Burwill : UPDATE ON PROPOSED RESTRUCTURING PROGRESS

(Provisional Liquidators Appointed)

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 24)

UPDATE ON PROPOSED RESTRUCTURING PROGRESS

This announcement is made by Burwill Holdings Limited (Provisional Liquidators Appointed) (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 3.7 of The Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the "Takeovers Code") and serves as an update on the progress on the Proposed Restructuring (as defined in the Announcements (as defined below)).

References are made to the Company's announcements dated 4 February 2021, 5 March 2021, 8 March 2021, 19 March 2021 and 30 March 2021 (the "Announcements") in relation to, among other things, the Proposed Restructuring. Unless otherwise stated, terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.

UPDATE OF PROPOSED RESTRUCTURING PROGRESS

As disclosed in the Company's announcements dated 8 March 2021 and 19 March 2021, the Scheme Meetings will be held on 15 April 2021 and the Hong Kong Court hearing and the Bermuda Court hearing for the sanction of the Schemes will be held on 6 May 2021 (Hong Kong time) and 7 May 2021 (Bermuda time) respectively.

As disclosed in the Company's announcement dated 30 March 2021, the Company received the Letter from the Stock Exchange stating that the Listing Committee has decided to cancel the Company's listing under Rule 6.01A(1) of the Listing Rules. As the Resumption is one of the conditions precedent to the Proposed Restructuring, the Company is considering the Delisting Decision and may lodge a request for the Review.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should note that the Company has yet to make a decision as to whether or not to request for a review of the Delisting Decision and the outcome of the Review, if undertaken, is uncertain.

Further announcement(s) setting out the progress the Proposed Restructuring and the decision as to whether to lodge a request for the Review will be made by the Company as and when appropriate and in accordance with the relevant requirements of the Takeover Code and the Listing Rules (as the case may be). In compliance with Rule 3.7 of the Takeovers Code, monthly announcement(s) setting out the progress of the Proposed Restructuring will be made by the Company until an announcement is made under Rule 3.5 of the Takeovers Code or of a decision not to proceed the Proposed Restructuring.

