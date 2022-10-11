BUSCANDO RESOURCES : ANNOUNCES OTCQB LISTING AND DTC ELIGIBILITY

June 14, 2022 - Buscando Resources Corp. (CSE: BRCO) the "Company") is pleased to report that its

common shares are now trading on the OTCQB in the United States under the symbol "BRCOF". The

Company also would like to announce that it is now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through

the Depository Trust Company (DTC) in the United States.

The OTCQB offers early stage and developing companies the benefits of being publicly traded in the U.S.

with streamlined market standards that enable companies to provide a strong baseline of transparency

to inform and engage U.S. investors.

DTC is a subsidiary of The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, based in the United States, that

manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible

to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are considered "DTC eligible". This electronic method

of clearing securities streamlines the process of trading, enhances liquidity, and provides direct access to

investors and brokers throughout the OTC Capital Markets in the United States.

About Buscando Resources Corp.

Buscando Resources Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and

development of copper properties in Canada. The Company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in

the Rupert Property which covers approximately 2,500 hectares on northern Vancouver Island, British

Columbia.

Contact Information

For more information, please contact:

Kyler Hardy - Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: khardy@cronincapital.ca

