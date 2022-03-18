Buru Energy : Sustainability Report

I am pleased to present Buru Energy's inaugural Sustainability Report.

This Sustainability Report sets out our commitment to managing our Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) responsibilities, and the paths to measuring and improving our sustainability performance.

The Company has a long and creditable history of managing these responsibilities, and this report provides an opportunity for more formal and structured reporting of our ESG activities, standards, and performance.

The Company is a supplier of energy in the form of fossil fuels (crude oil) and is an aspiring natural gas producer. It is also participating in the energy transition through subsidiaries involved in natural hydrogen, battery minerals and carbon capture and storage.

The Company's primary on-ground activities are in the Kimberley region of northwest Western Australia where it principally operates on traditional Aboriginal lands and also in some areas of significant biodiversity.

Relationships with the Traditional Owners of the lands on which we operate, and with the broader Kimberley community, are central to our activities. We have built these strong relationships over time by being respectful and supportive of Traditional Owners, and at an operational level, as a valued employer and responsible on-ground operator.

We fully engage with Traditional Owners in all our activities and do not undertake any activities on Traditional Lands without their consent. One of our key priorities is continuing to build on these already strong relationships and maximising the opportunities to have a positive impact.

We ensure that any activities we undertake are under approved environment plans and in accordance with all regulations, and this ensures we have as light a footprint as possible. We also prioritise ensuring zero harm, which means no injuries or illness to staff or community as a result of our operations.

In relation to our broader activities, the Company recognises that although fossil fuels will be part of the energy mix for decades to come, the transition to lower carbon emission intensity energy sources is ongoing and inevitable. This transition provides both challenges and opportunities for the Company and its future activities will be undertaken in cognisance of this transition.

I would also like to thank our dedicated staff who have helped us take this important step in defining our ESG responsibilities and activities.

We look forward to further reporting against our commitments and goals as set out in this report.

Eric Streitberg

Executive Chairman