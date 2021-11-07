Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  5. Buruj Cooperative Insurance Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8270   SA12CG541714

BURUJ COOPERATIVE INSURANCE COMPANY

(8270)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Buruj Cooperative Insurance Company Announces that it has obtained the approval from Saudi Central Bank to renew its License to practice insurance activity.

11/07/2021 | 07:58am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Buruj Cooperative Insurance Company Announces that it has obtained the approval from Saudi Central Bank to renew its License to practice insurance activity.

Share this: Facebook TwitterLinkedIn

Element List Explanation
Announcement Detail Buruj Cooperative Insurance Company announces that it has obtained on 02/04/1443 H corresponding to 07/11/2021 the approval of the Saudi Central Bank to renew the license to practice insurance activity for the following: (General Insurance and Health Insurance).

It starts on 13/06/1443 H corresponding to 16/01/2022, and for a period of three years ending on 12/06/1446 H corresponding to 13/12/2024

The Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this disclosure, make no representations as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from, or incurred in reliance upon, any part of this disclosure, and the issuer accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in it and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no other facts or information the omission of which would make the disclosure misleading, incomplete or inaccurate.

Disclaimer

Buruj Cooperative Insurance Company SJSC published this content on 07 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2021 12:57:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BURUJ COOPERATIVE INSURANCE COMPANY
07:58aBuruj Cooperative Insurance Company Announces that it has obtained the approval from Sa..
PU
11/04اعلان شركة برو&..
PU
11/04Buruj Cooperative Insurance Co. announces its Interim Financial Results for the Period ..
PU
09/20BURUJ COOPERATIVE INSURANCE COMPANY( : 8270) added to S&P Global BMI Index
CI
09/20BURUJ COOPERATIVE INSURANCE COMPANY( : 8270) added to S&P Pan Arab Composite
CI
08/19Buruj Cooperative Insurance Company Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter End..
CI
06/29Buruj Cooperative Insurance Company Approves Board Changes
CI
02/15Buruj Cooperative Insurance Company Announces Executive Changes
CI
2020Buruj Cooperative Insurance Company Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ende..
CI
2020BURUJ COOPERATIVE INSURANCE COMPANY( : 8270) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 215 M 57,2 M 57,2 M
Net income 2020 5,74 M 1,53 M 1,53 M
Net cash 2020 127 M 34,0 M 34,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 135x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 755 M 201 M 201 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,53x
EV / Sales 2020 3,01x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 50,0%
Chart BURUJ COOPERATIVE INSURANCE COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Buruj Cooperative Insurance Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BURUJ COOPERATIVE INSURANCE COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 25,15 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Abdulrahman Mohammed Al-Dakheel General Manager
Yaser Yousef Mohammed Naghi Chairman
Ziad Bassam Mohamad Al-Bassam Independent Director
Zainelabdin bin Abdullah Bari Independent Director
Ahmed Mohamed Hamed Al-Marzouki Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BURUJ COOPERATIVE INSURANCE COMPANY-2.52%201
THE PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION-3.07%56 072
PICC PROPERTY AND CASUALTY COMPANY LIMITED18.40%19 859
TRYG A/S4.51%15 867
ADMIRAL GROUP PLC-0.14%11 401
MERCURY GENERAL CORPORATION7.07%3 068