during 2021, with Origin carrying the first $3 million of this seismic acquisition expenditure.

Origin will also carry the first $4 million of expenditure if the joint venture decides to acquire a 3D seismic program over the Rafael prospect area within the Buru Permits after the drilling of the Rafael 1 well.

Origin has options to either withdraw or fund further activity in two of the Buru Permits as set out in more detail in the attachment. If fully exercised, these options require Origin to fund (on a carried basis) up to an additional $10 million of exploration expenditure to maintain its 50% interests in these two permits.

The Transaction does not include the Yulleroo Gasfield, which will be retained 100% by Buru.

Buru will remain as operator of all exploration permits.

The farm-in party (Origin Energy West Pty Limited) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Origin Energy Limited which is a major Australian integrated energy company.

This transaction provides the funding and certainty for a basin-wide exploration program commencing during the 2021 Canning Basin operational field season.

Further details of the Transaction and the applicable conditions are set out in the Attachment.

Buru's Executive Chairman Eric Streitberg said:

"This transaction has been concluded after an extensive and competitive farm-out process that has included thorough technical and corporate due diligence during a challenging period for all parties due to the pandemic restrictions.

It affirms Buru's view that the Canning Basin is underexplored and is an attractive area for new field exploration, building on Buru's existing oil and gas discoveries. We are delighted

1