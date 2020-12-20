Buru Energy : Farm-out of EP457 and EP458

ASX Announcement

21 December 2020

Farm-out of EP457 and EP458 Canning Basin permits to significantly advance exploration

Buru Energy Limited (Buru) (ASX: BRU) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a farm-out transaction via a binding letter agreement with the Origin Energy Group (Origin) (ASX:ORG) for an exploration program on the EP457 and EP458 permits. Buru's current joint venture partner in the permits, Rey Oil and Gas Pty Ltd (Rey), has also agreed to participate in the farm-out (the Transaction). The full details of the Transaction are set out in the attachment.

The EP457 and EP458 permits lie to the south of Buru's 100% owned exploration permits which are also subject to a separate farm-out transaction with Origin announced today (see attached map).

Transaction Highlights

In return for funding the agreed exploration program (the Initial Work Program) as set out in detail in the attachment, Origin will earn a 40% interest in the EP457 and EP458 permits with a 20% equity interest being contributed by each of Buru and Rey. Accordingly, the post farm out equity interests in both permits will be Buru (40%), Origin (40%) and Rey (20%).

large-scale drilling prospects within EP457 and EP458 (Celestine seismic survey) at an approximate cost of $3 million. It is intended that the survey will be undertaken during the 2021 Canning Basin field season in conjunction with seismic surveys planned by Buru in adjacent permits. Origin will pay the first $3 million of expenditure towards the acquisition cost of the Celestine seismic survey with any expenditures in excess of this carry amount being paid by the parties in accordance with their participating interests (subject to Buru's existing loan carry obligations to Rey - refer attachment).

Origin has options to either withdraw or fund further activity in the permits as set out in more detail in the attachment. If fully exercised, these options require Origin to fund (on a carried basis) an additional $6 million of exploration drilling expenditure to maintain its 40% interests in these two permits.

Buru will remain operator of the permits.

The farm-in party (Origin Energy West Pty Ltd) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Origin Energy Limited which is a major Australian integrated energy company.

This transaction provides the funding to significantly advance exploration on these relatively unexplored permits where the potential for several new play types has been identified on existing seismic data and by regional geological modeling. It is expected that the planned Celestine 2D seismic survey will confirm large scale targets for future drilling.

Further details about the Transaction and the applicable conditions are set out in the Attachment.

