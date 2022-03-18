Log in
Buru Energy : Sustainability Report

03/18/2022
2021

SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

Buru Energy Limited Sustainability Report

For the year ended 31 December 2021

ABN 71 130 651 437

EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN'S LETTER

I am pleased to present Buru Energy's inaugural Sustainability Report.

This Sustainability Report sets out our commitment to managing our Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) responsibilities, and the paths to measuring and improving our sustainability performance.

The Company has a long and creditable history of managing these responsibilities, and this report provides an opportunity for more formal and structured reporting of our ESG activities, standards, and performance.

The Company is a supplier of energy in the form of fossil fuels (crude oil) and is an aspiring natural gas producer. It is also participating in the energy transition through subsidiaries involved in natural hydrogen, battery minerals and carbon capture and storage.

The Company's primary on-ground activities are in the Kimberley region of northwest Western Australia where it principally operates on traditional Aboriginal lands and also in some areas of significant biodiversity.

Relationships with the Traditional Owners of the lands on which we operate, and with the broader Kimberley community, are central to our activities. We have built these strong relationships over time by being respectful and supportive of Traditional Owners, and at an operational level, as a valued employer and responsible on-ground operator.

We fully engage with Traditional Owners in all our activities and do not undertake any activities on Traditional Lands without their consent. One of our key priorities is continuing to build on these already strong relationships and maximising the opportunities to have a positive impact.

We ensure that any activities we undertake are under approved environment plans and in accordance with all regulations, and this ensures we have as light a footprint as possible. We also prioritise ensuring zero harm, which means no injuries or illness to staff or community as a result of our operations.

In relation to our broader activities, the Company recognises that although fossil fuels will be part of the energy mix for decades to come, the transition to lower carbon emission intensity energy sources is ongoing and inevitable. This transition provides both challenges and opportunities for the Company and its future activities will be undertaken in cognisance of this transition.

I would also like to thank our dedicated staff who have helped us take this important step in defining our ESG responsibilities and activities.

We look forward to further reporting against our commitments and goals as set out in this report.

Eric Streitberg

Executive Chairman

Buru Energy Limited| 2021 Sustainability Report 1

ABOUT US

Who We Are

Buru Energy Limited (ASX: BRU) is a Western Australian energy company headquartered in Perth with an operational office in Broome. The company's goal is to deliver material benefits to its shareholders, the State of Western Australia, the Traditional Owners and communities of the areas in which it operates, by successfully exploring for and developing petroleum and natural gas resources and by contributing to driving the energy transition in an environmentally and culturally sensitive manner.

The Company's petroleum assets and tenements are located onshore in the Canning Basin in the southwest Kimberley region of Western Australia and the onshore Carnarvon Basin in Western Australia. In the Kimberley it owns and operates 50% of the conventional Ungani Oilfield project and the conventional wet gas discovery at Rafael 1. It also operates a basin wide portfolio of exploration permits and licences prospective for conventional and unconventional resources with working interests ranging from 40% to 100%. Its onshore Carnarvon Basin holdings are prospective for conventional oil and gas and have significant potential for carbon capture and storage activity.

Buru Energy is also participating in the new energy economy through its subsidiary companies' activities in natural hydrogen, carbon capture and storage, and battery minerals.

2 Buru Energy Limited| 2021 Sustainability Report

ABOUT US

What We Value

We conduct ourselves with integrity and honesty

We proactively engage with all of our stakeholders

We acknowledge, support and engage with the Traditional Owners on whose lands we operate

We keep our people safe through best practice occupational health and safety systems

We control the risks inherent in our operations by implementing best practice risk management systems

We promote the ongoing care and protection of the environment within which we operate

We acknowledge that our people are our greatest asset and are thus committed to providing a safe and inclusive work environment, offering opportunity for personal and professional development, and promoting self-protection, integrity and honesty

Buru Energy Limited| 2021 Sustainability Report 3

